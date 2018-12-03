Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira delivers spectacular performance in the North London derby

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 668 // 03 Dec 2018, 09:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Sunday saw Arsenal hosting longstanding rivals Tottenham Hotspur in one of the most thrilling North London derbies in recent history.

Fans witnessed a goal-fest as the Gunners took down Spurs 4-2 in spectacular fashion. The game was a derby through and through - two penalties, a brawl between players and a red card to top it off.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette helped the Gunners come back from a 2-1 deficit in the second half of the game.

Unai Emery's Arsenal team was decisive and dominant but one player, in particular, stood out for the Gunners faithful - new signing Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan midfielder moved to the Emirates in a £26million move over the summer and has since emerged as a favourite among the fans.

The 22-year-old was composed throughout the game, scoring Arsenal's fourth goal and his first for the North London outfit.

Torreira completed 43 out of 48 passes and gained possession 12 times resulting in his being named Man of the Match for the third time in his last four games for the Gunners.

Speaking about Torreira on Match of the Day 2, Arsenal legend Ian Wright said (via Metro UK), "He’s the guy we’ve been looking for for the past 4 or 5 years."

"Everybody has been asking 'when are we going to sign a defensive midfielder?' and now we have got that guy in Torreira. He was magnificent today, absolutely brilliant. When you look at the way he plays, when you look at his touches – he’s everywhere. He’s everywhere on the pitch. It’s the way he naturally gets into positions where he can get into people. And when he’s got time, he’s got quality on the ball," said Wright.

Arsenal fans, amazed by the Uruguayan's performance, have since taken to Twitter to heap praise on him:

Lucas Torreira is the signing of the season and it’s not even close. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) December 2, 2018

Incredible passion from Lucas Torreira.



He lives for the game. pic.twitter.com/hgKdgGwIos — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) December 2, 2018

That Torreira goal is one of the best moments in a long time, elite celebration only adds to it — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) December 2, 2018

I absolutely love Lucas Torreira since his Sampdoria days. He so deserves this goal for the influence he's had at Arsenal.



He's like a fearless little lion who has more fire than a vast majority of the Manchester United players. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) December 2, 2018

I love Torreira so much that when he scored I couldn't speak.... pic.twitter.com/1c8DaSbM89 — SpecsGonzalez (@specsgonzalez) December 2, 2018

Yep, I'm done. Not sure I've seen the Emirates like this since Arshavin vs Barca. Welbeck v Leicester maybe. Absolutely rocking.



Lucas Torreira, what a player, what a finish, what a celebration. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 2, 2018

Just look at what Torreira’s goal meant to him! Passion ❤ pic.twitter.com/iCPtgcsWpS — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 2, 2018

Out of words to describe Lucas Torreira anymore. He never quits. 🔥 https://t.co/vIrVxFaHIG — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 2, 2018

Astonishing to watch this North London Derby. A heartpounding mix of Skill, Tenacity, and Total Chaos. Above all the Passion, captured by Lucas Torreira's face, overwhelmed by emotion when he scored. A reflection of why we love football. Few things make you feel more Alive pic.twitter.com/lMavIdq8LL — roger bennett (@rogbennett) December 2, 2018

Our former midfield maestro #Torreira celebrating his first @premierleague goal, and during the #NorthLondonDerby, no less!



It’s alright Lucas, you can take some of the credit – it’s not ALL thanks to us 😉 pic.twitter.com/GEDX3SAzoa — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) December 2, 2018