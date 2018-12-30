Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal

Liverpool triumphed at Anfield

When Arsenal scored the first goal of the match to send Liverpool behind at Anfield for the first time this season, fans must have thought some luck was with the Gunners. It looked as if Arsenal could possibly stop Liverpool's unbeaten run in the league. However, that was not meant to be. Instead, the fortunes changed and Liverpool capitalised on the many mistakes that the Arsenal defenders committed.

At the back, Arsenal looked completely lost and lacked leadership. There was no communication among the back three and things were made worse when their opponents pounced on their errors without any mistake. Within a few minutes, Liverpool found themselves leading 2-1 at home. By the time the first half ended, the Premier League leaders were leading 4-1.

It was miserable how easily the home team scored because of the multiple mistakes from Arsenal's defence. If Emery fails to resolve the issue at the back in January, the top four could once again be out of reach for the Gunners this season. Currently, the North London club has the poorest defensive record among the top five clubs and their manager seems to have no clue what to do about the issue either.

The game did not get any better for the Gunners after they give away a second penalty. Roberto Firmino ensured he made no mistake and scored his first hat-trick for his club. Liverpool are currently living the dream and flying high in the Premier League, and they may snatch the title from Manchester City.

Here was how fans reacted to the result of the match at Anfield.

I humbly submit that the word ‘defending’ should only be used in inverted commas in reference to the Arsenal Football Club until further notice. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) December 29, 2018

11' - Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal

14' - Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

16' - Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

32' - Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

45' - Liverpool 4-1 Arsenal



SENSATIONAL FIRST HALF FROM THE REDS! 🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/YmKTupGO6Z — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) December 29, 2018

Advertisement

154 - Mohamed Salah's penalty means Arsenal vs Liverpool is now the highest scoring @premierleague fixture in the history of the competition (154 goals). Bonanza. #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/qqOCNj0gyi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2018

Liverpool's attacking trio against Arsenal at Anfield:



2017-18

✅ Salah

✅ Mane

✅ Firmino



2018-19

✅ Salah

✅ Mane

✅ Firmino



Liverpool's front three are Arsenal's worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/m8LtFqZ7ma — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 29, 2018

Liverpool when they went 1-0 down pic.twitter.com/7gGeIdkYyn — Freezy (@Calfreezy) December 29, 2018

Liverpool running away with League. Can already tell, 2019 is going to be Unbearable — roger bennett (@rogbennett) December 29, 2018

Right now I am thinking who did Arsenal offend? Why is Liverpool this heartless.#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/silk1xCM0b — Our Trends (@lasisitrends) December 29, 2018

Arsenal have conceded five or more goals in a Premier League game for just the sixth time.



Two of the last three instances have been against Liverpool at Anfield. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/RzLuQGEBWp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 29, 2018

OMG Liverpool... — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) December 29, 2018

Liverpool are the virus on BirdBox. When defenders look at us, they die. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 29, 2018

Arsenal's defence when Liverpool's front three is attacking pic.twitter.com/uHRuJg4Cus — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) December 29, 2018

Advertisement