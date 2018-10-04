Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi tormented Spurs with phenomenal Champions League display

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

La Liga giants Barcelona earned a well-deserved 4-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a much-awaited Champions League Group stage game on Wednesday.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi handed the Spurs a big blow to their European League pursuit.

Spurs fans were briefly given hope as Mauricio Pochettino's side hit the net with goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela.

However, Messi’s second goal in the last minute of the game succumbed the North London side to a collapse, with zero points from their opening two matches in Group B.

Prior to the game, the hosts were handed with a confidence advantage as Barcelona have not won in three LaLiga matches so far and reports of a rift between Messi and Gerard Pique were doing the rounds.

However, Argentine ace Messi, who was undoubtedly the star of the game, put all doubts to rest at Wembley, scoring twice to power his side to the top of the group table.

Barcelona stand at the top of the group with six points while Tottenham Hotspurs have zero after having lost their opening two matches.

Messi is now only the second player to have 30 multi-goal games in the Champions League, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo who has 34 multi-goal games.

Speaking after the game, Spurs manager Pochettino said, "When you concede in under two minutes, it changes everything. It's hard to assess. I want to congratulate the team, they fought very hard. Disappointed with the result but the effort is massive from the team. I am proud."

"This type of game, at this level, to give that sort of advantage - it is so difficult to come back. But we showed a lot character in the second half."

Speaking about Barcelona's star man, Pochettino said, "Messi in every game, shows why he is Messi. His average performance is this type of game, he is above everything."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to Messi's performance:

GREATEST midfielder in the world. GREATEST playmaker in the world. GREATEST dribbler in the world. GREATEST passer in the world. GREATEST goalscorer in the world. 🐐 #Messi https://t.co/X1wTRy12Vt — Ab bello🎗 (@Hyper_Monk) October 4, 2018

Messi vs Spurs, and some people thinks there are other players who plays this sport better. Please explain? pic.twitter.com/hPK6alh6X7 — De ara Torres (@dearatorres) October 3, 2018

Seeing how trash Madrid and how well Messi played is just hurting my whole week 💔 — XXX Ofentsion (@primo_can_dance) October 4, 2018

Messi is just unreal though, what a player. — George (@thestorysospurs) October 4, 2018

Every Spurs fan watching Messi take us apart last night... pic.twitter.com/MwYaiYdZSH — Callum Hall (@callumcalle) October 4, 2018

Once again Messi shows the world that he's not from this planet👽 pic.twitter.com/7FszcgX7Fn — Ryan Wooten (@IAmRyanWooten) October 4, 2018

I have to see Messi live, cannot justify living in this era and not watching the greatest there has ever been — Ashley Johnson (@Ash_Johnson95) October 4, 2018

Hoping that Messi performance last night will stop all this awful chat about Hazard being the best in the world at the min. 🐐 — Danny Ross (@dannnyross) October 4, 2018

Is it safe to say Messi is still underrated cause he is being compared to humans? — EL MATADOR (@Rolandtex3) October 4, 2018

Messi masterclass last night. What a performance GOAT 🔥🔥 — Jagan (@Jagan_CFC) October 4, 2018

At Wembley Stadium to host a conference.

It’s so early & cloudy you can’t even see the arch.

But it still smells of Messi. pic.twitter.com/6beCrsyrCR — Ben Thornton (@thornton_b) October 4, 2018