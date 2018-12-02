×
Twitter reacts as Southampton hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
513   //    02 Dec 2018, 01:49 IST

Man United and Southampton played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday
Manchester United came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Southampton in the Premier League’s late kickoff game on Saturday.

The Red Devils went into the encounter badly in need of a win, having not won in each of their last two Premier League games. Jose Mourinho’s men lost 3-1 to Manchester City before the international break, and were also held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace last week.

However, any plans of returning to winning ways were disrupted as Southampton took an early lead through the impressive Stuart Armstrong. The South Coast side went on to make it 2-0 inside the 20 minutes with Cedric Soares also getting on the scoresheet.

Facing another embarrassing defeat to a struggling side, Man United came back strongly in the last 15 minutes of the first half. The Old Trafford outfit halved the deficit on 33 minutes when Romelu Lukaku scored to end his long goal drought.

Six minutes later, the comeback was complete as Ander Herrera provided a wonderful finishing touch to a Marcus Rashford pass to make it 2-2. The scoreline remained same as both teams headed for the half-time break.

The second half was not as action-packed as the first, with Man United struggling to break down the stubborn Southampton defence. Unfortunately, neither side could add to the scoreline as the game ended 2-2.

The result leaves Man United in 7th position on the Premier League table, while Southampton have also moved to 18th position, although Mark Hughes’ side still remain in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s side has now gone three games without a win in the Premier League, a statistic which culminates in the club’s worst start to a league season for the past three decades.

For football fans on social media, though, there has been little time wasted in giving their views on the game and the result.

Here are some of the best tweets:

 



Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Southampton Football Romelu Lukaku Ander Herrera Twiter reactions
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
