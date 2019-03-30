Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Watford to get into the top 4

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 854 // 30 Mar 2019, 22:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Manchester United beat Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game as the permanent manager of Manchester United. For Manchester United, the goals were scored by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. For Watford, the goal was scored by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The first half was very open and both sides were looking dangerous on the counter. Watford started brightly and created a few openings, but they couldn't get the final touch. United were always looking dangerous on the counter and one such counter produced a beautiful goal.

The second half started the same way, it was very frantic and entertaining. Watford were on top for most of the second half and they were passing it very sweetly. The problem was that they were unable to find that decisive touch. They were testing David de Gea, but weren't doing enough to beat him

It was an old school Manchester United goal, Luke Shaw won the ball and drove forward, before picking out Marcus Rashford with a delightful ball and Rashford slotted it past Ben Forster to give United the lead. After that, it was all Red Devils as United created few more openings, but this time, the finishing wasn't up to the mark and United went into the second half with a 1-0 lead.

Manchester United on the other hand couldn't get hold of the ball and they were failing to dominate the midfield. But the quality of the Red Devils prevailed with Anthony Martial scoring the second. Jesse Lingard, who came on for Juan Mata, ran on the overlap and found Martial, who pinballed it in.

After that goal, it was the case of seeing out the game, but Watford pulled one goal back and it was a stunning passing move. This set us for a brilliant finale of the game, but Manchester United saw off the threat and won the game.

This victory meant that Manchester United went in the top 4 and equal on points with Tottenham Hotspurs and here is how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils victory:

Calm finish from Rashford but what a pass from Luke Shaw. Class. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) March 30, 2019

Luke Shaw just turned into David Beckham. Hell of a ball. — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) March 30, 2019

Advertisement

Luke Shaw there. Won possession, stopping a Watford attack. Ran forward then played a beautiful ball towards Rashford who scored against run of play. 1-0 MUFC. A one man left wing. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) March 30, 2019

Man Utd now have 3 players on 10+ Premier League goals:



Romelu Lukaku (12)

Paul Pogba (11)

Marcus Rashford (10)



The first time that has happened since 2012/2013. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0yqgUkEItV — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 30, 2019

Martial wraps up the points! If his first attempt when in it would've been very cheeky. The follow up makes it 2-0! #MatchdayMac #MUFC #MUNWAT — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 30, 2019

That goal reminded me of the goal Chicharito scored after the ball smashed his face and ricocheted in... Sloppy but I'll take a goal any day 😂😂 — John Shin (@MrJohnShin) March 30, 2019

Anthony Martial scores his 10th Premier League goal of the season. #mufc pic.twitter.com/Nbuxb6njtO — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 30, 2019

Martial, Pogba, Lukaku and Rashford have all scored 10+ Premier League goals this season. #mufc pic.twitter.com/ouDPJeirgq — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 30, 2019

⚽ - @ManUtd (Lukaku, Pogba, Rashford, Martial) have 4 different players who have scored at least 10 goals in a single Premier League season for the only second time, after 1995/96 (Cantona, Giggs, Cole, Scholes). #MUNWAT — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) March 30, 2019

Loving the football we play under Ole 🔥



Martial back with a goal 😍 #MUNWAT #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hMv65qPSSr — UnitedReds.com (@UnitedRedscom) March 30, 2019

3 very important points.



Lacklustre performance really. Players looked a bit rusty and sluggish but that should be dealt with easily. The Shaw/Rashford counter was the highlight of the game.



Matic, Mata and Young have to go. We really need to spend wisely this summer. #MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/lhx15qItmn — H (@BusbyBeast) March 30, 2019

Advertisement