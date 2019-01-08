Twitter reacts as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup

Wolverhampton Wanderers sent Liverpool back home after the third round

Jurgen Klopp made 9 changes to the Liverpool starting eleven including introducing Ki-Jana Hoever, the club's third youngest player to make his debut in the FA Cup. However, the team did not seem effective as Wolves eventually won the tie to advance into the fourth round of the competition.

Klopp took a gamble by naming so many changes to his line-up and perhaps, he wanted to give his first-team players a rest. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all started on the bench and they can be considered the superheroes of the fantastic season that the Reds have enjoyed thus far in the Premier League.

The match saw Dejan Lovren go off injured and this leaves the manager in a defensive crisis because Virgil van Dijk is now the only fit centre-back in the squad.

While the Dutch centre-back has impressed many in the Premier League and is being recognized as one of the best players in his position, Liverpool have now lost two consecutive games in all competitions. Klopp would certainly be hoping that they can bounce back when his team travels to face Brighton or else the gap between them and Manchester City would be reduced further.

Paul Merson had called the result "the best thing that could happen''. If Liverpool's aim for this season is to win the Premier League, then bowing out of the FA Cup would be a wise decision for they can now focus all their efforts and energy in the league.

However, if Klopp wanted to win as many trophies as possible, then being knocked out at such an early stage is indeed a real pity. Klopp has never done particularly well in the FA Cup and here was how fans reacted to their loss.

🔴 @LFC in @EmiratesFACup under Jurgen Klopp:



📅 2015/16

❌ Knocked out in 4th Round



📅 2016/17

❌ Knocked out in 4th Round



📅 2017/18

❌ Knocked out in 4th Round



📅 2018/19

❌ Knocked out in 3rd Round



😳 Wow. pic.twitter.com/olj10W0mOk — SPORF (@Sporf) January 7, 2019

Small club mentalilty. Embarrasing — Joleon LesGutt (@TG36662777) January 7, 2019

🗣 “The wind didn’t help.”



Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side struggled with the wind vs Wolves. pic.twitter.com/Fy9NQfMwUL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 7, 2019

Jürgen Klopp is a Fraud.



. Joined Liverpool 2015



. Won no trophies



. Gave out 10 million hugs.



. 3 out of his last 10 Fa cup games has been wins.



When are Liverpool fans going to question him.!



Debate. — Clarke🆅 (@clarkeyyyyyy1) January 7, 2019

Liverpool have lost every game this year😳 — Brim🤙 (@elliotbrimagei1) January 7, 2019

Wolves have drawn with:

- Arsenal

- Man City

- Man Utd



Wolves have beaten:

- Chelsea

- Tottenham

- Liverpool



What a season Wolves are having. 🧡#WWFC pic.twitter.com/YbdGwrk4bR — bet365 (@bet365) January 7, 2019

Jürgen Klopp's FA Cup record:



Exeter City 2–2 Liverpool

Liverpool 3–0 Exeter City

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

West Ham 2–1 Liverpool



Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth

Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool 1-2 Wolves



Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Liverpool 2-3 West Brom



Wolves 2-1 Liverpool



3 wins in 10. pic.twitter.com/PGYWx8qIsa — bet365 (@bet365) January 7, 2019

Liverpool B ? Have a day off, it was a strong team and Wolves won - end of. — Jordan Burrows (@JordanB13505888) January 7, 2019

No one will care if Liverpool win the league, but odd a manager without a trophy since 2012 and a club with one League Cup in 12 years repeatedly toss it off in the FA Cup. Klopp’s LFC drew with Exeter, went out to relegation fodder Wolves in 2017 & relegated West Brom last year. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 7, 2019

Why are all the pundits going in 😂 Wolves are full strength against a midfielder and a 16 year old CB and second string players ffs — Joe Ferman (@JoeFerman) January 7, 2019

Klopp: “Lallana in best shape in his life”



Lallana: “will I finally get a start vs Wolves then?”



Klopp: pic.twitter.com/V6tXaxrdYU — AK (@PrometheusX1Z) January 7, 2019

Pundits: top 6 managers don’t give the youth a chance!



Klopp: has Jones, Camacho, Kelleher, Hoever, Christie-davies and Alexander-Arnold in his FA cup squad to face Wolves.



Pundits: Managers like Klopp are ruining the magic of the fa cup! They don’t take it seriously! — ♥️ (@bubbIxs) January 7, 2019

