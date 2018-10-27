Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Cardiff City 4-1

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 706 // 27 Oct 2018, 23:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool went to the top of the Premier League table with a 4-1 victory against Cardiff City

Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season as the Reds beat Cardiff City 4-1 in their Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the game brilliantly and got the lead when Mohamed Salah guided the ball into the net during the 10th minute of the game. The Reds doubled their margin through Sadio Mane in the 67th minute of the game but Callum Paterson halved the deficit for the Bluebirds in the 77th minute.

Just when it was looking like Cardiff were getting back into the game, Xherdan Shaqiri scored his first goal for the Reds to regain his team's two-goal lead in the 84th minute. Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's fourth and his second goal of the game to wrap up a brilliant outing for the Reds.

Liverpool enjoyed 80% of possession during the game and had 20 shots on goal as compared to Cardiff City's two. The Reds go above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with this win and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league this season.

The Merseyside based team will play Arsenal next weekend and will then make a trip to Serbia to play Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League group stage fixture. Liverpool have not won the league title since 1990, but are one of the favorites to lift the trophy this season.

On the other hand, Cardiff City are struggling in the Premier League since their promotion from the Championship and are currently 17th on the table. They have struggled to contain opponents' attack this season and have conceded 23 goals so far. The Bluebirds have games against Leicester City and Brighton next in the league and they will be looking forward to kickstarting their season.

Fans reacted to Liverpool's victory on Twitter, and here are some of the best tweets.

Liverpool move to the top of the Premier League 🔝 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yJuSrJ9Jou — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 27, 2018

🔴 | Mohamed Salah stats @LFC



📆 Appearances: 66

⚽️ Goals: 51

🅰️ Assists: 20



‘One season wonder’, they say. pic.twitter.com/QkJqOsQhTb — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 27, 2018

Liverpool fans towards Henderson after watching Fabinho start in the last 2 matches pic.twitter.com/Dkf9x5VGOY — ㅤ🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@6Flavs) October 27, 2018

When Virgil van Dijk sees liverpool defence is being threaten at Anfield #LIVCAR pic.twitter.com/A7cIx6BlGW — AngelOfDeath (@UltraInstinct89) October 27, 2018

Liverpool won & top of the league



Me

pic.twitter.com/znTZtCas9R — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) October 27, 2018

Jose looking for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/ifp863cbM6 — terry hall (@terryhall08) October 27, 2018

Mohamed Salah to those that called him a 'one season wonder' #LIVCAR pic.twitter.com/zAdEr2Wkk9 — Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) October 27, 2018