Twitter reacts as Liverpool welcome Alisson Becker

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 3.56K // 20 Jul 2018, 03:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alisson has completed his move to Liverpool

After months of speculation, Alisson has finally completed a move to Liverpool for a reported fee worth £66.8 million - a world record for a goalkeeper.

The Roma shot-stopper was Liverpool’s top transfer target for the summer and the Reds have beaten off interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid to get access to the player, who has penned a "long-term" contract with the club on Thursday.

The 25-year-old made 37 Serie A appearances for Roma in the 2017-18 season, where he kept 17 clean sheets and also helped them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League before losing out to Liverpool 7-6 on aggregate.

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family," said Allison.

"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.”

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational announcement.

🔴 Alisson: £56m

🔵 Kyle Walker: £45m

🔴 Virgil van Dijk: £75m

🔵 Aymeric Laporte: £57m

🔵 Benjamin Mendy: £52m



The world's most expensive back four in history belongs to two clubs. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/KMsbtbSc53 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 19, 2018

🔴 Liverpool In The Last 7 Months Have Signed:



✅ Most Expensive Defender Ever:

🇳🇱 Virgil van Dijk - £75m.



✅ Most Expensive Goalkeeper Ever:

🇧🇷 Alisson Becker - £66m.



😱 pic.twitter.com/Ddvcecdgjs — SPORF (@Sporf) July 19, 2018

Every Liverpool fan feels the same right now, Alisson. pic.twitter.com/errbStTOTU — Matt (@FalseFirmino) July 19, 2018

When salah sees alisson at melwood pic.twitter.com/xp6CH0ywax — MonsterAmongMen (@uddin8989) July 19, 2018

Never thought signing a goalkeeper could be so exciting. Massive statement of intent. One of the most important signings the club have made in years.



Welcome, @Alissonbecker. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 19, 2018

I didn’t even realise Chris Hemsworth was such a great goalkeeper! 😵 #Alisson pic.twitter.com/TxdncxKiKq — Dixie Meekings (@Dixie_84) July 19, 2018

If Alisson is worth 67m then what is DDG or Neuer worth? Decent signing for Liverpool but that much money after one good season is ridiculous. — ‏ً (@SimplyCosta) July 19, 2018

Hilarious how no one knew who Alisson was 6 months ago and now you're all experts and he's worth 60 Mil🤔 — Goldenboy (@CharlieGreen96) July 19, 2018

So Liverpool just signed a goal keeper for €75 million who conceeded 7 goals against them a couple of months ago 😂👌#Alisson — United Football (@unitedkeano) July 19, 2018

so basically Liverpool spent 100m on the pair of Alisson and Salah from Roma. What a steal. If I were LFC, I'd give them 20m and Lovren as a present 😉 — tejbir singh (@tejbir08) July 19, 2018

Alisson needs to get rid of that acne and he'd have snatched Karius best looking gk title along with his starting spot. — Alisson Wonderland (@NotStanding) July 19, 2018

Upgrading from Karius to Alisson is something else altogether — dylan (@dylanokeeffe_) July 19, 2018

Trump's Wall 🇺🇸

💰 Estimated Cost: $26 Billion

🇲🇽 Across the Mexico Border



Klopp's Wall 🧤

💷 Cost: £67 Million

🇧🇷 Alisson Becker pic.twitter.com/3P0sElfnBI — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 19, 2018

If you have a wife or girlfriend called Alisson then look after her . She’s a keeper — Chris Prodromou (@chrisprodromou) July 19, 2018

Mo “what are you waiting for”

Alisson “on my way bro” pic.twitter.com/iOhfXn5jzG — M_Gerrard (@MGNIN9) July 19, 2018

I was wondering what was taking so long to announce Alisson. The guy has taken enough pics and videos to announce him 50 times over. — Denis Spahiu (@denis_spahiu) July 19, 2018

I've never trusted Brazilian keepers but fuck me I'm all in on this Alisson. After watching Mignolet & Karius I'm desperate for him to be the answer! — David (@DavidHanson11) July 19, 2018

When alisson sees John Achterberg at liverpool pic.twitter.com/3MUh7yax2D — MonsterAmongMen (@uddin8989) July 19, 2018