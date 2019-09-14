Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Leicester City

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST News 100 // 14 Sep 2019, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

After a two-week-long international break, Manchester United were all set to face Leicester City in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday. It was going to be the Red Devils' third home game in the Premier League this season.

The home side came into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Southampton. The Foxes, on the other hand, visited Old Trafford on the back of a great win against Bournemouth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a few changes to the team that faced Southampton in United's last league game. The Norwegian continued with David de Gea in goal, with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young and Aaron Wan-Bissaka making up the back four. In midfield, Nemanja Matic was brought in place of an injured Paul Pogba, and he was partnered by Scott McTominay in a double-pivot. The attack consisted of Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, and Marcus Rashford.

In the first half of the game, Manchester United started the brighter of the two sides. The Red Devils were putting the Foxes under enormous pressure with their high press.

The home side were rewarded for their hard work as Caglar Soyuncu fouled Rashford in the box to give away a penalty. Rashford stepped up and scored emphatically to give United the lead.

Leaving out the penalty, United didn't really create many opportunities in the first half, while Leicester dominated the game in terms of possession. In the second half, the away side started on the front foot as they pegged United back.

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans had a few shots on goal but none of them troubled David de Gea. United held on their lead, thanks to a commanding defensive display from their back four. The match ended 1-0 in United's favor and the Red Devils climbed up to fourth place in the Premier League table. Here's how Twitter reacted to United's win:

Harry Maguire vs Leicester:



100% tackles won

7/10 duels won

5/6 aerial duels won

83% pass completion pic.twitter.com/rUOckntOV7 — utdreport (@utdreport) September 14, 2019

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 4 goals (3⚽️ & 1🅰️) in 5 Premier League games this season.



No mistake from the spot. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GyFSWr9oDR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 14, 2019

Advertisement

Fred was quite impactful when he came on. Despite only having 16 touches he was able to slow down and speed up play effectively, he read offensive movement well and he was involved in that chance wherein Pereira miscontrolled the ball, leading James to shoot.



Impressive. pic.twitter.com/qkGkIeLj2Y — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 14, 2019

There was a lot of understandable pessimism about #mufc pre-match and any win would’ve done, even if they treated it like an away game. Defensively, they were excellent after the early chance. Leicester strangely tepid. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 14, 2019

Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City Post-Game Thoughts:



✓ defensive structure

✓ pressing for nearly 90 minutes

✓ robust in duels

✓ minutes for both Fred and Chong



✘a lack of offensive structure

✘a lack of creativity

✘multiple unforced errors



Your thoughts? — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 14, 2019

James is the best crosser in the side. Always puts it in dangerous areas. Superb threat. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) September 14, 2019

Not the greatest spectacle to watch today, but after an indifferent start to the season, 3 points was what we needed today. A win and a clean sheet against another top 6 contender is a step in the right direction. (Chelsea and Leicester) — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) September 14, 2019

Before I talk about anything else, I was so happy to see that Ole learned from his mistakes - he made the changes immediately just when he felt the flow of the game leave his grasp. To add icing on the cake Fred and Chong were excellent off the bench.



Loved it. #FullTimeJohn pic.twitter.com/iiC6cR3Nli — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) September 14, 2019

Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs Leicester City:



100% tackles won

31/38 passes completed (most for united)

4/6 take ons (most for united)

7 ball recoveries

2 interceptions



Doing it all. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👏 pic.twitter.com/WfdErdDrQX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 14, 2019

Important win for United. Ground it out, not much quality on show from either side. United need some real creativity in midfield. Maguire and Wan-Bissaka very good. McTominay industrious. United had Pogba, Martial, Shaw & Lingard out. Leicester disappointing — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) September 14, 2019

A win for @ManUtd. Leicester once again struggling against a team who just sit back and defend. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2019

Manchester United equal their clean sheet record at Old Trafford last season. #mufc — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 14, 2019

So close from Marcus Rashford! pic.twitter.com/lcEbp57TVo — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 14, 2019