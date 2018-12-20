Twitter reacts as Lovren hopes Liverpool can go entire season unbeaten

Croatia Training Session and Press Conference - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has stirred up a storm by expressing desire to go the whole season unbeaten in the Premier League. The Croatian was hopeful about ending the season without a defeat in the league. He said

Hopefully, we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. That is why we came to Liverpool.

He then seemed to draw reference to the last and only unbeaten team in the Premier League:

Arsenal did it before, so why not?

Liverpool are currently top of the table with 14 wins and 3 draws from the first 17 games. They have scored 37 goals and conceded just 7 and are currently 1 point ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Lovren understands that it won't be easy. He further said:

Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want. We know we can do it.

The Croatian acknowledged that Manchester City will be tough to beat. He said:

I'm not sure that City have any weaknesses. Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead. Look, there's a competition. This is what we want, but we don't look at who is in front of us or behind us. It's just about us.

However, Lovren had a mantra for success:

You cannot sit and enjoy and say: 'We have five or six points in front of everyone'. It doesn't work like that. Every game for us is a final.

Liverpool showed their intent by securing a memorable win over bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, which ultimately cost Jose Mourinho his job. They have the option to continue their unbeaten streak on Friday night, by securing a win over Wolves and also go four points clear of City, who play Crystal Palace on Saturday. As such, Lovren's statement comes at an interesting point of time. As always, Twitter had some of the best reactions and we look at a few of the top tweets here.

Many fans felt he had jinxed Liverpool..

He had to open his mouth again. — Kealan Kelly (@kealyk3) December 19, 2018

Thats it, we are losing our next game. He jinxed it. Cheers dejan — richard (@richard35140589) December 20, 2018

Dejan Lovren: 'We can go through the season unbeaten.'



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/2EcPUj7hTD — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 20, 2018

And there was a lot of sarcasm as well...

Says the best defender in the world. Must be true. — ♚ Kris ☆♚ (@Santi_Classorla) December 20, 2018

Because Arsenal didn’t have Dejan Lovren — Elliot Rogers (@elliotcrogers) December 20, 2018

However, some fans were supportive of him:

He literally said "HOPEFULLY" he definitely did not "sensationally claim" 😡 — Andy B (@AndyB2708) December 19, 2018

Lovren says he hopes Liverpool remain unbeaten & people lose their minds..He's only saying what every player & fan hopes for..If Salah or Van Dijk say it then it's confidence & it's played down..Some fans just have a massive agenda against players they don't like..Standard. — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) December 20, 2018

Everyone having a go at Dejan Lovren for saying we hopefully remain unbeaten this season is a joke. What do you want him to say? Hopefully we get beat a few times and miss out on the title? Get over yourselves. #LFC — James Nicholson (@_11JN) December 20, 2018

Imagine giving Lovren stick for saying he hopes we can go unbeaten. Genuinely. Put the agendas aside and think about it. One of our players says “hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season” and he’s getting abuse for it. If you are one of these people just do one. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) December 19, 2018

Others felt it was a sign of a confident player:

Defender Dejan Lovren even mentioning the word 'invincible' tempts fate but it's an indication of how @LFC's confidence & ambitions have changed: “Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. Of course it will be a challenge but Arsenal did it before so why not?” — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) December 19, 2018

