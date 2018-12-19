Twitter reacts as Manchester United accidentally reveal Ole Gunnar Solskjær's appointment as new boss

Manchester United accidentally reveal Ole Gunnar Solskjær's appointment as new boss.

Following Jose Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday, Manchester United accidentally confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjær would be appointed as the new caretaker manager.

Mourinho was sacked following months of scrutiny after a seemingly never-ending run of horrible results and feuds with players and the administration.

The Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool proved to be the last straw for the club, ultimately leading to the sack.

The announcement was made in a club statement released on Tuesday. The statement read, "Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect."

"We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future."

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

The 55-year-old manager won the Europa League, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield during his time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.



We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Solskjær's appointment appeared to be confirmed when Manchester United posted a throwback video with a description.

The description read, "Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou..."

Manchester United have inadvertently announced Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the club's new interim manager. No official confirmation yet.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/KYzDtz0sqr — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 18, 2018

The club has since deleted the video from their official website. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to take a screenshot of the video, thereby leading to an internet storm.

The blunder comes after Norwegian PM Erna Solberg broke the news via a Twitter post.

In what is surely a first, Norwegian PM Erna Solberg broke the news that Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be the new Manchester United manager.



She has since deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Sqz8OhPlcf — EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 18, 2018

Solskjær had previously been in charge of the Bluebirds in 2014. His official appointment will likely come in the next 48 hours with the Red Devils scheduled to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Red Devils currently sit at sixth place in the Premier League table, with 26 points.

Twitter has since exploded with reaction to Manchester United's potential appointment and the club's epic blunder:

For a generation of United supporters Solskjaer is a man who whose very name brings a smile. That already feels like progress after the misery of 2018. He will restore courage, joy and spirit to United’s play. But still...Football bloody hell.... — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) December 18, 2018

Searched Solskjaer on #mufc website. A lot of content uploaded 3 hours ago...👀 pic.twitter.com/dlUUOresuZ — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) December 18, 2018

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the man who got relegated with Cardiff, who was struggling in the Championship with them, the man who won 3 of 18 games with them, who overseen Cardiff score 0.66 goals per game, is favourite to be next #MUFC boss in places. The mind boggles — Mike Norman (@MikkyMo73) December 18, 2018

We are a disaster of a club at the moment. Can’t even do this right 👀😂 — Daniel Andrade (@d_andradesport) December 18, 2018

Antonio Conte was sacked by Atalanta in 2010 with club eventually relegated. 18 months later, he was named Juve boss and won three titles in a row. What Ole Gunnar Solskjær did at Cardiff is irrelevant to United — Andrew Cesare (@acrcalcio) December 18, 2018

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is even a super sub as a manager. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) December 18, 2018

Deleted it soon after. Site admin is getting fired 😂 — YM (@GiggsyGalore) December 18, 2018

In case you don’t know what kind of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 👀 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/crW0Z0SVaI — ' DMF 🇵🇹 (@DMFv2) December 18, 2018

If you don’t understand the reasoning behind the hiring of Ole Gunnar Solskjær then I’m sorry you don’t deserve an explanation. #mufc — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 18, 2018

Genuinely stunned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Premier League record: 3 wins in 18 games) could be deemed good enough to manage Manchester United — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) December 18, 2018

Imagine being told in August that by Christmas Manchester United would have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan in charge of the team. Football is wonderful. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 18, 2018

