Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira makes the starting XI against Everton

Torreira finally starts for Arsenal

Lucas Torreira will finally make his first start in the English Premier League in an Arsenal shirt, at the Emirates stadium, under Unai Emery. Fans have long been waiting for this moment after a string of strong and impressive appearances as a substitute. The Spanish manager has preferred to partner Granit Xhaka with Matteo Guendouzi, but against Everton, the boss decided to change the midfield partnership.

The Uruguay midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer after an outstanding World Cup performance for his country. The 22-year-old was signed for £26.5 million from Sampdoria and he does not have any experience playing in England. However, despite the lack of experience, he seemed to be able to adapt to the requirements of the game soon after he returned to training in London.

Torreira started the previous match on Thursday against Vorskla, where his side won 4-2. Previously, Emery had introduced the defensive midfielder at half-time as a substitute for Guendouzi. The French teenager has not been able to form a solid partnership and understanding with Xhaka. For Torreira, it has been a different story. Xhaka and him excelled in the heart of midfield during the match against Newcastle United over the last weekend. Naturally, fans got excited by the fact that he is starting against the Toffees this afternoon.

Marco Silva's Everton is expected to put up a strong fight at the Emirates. Last season, they fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. Now sitting in 12th place, they will be facing the Gunners who are managed by a new manager for the first time in 22 years. Let's hope that it will be an exciting match for fans from both sides. Here is how Twitter reacted to the lineup which features Torreira.

🇺🇾 Lucas Torreira starts. Reply with a GIF with your reaction. 👇 pic.twitter.com/GJxvqLDhPv — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) September 23, 2018

Lucas Torreira first league start, both Auba and Laca start, Arsenal fans right now: pic.twitter.com/yO3h5QjFRi — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) September 23, 2018

Torreira gets the start pic.twitter.com/j7ikKlb0fv — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) September 23, 2018

Auba, Laca, Ozil and Torreira start for once 😊 — Okulo Jnr (@Okulo_Jnr) September 23, 2018

We often get ahead of ourselves with new signings. Kolasinac got lots of hype last year when he is complete shite. Guendouzi isn't as good as we make out. But Torreira is pure class, automatic starter. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) September 23, 2018

when Xhaka and Torreira finally start but that means no Guendouzi pic.twitter.com/YEa9wIOTN3 — X²³ (@voguendouzi) September 23, 2018

Xhaka and Torreira playing together is what I’m here for. — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) September 23, 2018

Torreira starts. It’s confirmed. Another head tackle incoming today. pic.twitter.com/DPHgM7daDh — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) September 23, 2018

Torreira will recieve his first league start for Arsenal later this afternoon. Five games too late, if you ask me. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 23, 2018

Torreira, Aubameyang and Lacazette in an Arsenal starting XI. My excitement for this game just went from zero to a hundred 👏🏼 — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) September 23, 2018

Torreira starts. It's a big fat W for Arsenal I'm afraid. — Devesh🇷🇸 (@Naby_SZN) September 23, 2018