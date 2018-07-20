Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Liverpool welcome Alisson Becker

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
3.56K   //    20 Jul 2018, 03:44 IST

Alisson has completed his move to Liverpool

After months of speculation, Alisson has finally completed a move to Liverpool for a reported fee worth £66.8 million - a world record for a goalkeeper.

The Roma shot-stopper was Liverpool’s top transfer target for the summer and the Reds have beaten off interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid to get access to the player, who has penned a "long-term" contract with the club on Thursday.

The 25-year-old made 37 Serie A appearances for Roma in the 2017-18 season, where he kept 17 clean sheets and also helped them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League before losing out to Liverpool 7-6 on aggregate.

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family," said Allison.

"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.”

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational announcement.


