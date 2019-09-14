Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Leicester City
After a two-week-long international break, Manchester United were all set to face Leicester City in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday. It was going to be the Red Devils' third home game in the Premier League this season.
The home side came into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Southampton. The Foxes, on the other hand, visited Old Trafford on the back of a great win against Bournemouth.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a few changes to the team that faced Southampton in United's last league game. The Norwegian continued with David de Gea in goal, with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young and Aaron Wan-Bissaka making up the back four. In midfield, Nemanja Matic was brought in place of an injured Paul Pogba, and he was partnered by Scott McTominay in a double-pivot. The attack consisted of Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, and Marcus Rashford.
In the first half of the game, Manchester United started the brighter of the two sides. The Red Devils were putting the Foxes under enormous pressure with their high press.
The home side were rewarded for their hard work as Caglar Soyuncu fouled Rashford in the box to give away a penalty. Rashford stepped up and scored emphatically to give United the lead.
Leaving out the penalty, United didn't really create many opportunities in the first half, while Leicester dominated the game in terms of possession. In the second half, the away side started on the front foot as they pegged United back.
James Maddison and Youri Tielemans had a few shots on goal but none of them troubled David de Gea. United held on their lead, thanks to a commanding defensive display from their back four. The match ended 1-0 in United's favor and the Red Devils climbed up to fourth place in the Premier League table. Here's how Twitter reacted to United's win: