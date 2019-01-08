×
Twitter reacts as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
277   //    08 Jan 2019, 09:56 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers sent Liverpool back home after the third round
Wolverhampton Wanderers sent Liverpool back home after the third round

Jurgen Klopp made 9 changes to the Liverpool starting eleven including introducing Ki-Jana Hoever, the club's third youngest player to make his debut in the FA Cup. However, the team did not seem effective as Wolves eventually won the tie to advance into the fourth round of the competition.

Klopp took a gamble by naming so many changes to his line-up and perhaps, he wanted to give his first-team players a rest. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all started on the bench and they can be considered the superheroes of the fantastic season that the Reds have enjoyed thus far in the Premier League.

The match saw Dejan Lovren go off injured and this leaves the manager in a defensive crisis because Virgil van Dijk is now the only fit centre-back in the squad.

While the Dutch centre-back has impressed many in the Premier League and is being recognized as one of the best players in his position, Liverpool have now lost two consecutive games in all competitions. Klopp would certainly be hoping that they can bounce back when his team travels to face Brighton or else the gap between them and Manchester City would be reduced further.

Paul Merson had called the result "the best thing that could happen''. If Liverpool's aim for this season is to win the Premier League, then bowing out of the FA Cup would be a wise decision for they can now focus all their efforts and energy in the league.

However, if Klopp wanted to win as many trophies as possible, then being knocked out at such an early stage is indeed a real pity. Klopp has never done particularly well in the FA Cup and here was how fans reacted to their loss.

FA Cup 2018-19 Liverpool Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Dejan Lovren Ruben Neves Twiter reactions Jurgen Klopp
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Fetching more content...
