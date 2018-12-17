×
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
1.16K   //    17 Dec 2018, 00:45 IST

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool regained their position at the top of the Premier League table by beating Manchester United 3-1 at Anfield.

The Merseysiders were all over United from the start and made life difficult for their rivals with their tireless pressing and accurate passing. Their pressure proved to be too much for the Red Devils to handle and Sadio Mane finally put the Reds ahead by scoring a beautiful goal in the 24th minute of the match.

However, United were quick to respond and they equalized the scoreline through Marcus Rashford just nine minutes after Liverpool's goal.

Jose Mourinho's team managed to keep the score 1-1 until the 73rd minute of the game but Xherdan Shaqiri's introduction as a substitute in the second half changed the complexion of the game and the Swiss international scored a quick-fire brace to secure all their points for his team.

The Reds enjoyed 65% possession during the match with 36 shots on goal as compared to the United's six.

Liverpool are currently at top of the Premier League table and are the only unbeaten side in the league. The Reds will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium next week before hosting Newcastle United at Anfield a week after.

This was Jurgen Klopp's first league victory against Manchester United since taking charge at the club. However, the German manager is yet to win a trophy as the Reds' manager and he will be looking forward to ending that drought this campaign.

On the other hand, Manchester United are struggling this season and are currently 6th on the Premier League table. All of their star players are out of form and we might see Jose Mourinho getting sacked soon if he fails. The Red Devils will play Cardiff City next week before hosting Huddersfield Town at the Old Trafford.

Football fans reacted to Liverpool's victory on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

