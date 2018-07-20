Twitter reacts as Liverpool welcome Alisson Becker
After months of speculation, Alisson has finally completed a move to Liverpool for a reported fee worth £66.8 million - a world record for a goalkeeper.
The Roma shot-stopper was Liverpool’s top transfer target for the summer and the Reds have beaten off interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid to get access to the player, who has penned a "long-term" contract with the club on Thursday.
The 25-year-old made 37 Serie A appearances for Roma in the 2017-18 season, where he kept 17 clean sheets and also helped them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League before losing out to Liverpool 7-6 on aggregate.
"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family," said Allison.
"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.”
Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational announcement.