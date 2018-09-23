Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira makes the starting XI against Everton

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
1.01K   //    23 Sep 2018, 20:11 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Torreira finally starts for Arsenal

Lucas Torreira will finally make his first start in the English Premier League in an Arsenal shirt, at the Emirates stadium, under Unai Emery. Fans have long been waiting for this moment after a string of strong and impressive appearances as a substitute. The Spanish manager has preferred to partner Granit Xhaka with Matteo Guendouzi, but against Everton, the boss decided to change the midfield partnership.

The Uruguay midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer after an outstanding World Cup performance for his country. The 22-year-old was signed for £26.5 million from Sampdoria and he does not have any experience playing in England. However, despite the lack of experience, he seemed to be able to adapt to the requirements of the game soon after he returned to training in London.

Torreira started the previous match on Thursday against Vorskla, where his side won 4-2. Previously, Emery had introduced the defensive midfielder at half-time as a substitute for Guendouzi. The French teenager has not been able to form a solid partnership and understanding with Xhaka. For Torreira, it has been a different story. Xhaka and him excelled in the heart of midfield during the match against Newcastle United over the last weekend. Naturally, fans got excited by the fact that he is starting against the Toffees this afternoon.

Marco Silva's Everton is expected to put up a strong fight at the Emirates. Last season, they fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. Now sitting in 12th place, they will be facing the Gunners who are managed by a new manager for the first time in 22 years. Let's hope that it will be an exciting match for fans from both sides. Here is how Twitter reacted to the lineup which features Torreira.


Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Everton Lucas Torreira Twiter reactions Unai Emery
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
