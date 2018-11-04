×
Twitter reacts as Liverpool and Arsenal play out entertaining draw

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Humor
1.45K   //    04 Nov 2018, 01:41 IST

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday
Arsenal drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday

Arsenal came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool in what was a tense game at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

In what was the biggest game among this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, it certainly did not disappoint in terms of excitement. The Gunners started the first half brightly by testing the Liverpool goal on occasion, but the Reds soon grew into the encounter and created chances of their own at the other end.

Perhaps both teams should have gone into the break with goals, but Sadio Mane and Alexandre Lacazette were both denied by the offside flag. While the attackers of both teams struggled to get on the scoresheet, it was the unlikeliest of sources who broke the deadlock.

James Milner took full advantage of a poor clearance from Arsenal goalkeeper Leno and fired a fierce shot into the net to hand Liverpool the lead. From there, the Reds seized control of the game and could even have gone 2-0 up if not for the heroics of Leno.

But with things looking done and dusted for Jurgen Klopp’s men, Lacazette showed up with a classic goal in the 82nd minute to level matters. The Frenchman benefitted from a fine pass from substitute Alex Iwobi to slot home the equaliser for the Gunners.

The result means Liverpool have moved to the top of the Premier League, as the Reds hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City who will play against Southampton on Sunday. Arsenal, on the other hand, remain in fourth position after managing to snatch a point from the game.

Also, Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League, while Arsenal have also extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the classic encounter:




Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
