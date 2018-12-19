Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins 5th Golden Shoe award

Lionel Messi receiving the Golden Shoe award

Lionel Messi has added another feather to his hat after winning the European Golden Shoe for the record fifth time (2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18).

Messi leads the chart for the most number of European Golden Shoe awards, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo who has won it four times.

The European Golden Shoe is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top divisions of every European nation.

The Argentine scored 34 goals in 36 appearances for Barcelona in LaLiga 2017-18. Mohamed Salah, with 32 goals, was the runner-up, and Harry Kane finished third with 30 goals.

After being presented with the trophy, Messi said:

"I did not expect this when I started. My professional dream was to be able to succeed in football, I never imagined this.

"I enjoy my work, the effort and, above all, the team-mates. I'm in the best team in the world, I have the best team-mates in the world in their positions and that makes everything easier getting these awards.

"Thanks to God I feel very good physically and emotionally. The years go by and I try to take care of myself, as I have done my whole career, and more, because the games are increasingly demanding."

Barcelona's talisman has already scored 14 goals in LaLiga this season. This means he is again in the running to finish with the highest number of goals, as he targets a third straight Golden Shoe.

Messi also became the first player to score 50 goals in 2018, after a hat-trick against Levante the previous weekend.

Barcelona are fortunate to have a player like Messi who keeps thrilling the fans every single time he steps on the pitch. Apart from scoring goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner makes the game look easy with his vision, dribbles, and superior understanding of the game.

Here are some of the best tweets from the Twitter community in response to Messi's historic achievement.

Dear Pele,

Messi may only have "one skill", but he's got a lot of trophies...

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/LJ0exKK1jN — Goal (@goal) December 18, 2018

Messi has found a use for his five Golden Boots 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PXeLuAkbmk — Goal (@goal) December 18, 2018

Lionel Messi has been honoured with his 5⃣th Pichichi Award 🐐



2009/10 - ⚽ 34 goals

2011/12 - ⚽ 50 goals

2012/13 - ⚽ 46 goals

2016/17 - ⚽ 37 goals

2017/18 - ⚽ 34 goals #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/N90oOfb54K — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) December 18, 2018

Messi after receiving his fifth European Golden Shoe (more than anyone else): "I didn't expect any of this when I started out... I just wanted to be a professional." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) December 18, 2018

👑 His Majesty the Goal King! 👑



👟🥇 2009-10

👟🥇 2011-12

👟🥇 2012-13

👟🥇 2016-17

👟🥇 2017-18



Messi wins a record fifth GOLDEN SHOE! 🔝⚽️ pic.twitter.com/H5KHlCIR9L — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 18, 2018

A Golden Shoe for every letter in his name...



Messi introduces today's top five articles. pic.twitter.com/0lBW39qMrD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 18, 2018

First player to win 5 ballon d'ors and 5 golden boots⚽



Pele- but but he has only 1 skill 😭😭😭#Messi #barca #GoldenShoe pic.twitter.com/GRvO4yI9nx — NAVEED (@naveedvk61) December 18, 2018

Messi is presented with his record fifth Golden Shoe for top scorer in Europe pic.twitter.com/vv3EqUo2nu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2018

You'd think Messi played like Gerd Muller based on his number of Golden Shoe's.



Don't think people still fully understand how insane this is. #Messi@FCBarcelona @GaryLineker — Akash Kumar (@KumarAkash100) December 19, 2018

I love the narrative for golden shoe has changed drastically after Messi started racking them up. When CR had the lead is was due to stat-padding and Ballon D’or was the best award you could win. https://t.co/DGwMu96DfR — Ash (@AshStudio7) December 18, 2018

Messi already with 5 Golden Shoe awards ffs (on the way to claim the 6th). World Record of course. He’s the best at so many aspects of the game that his goalscoring ability often goes “unnoticed”.

It looks like he is (also) the best goalscorer ever. Surreal player. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) December 18, 2018

Leo Messi is the only player in history who has won Golden boy, CA golden ball, WC golden ball, Club WC golden ball, Golden shoe, Onze d'Or, Ballon d'Or, FIFA player of the year, UEFA player of the year.

Mbappe has amazing chance to be the second who will do it. — Zoe🌾 (@imaginiuss) December 17, 2018

