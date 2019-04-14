Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat West Ham United to keep their top 4 hopes alive

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester United beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. For Manchester United, the two goals were scored by Paul Pogba from the spot and for West Ham United, the goal was scored by Felipe Anderson.

In the first half, West Ham looked the more dominant side and they had more possession than the Red Devils, and they were creating chances. The Hammers had a goal ruled out early on through offside but replays showed that Anderson was clearly onside when he smacked the ball into the back of the net.

Manchester United then won a penalty through Juan Mata who was brought down by Robert Snodgrass and it was a very silly challenge. Up stepped Pogba to give the one goal advantage to the home side. After that goal, the Red Devils seem to have relaxed a bit and West Ham still was on the front foot.

When the first half ended, United would have found themselves lucky to be leading. The second half of the match followed the same pattern as the away side were dominating the ball and the chances created column.

The away side was finally rewarded for their tenacity as Anderson was found by Lanzini with a brilliant cross, and the former made no mistake in front of goal to make the scoreline equal on the day.

After that equalizer, United started getting onto the front foot and the substitute, Marcus Rashford headed the ball over from 5 yards. West Ham, on the other hand, was still looking potent on the counter and they struck the bar through Michael Antonio and his headed effort was saved by David de Gea minutes after.

United got another penalty after Martial was brought down by Ryan Fredricks inside the box. Pogba made it two for the Red Devils and ensured that they kept their top 4 hopes alive.

Just when United really needed it 👊 pic.twitter.com/3ITcqUEu2G — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 13, 2019

FT 2-1. @ManUtd get three of the 15pts OGS thinks will get top three but @WestHamUtd really unlucky. De Gea save before second penalty the clincher. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 13, 2019

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 22 #PL goals this season - 13 goals, 9 assists pic.twitter.com/eFA8C9yyYa — Premier League (@premierleague) April 13, 2019

De Gea with a super save, Pogba with a goal. That was a good minute of football. #MUNWHU — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) April 13, 2019

Fred made 15 ball recoveries against Barcelona on Wednesday and followed it up with 15 ball recoveries against West Ham today. More than any other United player. We’re beginning to really see him blossom in the team and I couldn’t be happier for him. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 13, 2019

Fred’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:



91% pass accuracy

15 ball recoveries

4/5 long balls

2 tackles won

2 shots



Some of those passes out to Lukaku. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/Sh8oewxQB4 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 13, 2019

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:



100% take-ons successful

12 ball recoveries

5/8 long balls

4 shots

2 tackles won

2 blocks

2 goals



Calm as you like from the spot. 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/yHQzO6TN6i — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 13, 2019

Paul Pogba under Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the Premier League:



16 appearances

10 goals

6 assists



Directly involved in a goal per game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5LqEo7pnDL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 13, 2019

