Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.16K // 17 Dec 2018, 00:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool regained their position at the top of the Premier League table by beating Manchester United 3-1 at Anfield.

The Merseysiders were all over United from the start and made life difficult for their rivals with their tireless pressing and accurate passing. Their pressure proved to be too much for the Red Devils to handle and Sadio Mane finally put the Reds ahead by scoring a beautiful goal in the 24th minute of the match.

However, United were quick to respond and they equalized the scoreline through Marcus Rashford just nine minutes after Liverpool's goal.

Jose Mourinho's team managed to keep the score 1-1 until the 73rd minute of the game but Xherdan Shaqiri's introduction as a substitute in the second half changed the complexion of the game and the Swiss international scored a quick-fire brace to secure all their points for his team.

The Reds enjoyed 65% possession during the match with 36 shots on goal as compared to the United's six.

Liverpool are currently at top of the Premier League table and are the only unbeaten side in the league. The Reds will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium next week before hosting Newcastle United at Anfield a week after.

This was Jurgen Klopp's first league victory against Manchester United since taking charge at the club. However, the German manager is yet to win a trophy as the Reds' manager and he will be looking forward to ending that drought this campaign.

On the other hand, Manchester United are struggling this season and are currently 6th on the Premier League table. All of their star players are out of form and we might see Jose Mourinho getting sacked soon if he fails. The Red Devils will play Cardiff City next week before hosting Huddersfield Town at the Old Trafford.

Football fans reacted to Liverpool's victory on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

Advertisement

Premier League table:



1. Liverpool 45 pts

2. Man City 44 pts



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀

⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀

⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



⠀



6. Man Utd 26 pts pic.twitter.com/riuwzspJGU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 16, 2018

Liverpool fans heading to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7Qyv9vCVkB — Doolan 9™ (@Doolan9) December 16, 2018

Liverpool vs Man United summed up.. pic.twitter.com/gJhesCEqEH — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) December 16, 2018

Liverpool vs Man Utd pic.twitter.com/cn8Kb5ib3U — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 16, 2018

Another Mourinho bus that will hold off Liverpool’s average midfield



Fabinho pic.twitter.com/vVJsNYLmRz — ‏ً (@Kashaveli_) December 16, 2018

when Liverpool and Man City are fighting for the League title and Man United tries to get in the way 😂😂😭 #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/fSM6LrJJJt — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) December 16, 2018

🔴 Man United 17 games in:



😳 Worst ever start to a PL season

😩 Conceded more goals already than last season

📉 19 points behind Liverpool in first

😱 11 points off fourth place

🥅 Fifth worse defence in the league



Not long until Man U offer him a new four year contract 😂 pic.twitter.com/pJo36X5UIL — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 16, 2018

Liverpool on top of the league table is like an elephant on top of a tree, no one knows how it got there but it will definitely come down. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/G6hP0OhaRO — 👩🏻SERENDIPITOUS🇬🇧 (@thecatway) December 16, 2018

Beat Fulham 4-1



Utd fans " We don't need Paul Pogba. He's full of ego & doesn't want to play for the club. Mourinho was right to drop him "



Getting hammered 3-1 by Liverpool



Utd fans " Where's Paul Pogba, Mourinho you fraud " — * (@degeaoIogy) December 16, 2018

How many goals did Liverpool score tonight?



Mourinho: pic.twitter.com/wNRwlMUW0i — V (was TooMessiForYou) (@TooMessiForYa) December 16, 2018

Jose Mourinho has been in charge of Man Utd for five transfer windows, signing 11 players at a cost of £360m (and a net outlay of £285m).



His side are 19 points behind Liverpool in the table before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/mnWutWdCRR — bet365 (@bet365) December 16, 2018

In December alone we've had Arsenal fans singing "Mourinho, we want you to stay" and Liverpool fans singing "don't sack Mourinho"



Our club is a laughing stock. — Sibs 🔰 (@SibsMUFC) December 16, 2018

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United. Alexis Sanchez right now: pic.twitter.com/iExuBnjKru — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 16, 2018

Liverpool have easily sunk The Man Utd Bus.

That's the tweet#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/nuNaybjt9K — Ziyaad (@ZIYAAD_LFC) December 16, 2018

Advertisement