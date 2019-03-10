Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Burnley 4-2 at Anfield

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 884 // 10 Mar 2019, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool beat Burnley 4-2 to remain second in the standings

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten run at home as Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Burnley by a scoreline of 4-2.

Liverpool started with a 4-3-3 formation. Adam Lallana started the match with Fabinho and Wijnaldum at the heart of midfield. Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah started another Premier League match alongside Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

Burnley opened the scoreline at the sixth minute of the match. It was Ashley Westwood who grabbed the lead following a sweetly-taken corner. There was an alleged foul on Alisson during the set-piece, but the referee went on to award Burnley the goal.

Not long later, Roberto Firmino scored the equaliser from a close range. Tarkowski failed to intercept Mohamed Salah's pass towards the centre of the box and Firmino did his job by flicking the ball into the net.

Sadio Mane extended the lead for Liverpool at the 29th minute of the match. He was unmarked and his right-footed curler made it 2-1 for the home side at Anfield. Liverpool go into the break leading the match.

In the second half, Firmino scored his second of the day at the 67th minute. The Reds look set to win all three points and exert further pressure on Manchester City. The drama between both sides was not over. During injury-time, Johann Gudmundsson helped Burnley to decrease Liverpool's advantage. His goal from the centre of the box secured the second goal for his side, making it 3-2.

At last, Liverpool restored their two goals lead with Mane scoring a brace which was assisted by the substitute, Daniel Sturridge. Liverpool's defence failed to keep another clean sheet. Jurgen Klopp's men finished a high-quality match with a stunning 4-2 scoreline.

Now, the Reds hold their second position having bagged 73 points from 30 EPL matches. On the other hand, Burnley are just above the relegation table with 30 points. In this match, Liverpool played well with fast attacking football. They now have an away match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Here is how fans reacted on Twitter to the game.

#LIVBUR

This what happens when 1 vs 1 with Virgil van Dijk pic.twitter.com/QeRc50uFbB — MonsterAmongMen (@ParkTheBus8989) March 10, 2019

Advertisement

100 - Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 100 goals in all competitions for @LFC under Jurgen Klopp (63 goals, 37 assists), more than any other player in that time. Ton. #LIVBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019

Liverpool are the 1st team this season to have 3⃣ players reach double figures for @premierleague goals:



• 17 Mohamed Salah

• 15 Sadio Mane

• 10 Roberto Firmino#LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/JxVy08t4YO — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 10, 2019

The FA want #LFC to win the Premier League 🙄 Andre Marriner's like hold my pint fellas 🍺#LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/727bCHhbik — Joke Referee (@JokeReferee) March 10, 2019

Sadio Mane now has the most goals (16) without penalties. His form this year has been outstanding. Dont ever ever ever compare him to that French cheating Nathan Redmond #LIVBUR #LFC pic.twitter.com/5adNYHdOth — Irvin (@LfcOkk) March 10, 2019

Just need Salah to get a goal to complete the treble now #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/O5l9J9ytJ7 — BIG ROM (@bonfiglium) March 10, 2019

Roberto Firmino has now scored 10+ Premier League goals in every season he has been at Liverpool:



2015/16: 10 ⚽

2016/17: 11 ⚽

2017/18: 15 ⚽

2018/19: 10 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/XLOglFskwk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

Premier League table:



1. Man City 74pts

2. Liverpool 73pts

3. Spurs 61pts

4. Man Utd 58pts

5. Arsenal 57pts

6. Chelsea 56pts pic.twitter.com/cFpxy1hgJ2 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 10, 2019

Only five Liverpool players have scored in six consecutive home Premier League appearances:



🔴 Michael Owen

🔴 Fernando Torres

🔴 Luis Suárez

🔴 Mohamed Salah

🔴 Sadio Mané 🆕



Kings of the Kop. 👑 pic.twitter.com/QPilhaH8We — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

Longest unbeaten runs at home of the Premier League era:



🔵 Chelsea (86)

🔵 Man City (37)

🔴 Man Utd (36)

🔴 Liverpool (36) 🆕



Still a *long* way to go before breaking the bonkers record. pic.twitter.com/BHulrJSNSc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

😬 Mo Salah's last five games...



- vs Bayern ❌



- vs Man Utd ❌



- vs Watford ❌



- vs Everton ❌



- vs Burnley ❌



This is Salah's longest goal drought since he joined Liverpool!#LIVBUR #LFC pic.twitter.com/BM6fRpT7U3 — The Sportsman Stats (@SportsmanStats) March 10, 2019

Liverpool doing what they had to do. Reckon this title race is going to the last game of the season. Hope so. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2019

Full-time Anfield.

Liverpool 4 Rest of England 2 — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) March 10, 2019

Advertisement