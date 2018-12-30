Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield Stadium

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Liverpool fans spectated another superb win at Anfield as The Reds defeated Arsenal with an empathetic 5-1 scoreline. Arsenal was totally outlasted by the offensive powers of Liverpool. The Gunners tried to carry on their normal type of gameplay, but their sloppy defence looked helpless in front of the speedy trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool lined up in their favourite 4-3-3 formation as Shaqiri started in the midfield with Mane, Salah and Firmino leading the front line. Arsenal fielded in 4-3-2-1 formation where Aubameyang was the lone-striker for the Gunners. Maitland-Niles broke the deadlock at the 11th minute of the match.

Alex Iwobi picked Maitland-Niles with a cross, and Maitland-Niles didn't make any mistake. Firmino equalled the scoreline at the 14th minute of the match. Two minutes later, Firmino extended the lead for Liverpool. This time a left-footed shot made it 2-1 for Liverpool.

Sadio Mane scored the third goal at the 32nd minute as he picked a delicious through ball from Salah. Just before the halftime, Salah made it 4-1 for Liverpool as he converted a penalty.

Liverpool carried their destructive form in the second half. Firmino converted a penalty at the 65th minute of the match when Sead Kolasinac fouled Dejan Lovren in the penalty area. Firmino completed his first hat-trick of this season after scoring from that penalty. Liverpool tried to score more goals, but Leno made some good saves.

It was a memorable night for Liverpool fans as their side totally outlasted Unai Emery's Arsenal. Liverpool remain at the top of the table, while Arsenal holds the 5th position at the Premier League table this season. Liverpool has bagged 54 points from 20 matches, while Arsenal has earned 38 points.

The difference between Liverpool and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur is now 9 points. It was expected that the game would be a goal fest and that's what it turned out to be. Liverpool played eye-catching and entertaining football while Arsenal failed to inspire.

Here are a few Twitter reactions as Liverpool maintains their unbeaten run in Premier League 2018-19.

Arsenal are FIRMINATED



Firmino Hat Trick...Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1 #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/oP0aN7ET4X — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) December 29, 2018

#LIVARS

Lmao arsenal trying to defend against liverpool pic.twitter.com/aX3bcQLIHA — The Doctor of Philosophy (@evildead8888) December 29, 2018

#LIVARS Arsenal fans right now... please stay close to them pic.twitter.com/zG5njq40yJ — Jesam (@007_jsam) December 29, 2018

Torreira is better than Kante

Torreira is the best DM in the World

Torreira is the most technical DM in the World



Firmino to Torreira: Eat Grass Boy#NFFCshow #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/UVkh2xKjMP — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 29, 2018

When Arsenal Fans What To Stop Watching 🤣🤣🤣 #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/Zy1JfpIxfB — Shola Black Intellect Syno (@iamsholasyno) December 29, 2018

BTW Lets NOT forget the fact that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(The Arsenal star player) touched the ball six times in the first half against Liverpool, with Four of those touches coming from the kick-off. #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/vYD3OPhhUG — Pirate™ (@PirateMulwana) December 29, 2018

When you realize it wasn't your fault..Team is just retarded#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/zY46jOdXrp — Fer Rouq (@SocialOutcast47) December 29, 2018

Arsenal fans actually thought they had ballers in Torreira & Sokratis 😂😂😂



This is what happens, when they come up against the big boys. #livars pic.twitter.com/IWogDGRqr1 — LFC (@RockyKlopp) December 29, 2018

