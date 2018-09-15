Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira still does not start for Arsenal

Torreira has been named on the bench once again

New Arsenal signing Lucas Torreira still has not started for his club despite many fans calling for it. Unai Emery has stubbornly continued to name Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi as the midfield pairing, to the annoyance of many of the fans. During the international break, Torreira suffered an injury scare. The Gunners were afraid that the Uruguay midfielder could end up missing the game against Newcastle. Fortunately, he returned to training at London Colney but was named on the bench.

Torreira excelled after coming off the bench as a substitute against Crystal Palace. He had an eye-catching World Cup and that led to the club signing him from Sampdoria. The 22-year-old has yet to have the chance to prove himself and establish a place in the starting eleven.

Guendouzi, the 19-year-old, has similarly attracted lots of attention since his spectacular performances for the club in pre-season. More fans were caught by surprise to see him start in the Premier League clash against Manchester City and Chelsea. The French teenager has been superb individually, but looking at his partnership with Xhaka, both of them seem incompatible. The two defensive midfielders have been unable to complement each other in the game and experience difficulty in stopping their opponents.

Even though they are talented individuals, they have experienced difficulties ruling the midfield game and keeping things tight. That is exactly something that Torreira is good at. Like Kante, the midfielder is able to keep the ball close to himself, spin away from his opponents and intercept when in need to protect the back-four. Fans are unsure when Torreira will have his chance, but perhaps he will get his chance in the upcoming UEFA Europa League home game. Here is how Twitter reacted to him missing out on the starting eleven.

Torreira should be starting, end of conversation. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 15, 2018

Xhaka still starting ahead of Torreira pic.twitter.com/aSthIA4NTX — Joshua 🇳🇬 (@big_man_joshyy) September 15, 2018

What if Emery has already given up on PL & wants to keep the best players for Europa League? pic.twitter.com/6i6C5MdEKC — Torreira Di Pascua (@Arsenal490304) September 15, 2018

Still no place for Torreira as Emery sticks with Guendouzi and Xhaka. Lacazette also keeps his starting spot. Mkhitaryan on the bench again despite a strong start to the season. https://t.co/V2CFsYderm — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) September 15, 2018

No Lucas Torreira in the first XI again? pic.twitter.com/KuwnVYOZUw — A West (@ayyy_west) September 15, 2018

Lucas Torreira not starting once again. Don't like to see Uruguayans on the bench and certainly not when it comes to one the best we have. — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) September 15, 2018

What did Leno and Torreira do to Emery — nazihah (@nazihahkajee) September 15, 2018

WHERE IS TORREIRA — Error (@error_kiyo) September 15, 2018

*play average for 60 minutes*

*bring on Torreira*

*drastically improve*

*torreira still benched for the next game*

*repeat* — David (@Gooner_66) September 15, 2018

Still no Torreira 😟 pic.twitter.com/XlkaVRL1St — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 15, 2018

No Torreira?!?! My patience with Emery’s lineups is starting to wear thin... — GA Gooner (@Umph_melt0023) September 15, 2018

When will Torreira start !!!!!! — The Gunners Wörld (@TheGunnersWorld) September 15, 2018

No Lucas Torreira in the starting XI. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ATSMoDdxyU — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) September 15, 2018

Looks like it'll be the usual struggle and horrific defending until the 65th minute when Torreira will come on. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) September 15, 2018

Torreira did return from abroad with a slight knock so that could have impacted on the decision, despite training maybe he’s just short — Next Generation AFC🔴⚪️ (@scoutingindoors) September 15, 2018

Your neighbor, your grandmother, and even your dog know something that Emery somehow can’t understand. How on earth is Xhaka starting over Torreira? Not playing Lucas from the start is becoming laughable at this point. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 15, 2018

The year is 2028. Lucas Torreira has finally been named in the starting XI for an Arsenal game. — Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) September 15, 2018

Torreira has looked very impressive whenever he’s been on the pitch this season & Xhaka played 90 minutes for Switzerland only four days ago. Honestly can’t believe that Lucas has been named as a substitute yet again. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 15, 2018

Still no Torreira and Cech still starts!!!! What on earth is Emery still thinking?! Just don't know anymore... #Arsenal — AJN (@CaptainAlex28) September 15, 2018