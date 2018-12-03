×
Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira delivers spectacular performance in the North London derby 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
668   //    03 Dec 2018, 09:47 IST

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Sunday saw Arsenal hosting longstanding rivals Tottenham Hotspur in one of the most thrilling North London derbies in recent history.

Fans witnessed a goal-fest as the Gunners took down Spurs 4-2 in spectacular fashion. The game was a derby through and through - two penalties, a brawl between players and a red card to top it off.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette helped the Gunners come back from a 2-1 deficit in the second half of the game.

Unai Emery's Arsenal team was decisive and dominant but one player, in particular, stood out for the Gunners faithful - new signing Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan midfielder moved to the Emirates in a £26million move over the summer and has since emerged as a favourite among the fans.

The 22-year-old was composed throughout the game, scoring Arsenal's fourth goal and his first for the North London outfit. 

Torreira completed 43 out of 48 passes and gained possession 12 times resulting in his being named Man of the Match for the third time in his last four games for the Gunners.

Speaking about Torreira on Match of the Day 2, Arsenal legend Ian Wright said (via Metro UK), "He’s the guy we’ve been looking for for the past 4 or 5 years."

"Everybody has been asking 'when are we going to sign a defensive midfielder?' and now we have got that guy in Torreira. He was magnificent today, absolutely brilliant. When you look at the way he plays, when you look at his touches – he’s everywhere. He’s everywhere on the pitch. It’s the way he naturally gets into positions where he can get into people. And when he’s got time, he’s got quality on the ball," said Wright.

Arsenal fans, amazed by the Uruguayan's performance, have since taken to Twitter to heap praise on him:



Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Lucas Torreira Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
