Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo record to win Golden Shoe for the fifth time

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
1.69K   //    18 Dec 2018, 22:38 IST

Lionel Messi receiving Golden Shoe award
Lionel Messi receiving Golden Shoe award

It just doesn't stop with Lionel Messi, does it? The Barcelona star was today presented with the Golden Shoe award for his goalscoring exploits for the Catalan giants in the 2017/18 season.

The feat marks Messi's fifth Golden Shoe, surpassing Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of four awards. The Argentine had previously won the award on 2009/10 (34 goals), 2011/12 (50 goals), 2012/13 (46 goals) and 2016/17 (37 goals).


The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted 34 goals in 36 appearances in La Liga last campaign, helping the Catalan side to the domestic title.

Speaking at the event, the 31-year-old said (via Goal), "I did not expect this when I started. My professional dream was to be able to succeed in football, I never imagined this."

"I enjoy my work, the effort and, above all, the team-mates. I'm in the best team in the world, I have the best team-mates in the world in their positions and that makes everything easier getting these awards.

"Thanks to God I feel very good physically and emotionally. The years go by and I try to take care of myself, as I have done my whole career, and more, because the games are increasingly demanding."

The Barcelona maestro shows no signs of stopping this season as he recently became the first player in Europe to achieve a fifty-goal tally in 2018.

His recent goals against Levante also helped him surpass Xavi Hernandez's record to become the player with the most La Liga wins for Barcelona.

The Argentine also remains to be the club's all-time leading scorer, having netted 572 goals in 655 games so far.

Barcelona are now three points clear at the top of the table with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla following close behind.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the news:

