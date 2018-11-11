×
Twitter reacts as Liverpool make easy work of Fulham to top the table

Uday Jaria
News
67   //    11 Nov 2018, 20:40 IST

Mohamed Salah guided Liverpool to victory against Fulham
Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season as the Reds beat Fulham 2-0 in their Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the game strong and got the lead when Mohamed Salah calmly applied a finishing touch to the Reds' devastating counter-attacking move in the 41st minute of the game. The Reds doubled their margin eight minutes after the break when Xherdan Shaqiri perfectly guided Andy Robertson's cross from the left to score his second Premier League goal of the season.

Liverpool enjoyed 73% of possession during the game and had 20 shots on goal as compared to Fulham's eight. Liverpool's attack was grabbing all the headlines last season but it is their defence that is taking the team forward this season. Jurgen Klopp's team conceded only five goals in the league this season and kept seven clean sheets.

The Reds go above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with this win and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league this season.

The Merseyside-based team will play Watford after the international break and will then make a trip to France to play Paris St. Germain for their Champions League group stage fixture. Liverpool did not win the league title since 1990 but are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this season.

On the other hand, Fulham spent heavily in the summer transfer window, but none of their big money signings made an impact on the team so far and the Whites are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table with just five points out of the 12 games. They will play Southampton next in the league before making a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea.

Fans reacted to Liverpool's victory on Twitter, and here are some of the best tweets.

Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Liverpool Football Xherdan Shaqiri Mohamed Salah Leisure Reading
