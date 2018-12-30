Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal
When Arsenal scored the first goal of the match to send Liverpool behind at Anfield for the first time this season, fans must have thought some luck was with the Gunners. It looked as if Arsenal could possibly stop Liverpool's unbeaten run in the league. However, that was not meant to be. Instead, the fortunes changed and Liverpool capitalised on the many mistakes that the Arsenal defenders committed.
At the back, Arsenal looked completely lost and lacked leadership. There was no communication among the back three and things were made worse when their opponents pounced on their errors without any mistake. Within a few minutes, Liverpool found themselves leading 2-1 at home. By the time the first half ended, the Premier League leaders were leading 4-1.
It was miserable how easily the home team scored because of the multiple mistakes from Arsenal's defence. If Emery fails to resolve the issue at the back in January, the top four could once again be out of reach for the Gunners this season. Currently, the North London club has the poorest defensive record among the top five clubs and their manager seems to have no clue what to do about the issue either.
The game did not get any better for the Gunners after they give away a second penalty. Roberto Firmino ensured he made no mistake and scored his first hat-trick for his club. Liverpool are currently living the dream and flying high in the Premier League, and they may snatch the title from Manchester City.
Here was how fans reacted to the result of the match at Anfield.