Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins 5th Golden Shoe award
Lionel Messi has added another feather to his hat after winning the European Golden Shoe for the record fifth time (2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18).
Messi leads the chart for the most number of European Golden Shoe awards, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo who has won it four times.
The European Golden Shoe is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top divisions of every European nation.
The Argentine scored 34 goals in 36 appearances for Barcelona in LaLiga 2017-18. Mohamed Salah, with 32 goals, was the runner-up, and Harry Kane finished third with 30 goals.
After being presented with the trophy, Messi said:
"I did not expect this when I started. My professional dream was to be able to succeed in football, I never imagined this.
"I enjoy my work, the effort and, above all, the team-mates. I'm in the best team in the world, I have the best team-mates in the world in their positions and that makes everything easier getting these awards.
"Thanks to God I feel very good physically and emotionally. The years go by and I try to take care of myself, as I have done my whole career, and more, because the games are increasingly demanding."
Barcelona's talisman has already scored 14 goals in LaLiga this season. This means he is again in the running to finish with the highest number of goals, as he targets a third straight Golden Shoe.
Messi also became the first player to score 50 goals in 2018, after a hat-trick against Levante the previous weekend.
Barcelona are fortunate to have a player like Messi who keeps thrilling the fans every single time he steps on the pitch. Apart from scoring goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner makes the game look easy with his vision, dribbles, and superior understanding of the game.
