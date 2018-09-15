Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira still does not start for Arsenal

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
1.31K   //    15 Sep 2018, 19:33 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Torreira has been named on the bench once again

New Arsenal signing Lucas Torreira still has not started for his club despite many fans calling for it. Unai Emery has stubbornly continued to name Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi as the midfield pairing, to the annoyance of many of the fans. During the international break, Torreira suffered an injury scare. The Gunners were afraid that the Uruguay midfielder could end up missing the game against Newcastle. Fortunately, he returned to training at London Colney but was named on the bench.

Torreira excelled after coming off the bench as a substitute against Crystal Palace. He had an eye-catching World Cup and that led to the club signing him from Sampdoria. The 22-year-old has yet to have the chance to prove himself and establish a place in the starting eleven.

Guendouzi, the 19-year-old, has similarly attracted lots of attention since his spectacular performances for the club in pre-season. More fans were caught by surprise to see him start in the Premier League clash against Manchester City and Chelsea. The French teenager has been superb individually, but looking at his partnership with Xhaka, both of them seem incompatible. The two defensive midfielders have been unable to complement each other in the game and experience difficulty in stopping their opponents.

Even though they are talented individuals, they have experienced difficulties ruling the midfield game and keeping things tight. That is exactly something that Torreira is good at. Like Kante, the midfielder is able to keep the ball close to himself, spin away from his opponents and intercept when in need to protect the back-four. Fans are unsure when Torreira will have his chance, but perhaps he will get his chance in the upcoming UEFA Europa League home game. Here is how Twitter reacted to him missing out on the starting eleven.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
