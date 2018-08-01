Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Real Madrid

Benzema scored the only goal for his side in a loss to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho had been complaining about his side's torrid pre-season for the last few days. With a few players out due to injury and some yet to return after their World Cup participation, the squad indeed lacked some senior and experienced players who are capable of making a difference in the match.

In the last two International Champions Cup matches, the Reds Devils managed to beat AC Milan in a penalty shootout which needed 26 spot-kicks. On the other hand, they suffered a turn of fate against Liverpool who thrashed Mourinho's team 4-1. The lack of summer signings also meant that Mourinho could only work with a limited squad in the pre-season which explains his absolute frustration.

Against the Champions League winners, Alexis Sanchez helped his side take the lead in the 17th minute. After some great football and link-up play, Ander Herrera scored the second of the night, to double the lead for his team. In Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge, he too lacked many senior players. Most notably, he didn't have Cristiano Ronaldo at his disposal as the Portuguese had left for Juventus.

Karim Benzema pulled back a goal during injury time of the first half. All he had to do was extend his foot and poke the ball in. The Manchester United defenders left it all too easy for the striker to take his chance.

After the break, the Spanish giants started the game stronger and with much more intensity. They pressed higher and created more chances for themselves. In light of Real Madrid's attack, Mourinho changed his tactics and made his whole team focus on defending.

Despite the former Spain national coach bringing on some of the senior players in the last ten minutes of the match, they were unable to find the equalizer. Not everyone was impressed with Mourinho's stubborn defensive tactics even though Manchester United won the match. Here was how Twitter reacted to United's victory as their tour comes to an end:

GOOOOOOOOAL HERRERAAAA!!!!!! We are winning the league lads. Man Utd 2-0 Real Madrid. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) August 1, 2018

Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo



Are just West Ham united — Mr (@hassan_babaji) August 1, 2018

Real Madrid playing like trash in preseason friendlies...



What else is new? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Luis Castillo (@luis_0224) August 1, 2018

some half-time notes:



Manchester United will win the treble

Real Madrid MUST sign mbappe and neymar and sell julio lopetoopui

Florentino Perz made BIG mistake — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) August 1, 2018

We can’t replace a man who scored more goals than he played games for Real Madrid. Madness. Impossible to fill the gap. — abolish ICE (@LegendOfSandy) August 1, 2018

Cant wait to see Fred pogba and matic together, and imagine when Lukaku returns — Jose | Manchester United (@kingkayofficial) August 1, 2018

looks like Alexis & Darmian really doing well 👍 — Darmawit Saputra (@Darma_9) August 1, 2018

The same Liverpool fans that loved Liverpool’s first team beat ManUtd’s reserves are up at night watching ManUtd v Real Madrid and tweeting, Real Madrid are playing their reserves against ManUtd... — . (@PaulPogbaSix) August 1, 2018

Magic movement from #RealMadrid with #ViniciusJr again the conductor....looking GOOD Madridistas! — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) August 1, 2018

Real Madrid kids doing really well to keep ball.. Ceballos looks a proper talent.. — Sethu (@playtheonetwo) August 1, 2018

Mourinho parking the bus for a friendly or Madrid B team more comfortable on the ball than our players? — Charles (@charlesctan) August 1, 2018

Luke Shaw looks finished he can't tackle or defend his positioning has been off consistently for 3 games now big decision get rid of him now or a diabolic season at lb again #mufc @ManUtd #MUNRMA — Luker (@Pete4697) August 1, 2018

This @ManUtd 2nd half performance has been abysmal. Playing against what can only be described as a @realmadrid C team as well. Awful distribution. So hard to watch under Jose. Not something new I suppose. #MUTOUR #ManUtd #Mourinho — Sergeant (@Sgtbilko1985) August 1, 2018

Mourinho shamelessly parking the bus so he can talk about how he ‘beat Real Madrid’ 😭 — ethan (@UnitedEthan) August 1, 2018

It’s a joy to watch these Real Madrid youngsters.. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) August 1, 2018

Full time: United 2-1 Real Madrid. First half goals from Sanchez and Herrera mean United end the tour of America with a win. Great work out and plenty of positives. #MUTour pic.twitter.com/cRU4BRiwxn — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 1, 2018

real madrid and pre seasons pic.twitter.com/3bo5AnZoHV — serena (@penaIdoh) August 1, 2018

Real Madrid in past few years:



Trash Pre-Season results -> everyone underestimates -> win the fucking CL -> REPEAT. — Ryan. (@Rygista) August 1, 2018

Well there ya go , United get big win over Real Madrid. 🤘😈🔴 and yet i bet there will still be groaning tomorrow 😂😂😂 — Munch_MUFC (@Benniewilson111) August 1, 2018

SIGN HAZARD — Akshar (@akshizzlmynizzl) August 1, 2018

If Alexis Sanchez would roll like Neymar in World Cup then he would have covered the whole earth 10 times. Too much fouls on him. — Dex 🥇 (@DexterUnited) August 1, 2018

Good to get a good pre season win against Real Madrid! Hopefully we can kick on! #MUFC — Conor Weldon (@WeldonConor) August 1, 2018