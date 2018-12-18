Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo record to win Golden Shoe for the fifth time

Lionel Messi receiving Golden Shoe award

It just doesn't stop with Lionel Messi, does it? The Barcelona star was today presented with the Golden Shoe award for his goalscoring exploits for the Catalan giants in the 2017/18 season.

The feat marks Messi's fifth Golden Shoe, surpassing Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of four awards. The Argentine had previously won the award on 2009/10 (34 goals), 2011/12 (50 goals), 2012/13 (46 goals) and 2016/17 (37 goals).

🔥 Leo #Messi🔥

🐐 Record 5th #GoldenShoe

🏆👟 2009/10 👉⚽ 34 goals

🏆👟 2011/12 👉⚽ 50 goals

🏆👟 2012/13 👉⚽ 46 goals

🏆👟 2016/17 👉⚽ 37 goals

🏆👟 2017/18 👉⚽ 34 goals pic.twitter.com/3zL8fsGSgx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2018

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted 34 goals in 36 appearances in La Liga last campaign, helping the Catalan side to the domestic title.

Speaking at the event, the 31-year-old said (via Goal), "I did not expect this when I started. My professional dream was to be able to succeed in football, I never imagined this."

"I enjoy my work, the effort and, above all, the team-mates. I'm in the best team in the world, I have the best team-mates in the world in their positions and that makes everything easier getting these awards.

"Thanks to God I feel very good physically and emotionally. The years go by and I try to take care of myself, as I have done my whole career, and more, because the games are increasingly demanding."

The Barcelona maestro shows no signs of stopping this season as he recently became the first player in Europe to achieve a fifty-goal tally in 2018.

His recent goals against Levante also helped him surpass Xavi Hernandez's record to become the player with the most La Liga wins for Barcelona.

The Argentine also remains to be the club's all-time leading scorer, having netted 572 goals in 655 games so far.

Barcelona are now three points clear at the top of the table with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla following close behind.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the news:

GOAT confirmed 🐐 — EPL Watch (@EnglishPL_Watch) December 18, 2018

Messi already with 5 Golden Shoe awards ffs (on the way to claim the 6th). World Record of course. He’s the best at so many aspects of the game that his goalscoring ability often goes “unnoticed”.

It looks like he is (also) the best goalscorer ever. Surreal player. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) December 18, 2018

Another golden shoe for Messi? Not bad for the 5th best player in the world — Dennis 🇩🇪 (@_Aiire) December 18, 2018

Pele on him vs Lionel Messi: "How can you even make that comparison? He only has one skill."



Two weeks later...



Messi becomes the first player in history to win the European Golden Shoe five times.



Comparison over. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/d4s6zEGM0j — bet365 (@bet365) December 18, 2018

How many box to box false CBs have won a single Golden Shoe let alone FIVE?! Messi really is absurd. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) December 18, 2018

You'd think Messi played like Gerd Muller based on his number of Golden Shoe's.



Don't think people still fully understand how insane this is. https://t.co/GICiK3lgeh — EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 18, 2018

Leo Messi is the only player in history who has won Golden boy, CA golden ball, WC golden ball, Club WC golden ball, Golden shoe, Onze d'Or, Ballon d'Or, FIFA player of the year, UEFA player of the year.

Mbappe has amazing chance to be the second who will do it. — Zoe🌾 (@imaginiuss) December 17, 2018

Leo's record 5th Golden Shoe.. We ain't yet fully aware of the place that Messi has already carved for himself in the history of football. The scale of his achievements will be better appreciated after he retires from the sport. pic.twitter.com/ndt5w7LoVa — Maria (@WayTooMessi) December 18, 2018

