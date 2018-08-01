Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Real  Madrid

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
6.90K   //    01 Aug 2018, 08:15 IST

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Benzema scored the only goal for his side in a loss to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho had been complaining about his side's torrid pre-season for the last few days. With a few players out due to injury and some yet to return after their World Cup participation, the squad indeed lacked some senior and experienced players who are capable of making a difference in the match.

In the last two International Champions Cup matches, the Reds Devils managed to beat AC Milan in a penalty shootout which needed 26 spot-kicks. On the other hand, they suffered a turn of fate against Liverpool who thrashed Mourinho's team 4-1. The lack of summer signings also meant that Mourinho could only work with a limited squad in the pre-season which explains his absolute frustration.

Against the Champions League winners, Alexis Sanchez helped his side take the lead in the 17th minute. After some great football and link-up play, Ander Herrera scored the second of the night, to double the lead for his team. In Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge, he too lacked many senior players. Most notably, he didn't have Cristiano Ronaldo at his disposal as the Portuguese had left for Juventus.

Karim Benzema pulled back a goal during injury time of the first half. All he had to do was extend his foot and poke the ball in. The Manchester United defenders left it all too easy for the striker to take his chance.

After the break, the Spanish giants started the game stronger and with much more intensity. They pressed higher and created more chances for themselves. In light of Real Madrid's attack, Mourinho changed his tactics and made his whole team focus on defending.

Despite the former Spain national coach bringing on some of the senior players in the last ten minutes of the match, they were unable to find the equalizer. Not everyone was impressed with Mourinho's stubborn defensive tactics even though Manchester United won the match. Here was how Twitter reacted to United's victory as their tour comes to an end:


Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
