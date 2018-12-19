Twitter reacts as Manchester United accidentally reveal Ole Gunnar Solskjær's appointment as new boss
Following Jose Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday, Manchester United accidentally confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjær would be appointed as the new caretaker manager.
Mourinho was sacked following months of scrutiny after a seemingly never-ending run of horrible results and feuds with players and the administration.
The Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool proved to be the last straw for the club, ultimately leading to the sack.
The announcement was made in a club statement released on Tuesday. The statement read, "Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect."
"We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future."
"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."
The 55-year-old manager won the Europa League, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield during his time at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, Solskjær's appointment appeared to be confirmed when Manchester United posted a throwback video with a description.
The description read, "Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou..."
The club has since deleted the video from their official website. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to take a screenshot of the video, thereby leading to an internet storm.
The blunder comes after Norwegian PM Erna Solberg broke the news via a Twitter post.
Solskjær had previously been in charge of the Bluebirds in 2014. His official appointment will likely come in the next 48 hours with the Red Devils scheduled to face Cardiff City on Saturday.
The Red Devils currently sit at sixth place in the Premier League table, with 26 points.
Twitter has since exploded with reaction to Manchester United's potential appointment and the club's epic blunder: