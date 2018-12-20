×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Lovren hopes Liverpool can go entire season unbeaten

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
498   //    20 Dec 2018, 19:48 IST

Croatia Training Session and Press Conference - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Croatia Training Session and Press Conference - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has stirred up a storm by expressing desire to go the whole season unbeaten in the Premier League. The Croatian was hopeful about ending the season without a defeat in the league. He said

Hopefully, we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. That is why we came to Liverpool.

He then seemed to draw reference to the last and only unbeaten team in the Premier League:

Arsenal did it before, so why not?

Liverpool are currently top of the table with 14 wins and 3 draws from the first 17 games. They have scored 37 goals and conceded just 7 and are currently 1 point ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Lovren understands that it won't be easy. He further said:

Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want. We know we can do it.

The Croatian acknowledged that Manchester City will be tough to beat. He said:

I'm not sure that City have any weaknesses. Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead. Look, there's a competition. This is what we want, but we don't look at who is in front of us or behind us. It's just about us.

However, Lovren had a mantra for success:

Advertisement
You cannot sit and enjoy and say: 'We have five or six points in front of everyone'. It doesn't work like that. Every game for us is a final.

Liverpool showed their intent by securing a memorable win over bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, which ultimately cost Jose Mourinho his job. They have the option to continue their unbeaten streak on Friday night, by securing a win over Wolves and also go four points clear of City, who play Crystal Palace on Saturday. As such, Lovren's statement comes at an interesting point of time. As always, Twitter had some of the best reactions and we look at a few of the top tweets here.

Many fans felt he had jinxed Liverpool..






And there was a lot of sarcasm as well...


However, some fans were supportive of him:




Others felt it was a sign of a confident player:

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Dejan Lovren Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Lovren wants Liverpool to go unbeaten in Premier League
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Kovacic says Liverpool won't win...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool fans must lap up latest Dejan Lovren musing,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1
RELATED STORY
5 possible replacements for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Cardiff City 4-1
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool draw 1-1 against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learnt as Liverpool dominate Bournemouth to...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us