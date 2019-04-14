Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat West Ham United to keep their top 4 hopes alive
Manchester United beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. For Manchester United, the two goals were scored by Paul Pogba from the spot and for West Ham United, the goal was scored by Felipe Anderson.
In the first half, West Ham looked the more dominant side and they had more possession than the Red Devils, and they were creating chances. The Hammers had a goal ruled out early on through offside but replays showed that Anderson was clearly onside when he smacked the ball into the back of the net.
Manchester United then won a penalty through Juan Mata who was brought down by Robert Snodgrass and it was a very silly challenge. Up stepped Pogba to give the one goal advantage to the home side. After that goal, the Red Devils seem to have relaxed a bit and West Ham still was on the front foot.
When the first half ended, United would have found themselves lucky to be leading. The second half of the match followed the same pattern as the away side were dominating the ball and the chances created column.
The away side was finally rewarded for their tenacity as Anderson was found by Lanzini with a brilliant cross, and the former made no mistake in front of goal to make the scoreline equal on the day.
After that equalizer, United started getting onto the front foot and the substitute, Marcus Rashford headed the ball over from 5 yards. West Ham, on the other hand, was still looking potent on the counter and they struck the bar through Michael Antonio and his headed effort was saved by David de Gea minutes after.
United got another penalty after Martial was brought down by Ryan Fredricks inside the box. Pogba made it two for the Red Devils and ensured that they kept their top 4 hopes alive.
Here are some reactions from that Red Devils win: