Twitter reacts as Louis Van Gaal announces retirement from management

Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has announced his retirement from football management.

Van Gaal coached European giants like Ajax, Barcelona, Manchester United and Netherlands. He won 20 trophies across Europe in a career spanning over three decades.

Van Gaal's last title came with Manchester United in 2016, when he won the FA Cup. He has not been employed since he left the Manchester United job.

Van Gaal was regarded as one of the best managers of his time, having won trophies with every club he managed. Not surprisingly, Twitter paid tribute to the Dutchman, recapping some great moments from his career.

First came the announcement, which he made in his own style.

'I am a pensioner now!'



Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal officially announces retirement from football aged 67https://t.co/Yk9qREl6vy — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 11, 2019

Then came the trips down memory lane.

No manager could complain about diving better than Van Gaal did.

Louis Van Gaal has officially retired from football. Thank you for everything you have done for this football club.



This is my favourite LvG moment at United 😂 pic.twitter.com/KEmk6oj1Ar — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) March 11, 2019

His press conferences sometimes shadowed the results of the match. He rocked the press conferences with his funny and weird responses.

Louis van Gaal’s football might not have been the most enjoyable when at United, but his press conferences were top tier. He will be missed in our sport for things like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0U4we4Ew2Y — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 11, 2019

This press conference will take a long time to fade away. The disappointments he sometimes produced on the pitch were more often than not nullified in the press conferences.

Happy retirement, Louis van Gaal!



There was never a dull moment when the Dutchman occupied the #MUFC hotseat 😂 pic.twitter.com/cx1yhIYkg1 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 11, 2019

Several Manchester United players also thanked him for influencing their careers.

Marcus Rashford had a dream Premier League debut under Van Gaal, scoring twice against Arsenal.

Thank you for opening the door & trusting in me. Enjoy retirement boss 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OqrEodNlz0 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 11, 2019

Anthony Martial became an instant hero for the Manchester United fans after he scored a fantastic solo goal on debut against Liverpool. He did not forget to thank his boss for signing him.

Thanks for everything coach !! It was a honor to learn from you! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/G1dYi1UJv0 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 11, 2019

Fans of Manchester United thanked Van Gaal for the FA Cup. He was also thanked for the players he brought into the fold - Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera were a few of his successful signings at Manchester United, who are important members of the current setup.

Van Gaal also prevented David De Gea from moving to Real Madrid, thanks to the fax machine failure on deadline day.

Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement. Louis wasn’t just one of the greatest managers in the modern era but he is also a really great guy. He ALWAYS had time for fans after matches at Old Trafford. Happy Retirement, Louis and thanks for the memories! pic.twitter.com/EFqaGP7GYH — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 11, 2019

Louis Van Gaal brought me Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera Marcus Rashford. He kept David De Gea at my club. He allowed me to see United lift the FA cup for the first time in practically a decade. His philosophy, his dive vs arsenal, his red army. Thanks for everything Louis pic.twitter.com/lynTeOtB8q — 🇾🇪 (@LingardWRLD) March 11, 2019

Despite being trolled at the fag end of his career at Manchester United, Van Gaal was very influential in changing the style of football in Bayern Munich, Ajax, and Netherlands. He will surely be remembered for the trophies he won across different clubs across his career.

