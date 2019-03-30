Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Watford to get into the top 4
Manchester United beat Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game as the permanent manager of Manchester United. For Manchester United, the goals were scored by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. For Watford, the goal was scored by Abdoulaye Doucoure.
The first half was very open and both sides were looking dangerous on the counter. Watford started brightly and created a few openings, but they couldn't get the final touch. United were always looking dangerous on the counter and one such counter produced a beautiful goal.
The second half started the same way, it was very frantic and entertaining. Watford were on top for most of the second half and they were passing it very sweetly. The problem was that they were unable to find that decisive touch. They were testing David de Gea, but weren't doing enough to beat him
It was an old school Manchester United goal, Luke Shaw won the ball and drove forward, before picking out Marcus Rashford with a delightful ball and Rashford slotted it past Ben Forster to give United the lead. After that, it was all Red Devils as United created few more openings, but this time, the finishing wasn't up to the mark and United went into the second half with a 1-0 lead.
Manchester United on the other hand couldn't get hold of the ball and they were failing to dominate the midfield. But the quality of the Red Devils prevailed with Anthony Martial scoring the second. Jesse Lingard, who came on for Juan Mata, ran on the overlap and found Martial, who pinballed it in.
After that goal, it was the case of seeing out the game, but Watford pulled one goal back and it was a stunning passing move. This set us for a brilliant finale of the game, but Manchester United saw off the threat and won the game.
This victory meant that Manchester United went in the top 4 and equal on points with Tottenham Hotspurs and here is how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils victory: