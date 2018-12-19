×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins 5th Golden Shoe award

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Feature
317   //    19 Dec 2018, 12:24 IST

Lionel Messi receiving the Golden Shoe award
Lionel Messi receiving the Golden Shoe award

Lionel Messi has added another feather to his hat after winning the European Golden Shoe for the record fifth time (2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18).

Messi leads the chart for the most number of European Golden Shoe awards, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo who has won it four times.

The European Golden Shoe is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top divisions of every European nation.

The Argentine scored 34 goals in 36 appearances for Barcelona in LaLiga 2017-18. Mohamed Salah, with 32 goals, was the runner-up, and Harry Kane finished third with 30 goals.

After being presented with the trophy, Messi said:

"I did not expect this when I started. My professional dream was to be able to succeed in football, I never imagined this.
"I enjoy my work, the effort and, above all, the team-mates. I'm in the best team in the world, I have the best team-mates in the world in their positions and that makes everything easier getting these awards.
"Thanks to God I feel very good physically and emotionally. The years go by and I try to take care of myself, as I have done my whole career, and more, because the games are increasingly demanding."

Barcelona's talisman has already scored 14 goals in LaLiga this season. This means he is again in the running to finish with the highest number of goals, as he targets a third straight Golden Shoe.

Advertisement

Messi also became the first player to score 50 goals in 2018, after a hat-trick against Levante the previous weekend.

Barcelona are fortunate to have a player like Messi who keeps thrilling the fans every single time he steps on the pitch. Apart from scoring goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner makes the game look easy with his vision, dribbles, and superior understanding of the game.

Here are some of the best tweets from the Twitter community in response to Messi's historic achievement.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Golden Boot Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Sports enthusiast. An avid follower of Football. Articles on football are published regularly. Articles on Cricket are published frequently. Cristiano Ronaldo made him believe that anything can be achieved with hard work.
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo record...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi single-handedly demolishes...
RELATED STORY
4 LaLiga attackers who could compete for the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe Race:...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Levante
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins Trofeo Di Stefano and...
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
Did Mohamed Salah deserve to be a top three nominee for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Messi being snubbed for FIFA Men's...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi returns to training with...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
22 Dec GIR GET 12:00 AM Girona vs Getafe
22 Dec REA DEP 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavés
22 Dec REA EIB 05:30 PM Real Betis vs Eibar
22 Dec ATL ESP 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol
22 Dec BAR CEL 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Celta Vigo
23 Dec ATH REA 01:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid
23 Dec VAL HUE 04:30 PM Valencia vs Huesca
23 Dec LEG SEV 08:45 PM Leganés vs Sevilla
23 Dec RAY LEV 11:00 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Levante
04 Jan VIL REA 02:00 AM Villarreal vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us