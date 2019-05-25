×
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins his sixth European Golden Shoe

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Feature
288   //    25 May 2019, 06:46 IST

Lionel Messi created history by becoming the first player to win three successive European Golden Shoe
Barcelona's superstar Lionel Messi has created history by becoming the first player to win three consecutive European Golden Shoe awards. The 31-year-old scored 36 goals in the LaLiga this season, which proved three more than his nearest rival Kylian Mbappe, who scored 33 goals in the Ligue 1 during the 2018-19 season.

The Frenchman challenged Messi for the award throughout the season but his three-game suspension due to red card during the concluding stages of the campaign proved costly and he had to settle for a second place finish.

Coming in thrid is Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, who scored 26 goals in 36 games this season. Although Serie A still has a game week left to play, Quagliarella scoring 11 goals in a single game to pip Lionel Messi to the award is improbable.

The Argentine has now won the award on six occasions, which is the most by any player who ever contested for the honour. He is being chased by Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the award four times. A couple of other players won the award on two occasions, including Thierry Henry, Luis Suarez and Gerd Muller.

The Argentine international spoke about the Golden Shoe in his press conference on Friday but said it is not something really in his head at the moment.

He said:

“I am honestly not even thinking about the European Golden Shoe. It’s not in my head at all. What happened at Liverpool is, like I said it was a big blow and I am not thinking about personal things, just getting to this Copa final and winning another trophy.”

Football fans reacted to Messi winning his sixth European Golden Shoe on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe
