Twitter reacts as Southampton hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw

Man United and Southampton played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday

Manchester United came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Southampton in the Premier League’s late kickoff game on Saturday.

The Red Devils went into the encounter badly in need of a win, having not won in each of their last two Premier League games. Jose Mourinho’s men lost 3-1 to Manchester City before the international break, and were also held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace last week.

However, any plans of returning to winning ways were disrupted as Southampton took an early lead through the impressive Stuart Armstrong. The South Coast side went on to make it 2-0 inside the 20 minutes with Cedric Soares also getting on the scoresheet.

Facing another embarrassing defeat to a struggling side, Man United came back strongly in the last 15 minutes of the first half. The Old Trafford outfit halved the deficit on 33 minutes when Romelu Lukaku scored to end his long goal drought.

Six minutes later, the comeback was complete as Ander Herrera provided a wonderful finishing touch to a Marcus Rashford pass to make it 2-2. The scoreline remained same as both teams headed for the half-time break.

The second half was not as action-packed as the first, with Man United struggling to break down the stubborn Southampton defence. Unfortunately, neither side could add to the scoreline as the game ended 2-2.

The result leaves Man United in 7th position on the Premier League table, while Southampton have also moved to 18th position, although Mark Hughes’ side still remain in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s side has now gone three games without a win in the Premier League, a statistic which culminates in the club’s worst start to a league season for the past three decades.

For football fans on social media, though, there has been little time wasted in giving their views on the game and the result.

Here are some of the best tweets:

MAN UNITED ARE S LONG LONG WAY OFF FERGIE STANDARD... pass it on @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/PP1RIsHc9D — Ryan (@Ryan28129499) December 1, 2018

Pep trying to see how far Man United have fallen behind Man City....& Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/OAccJQTAva — Zachary B. (@LeedsZac) December 1, 2018

Officially emotionally detached from man united pic.twitter.com/hsbFjzuetO — Moses Festo Dembele (@MosesMosese3) December 1, 2018

Man United post Sir Alex Ferguson in 8 seconds.



RIP



(2013-2018) #NFFCShow pic.twitter.com/8FGtZsUS8J — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) December 1, 2018

Jose Mourinho is the manager of Man United... pic.twitter.com/thPsLoZ1uC — El Bordelico 🤴🏾 (@Mikey92i) December 1, 2018

Real Madrid fans want Mourinho back 👀



Man United fans be like pic.twitter.com/OFErtO84ls — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 27, 2018

Man United still have a negative goal-difference. It's been 113 days since the start of the season. #MUFC — Nebojša Marković (@MarkovicNeb) December 1, 2018

SHOCKING: Sir Alex Ferguson caught on camera laughing after Man United conceded against Southampton.. 😱https://t.co/7UcmHXqYw6 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) December 1, 2018

Man United is like an ugly babe with Make up pic.twitter.com/tWYiCIf1kS — Llorente ♠ (@ILAKUTivism) December 1, 2018

Another terrible performance once again. Showed a bit of fight when we were 2-0 down but that was about it. 2/6 points against Palace & Southampton. If you think that we’re getting top 4 this season then you’re deluded. #JoséOut. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) December 1, 2018

Angry beyond belief



Do these players need huge wages, the right tactics, the right manager and pampered to beat Southampton?



Fuck Off out this club if you care that little. — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) December 1, 2018

Jose Mourinho on the bench letting Southampton bag a brace to initiate comeback FC modepic.twitter.com/3CK7CtAn5y — José (@MourinhoMindset) December 1, 2018