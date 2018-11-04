Twitter reacts as Liverpool and Arsenal play out entertaining draw

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday

Arsenal came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool in what was a tense game at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

In what was the biggest game among this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, it certainly did not disappoint in terms of excitement. The Gunners started the first half brightly by testing the Liverpool goal on occasion, but the Reds soon grew into the encounter and created chances of their own at the other end.

Perhaps both teams should have gone into the break with goals, but Sadio Mane and Alexandre Lacazette were both denied by the offside flag. While the attackers of both teams struggled to get on the scoresheet, it was the unlikeliest of sources who broke the deadlock.

James Milner took full advantage of a poor clearance from Arsenal goalkeeper Leno and fired a fierce shot into the net to hand Liverpool the lead. From there, the Reds seized control of the game and could even have gone 2-0 up if not for the heroics of Leno.

But with things looking done and dusted for Jurgen Klopp’s men, Lacazette showed up with a classic goal in the 82nd minute to level matters. The Frenchman benefitted from a fine pass from substitute Alex Iwobi to slot home the equaliser for the Gunners.

The result means Liverpool have moved to the top of the Premier League, as the Reds hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City who will play against Southampton on Sunday. Arsenal, on the other hand, remain in fourth position after managing to snatch a point from the game.

Also, Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League, while Arsenal have also extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the classic encounter:

Arsenal fans when they see Paul Merson after he said Liverpool will take Arsenal to the cleaners #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/0Q6F7IiOVF — Timo-Pekko Nieminen 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@dejazimako007) November 3, 2018

would it hurt for Liverpool to let us win this match,these beautiful bastards all over the place 😩😩😩😭😭😭😭 — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) November 3, 2018

Emery when Leno was trying to explain his mistake for Liverpool's goal pic.twitter.com/uqGbsGRiWv — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) November 3, 2018

😭😩😩 the money I was hoping on pic.twitter.com/wqfNTOdD1P — Lisa❤💖 (@LisaOgadi) November 3, 2018

I swear, this past weeks Arsenal😄 has made me smile more than my boyfriend has 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/RaIZ3w8Zfs — 🌹Rossy pearl's (@prettyjeanlabi) November 3, 2018

So Arsenal e re sia ka 3 points....go bata re kgobolela City next week😁 pic.twitter.com/F9jGp5b9de — Tswaizen Matswai (@tswaizen) November 3, 2018

"They haven’t played anybody yet. If they finish in the top four they’ve pulled up trees. I would be shocked if Liverpool didn’t win by three clear goals. They will rip Arsenal to shreds."



- Paul Merson on Arsenal this week...#ARSLIV #ARSENAL pic.twitter.com/rpE9PsFMOT — Jamal Abdinasir (@SolidMali) November 3, 2018

The way Arsenal fans are humbled you many think they are all deaf 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BfGpceVSir — O M A R® (@OmarKinene256) November 3, 2018

Man United will love 1-1 result of Arsenal-Liverpool.



They are now 7 points from Liverpool, three from Arsenal. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 3, 2018