Twitter reacts as Liverpool make easy work of Fulham to top the table

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 67 // 11 Nov 2018, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah guided Liverpool to victory against Fulham

Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season as the Reds beat Fulham 2-0 in their Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the game strong and got the lead when Mohamed Salah calmly applied a finishing touch to the Reds' devastating counter-attacking move in the 41st minute of the game. The Reds doubled their margin eight minutes after the break when Xherdan Shaqiri perfectly guided Andy Robertson's cross from the left to score his second Premier League goal of the season.

Liverpool enjoyed 73% of possession during the game and had 20 shots on goal as compared to Fulham's eight. Liverpool's attack was grabbing all the headlines last season but it is their defence that is taking the team forward this season. Jurgen Klopp's team conceded only five goals in the league this season and kept seven clean sheets.

The Reds go above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with this win and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league this season.

The Merseyside-based team will play Watford after the international break and will then make a trip to France to play Paris St. Germain for their Champions League group stage fixture. Liverpool did not win the league title since 1990 but are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this season.

On the other hand, Fulham spent heavily in the summer transfer window, but none of their big money signings made an impact on the team so far and the Whites are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table with just five points out of the 12 games. They will play Southampton next in the league before making a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea.

Fans reacted to Liverpool's victory on Twitter, and here are some of the best tweets.

Liverpool have taken 30 points from a possible 36, which marks their best ever tally after 12 games in the Premier League era. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 11, 2018

GOAL! Xherdan Shaqiri volleys in Liverpool's 2nd against Fulham. Great cross from Andrew Robertson 🙌 #LFC #LIVFU

pic.twitter.com/qeM495ONF6 — Roar Of The Kop (@_RoarOfTheKop_) November 11, 2018

567 days

13,608 hours

816,480 minutes

48,988,800 seconds...



Since Liverpool last lost a league game at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/bolBA5Z9Vs — Liverpool Family 💙 (@lfc_family) November 11, 2018

Another 3 points on the board for the Reds & another clean sheet. Not the sexiest Liverpool performance we’ll see, but a thoroughly professional one.



Andy Robertson was magnificent once again. He gets my vote for MOTM, even though I hate agreeingwith Macca 😂 #LFC #LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/tDRor6xAvf — Craig Houlden (@KopJaffer_LFC) November 11, 2018

Home, sweet home. Mo Salah at Anfield.🔥



3️⃣6️⃣ Appearances

3️⃣4️⃣ Goals pic.twitter.com/qeJcdUMZtO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2018

5 - Xherdan Shaqiri has either scored or assisted in five of his last six games for Liverpool in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists). Influence. #LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/ZWhpWsxrPR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 11, 2018

High tactic

High speed

High performance

What a player Andrew Robertson!!❤️

Best player in liverpool so far!#Robertson #LFC pic.twitter.com/NhJsc4BDyN — Shamlan• (@sfa_72) November 11, 2018