Twitter reacts as Lovren hopes Liverpool can go entire season unbeaten
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has stirred up a storm by expressing desire to go the whole season unbeaten in the Premier League. The Croatian was hopeful about ending the season without a defeat in the league. He said
Hopefully, we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. That is why we came to Liverpool.
He then seemed to draw reference to the last and only unbeaten team in the Premier League:
Arsenal did it before, so why not?
Liverpool are currently top of the table with 14 wins and 3 draws from the first 17 games. They have scored 37 goals and conceded just 7 and are currently 1 point ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Lovren understands that it won't be easy. He further said:
Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want. We know we can do it.
The Croatian acknowledged that Manchester City will be tough to beat. He said:
I'm not sure that City have any weaknesses. Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead. Look, there's a competition. This is what we want, but we don't look at who is in front of us or behind us. It's just about us.
However, Lovren had a mantra for success:
You cannot sit and enjoy and say: 'We have five or six points in front of everyone'. It doesn't work like that. Every game for us is a final.
Liverpool showed their intent by securing a memorable win over bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, which ultimately cost Jose Mourinho his job. They have the option to continue their unbeaten streak on Friday night, by securing a win over Wolves and also go four points clear of City, who play Crystal Palace on Saturday. As such, Lovren's statement comes at an interesting point of time. As always, Twitter had some of the best reactions and we look at a few of the top tweets here.
