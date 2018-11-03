Twitter reacts as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford scored a winner in the second half stoppage time.

It was an interesting game of football as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth started the game well and got the lead when Callum Wilson scored from close range during the 11th minute of the game. Bournemouth could have scored more goals in the opening 30th minutes of the game but they failed to take their chances and Anthony Martial made them pay for their missed opportunities by making the scoreline level in the 35th minute.

There were doubts about Marcus Rashford's form before the game but the Englishmen performed brilliantly after coming on for his team in the 56th minute and scored only his second goal of the season to complete his team's remarkable comeback in the final minutes of the game.

Manchester United enjoyed 52% of possession during the game and had eight shots on target as compared to Bournemouth's seven. The Red Devils started the season poorly and there are question marks on Jose Mourinho's future at the club. However, this victory certainly earned him a bit more time at the Old Trafford and his team can now build on this win.

They finished second last season, but are on the seventh place in the Premier League table this season, six points behind the leaders Manchester City. They will play Juventus in the Champions League during the midweek and then have games against Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the league.

On the other hand, Bournemouth are exceeding all expectations this season and are currently sixth on the Premier League table. They will make a trip to Newcastle next weekend before hosting Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

Twitter reacted to Manchester United's victory and here are some of the best tweets.

King of comeback. King of England. 20 times. Glory Glory Manchester United. — United Indonesia (@UtdIndonesia) November 3, 2018

Stop crying cause we've won 2 in a row without Lukaku — Stephen 🇮🇪 (@stephenmcm99) November 3, 2018

Lukaku watching other players score goals pic.twitter.com/SE42FOOJhd — Dapz (@Shipoopi95) November 3, 2018

How Manchester United fans see Alexis Sanchez vs what he really is.

#BOUMUN#MUFC pic.twitter.com/OnT9bkG8kn — Wayne Brian (@waynebrian7) November 3, 2018

Manchester United fans leaving the viewing center like: pic.twitter.com/8hpkU1gA4N — OTUNBA COFFEE® ☕️ (@blac_cappuccino) November 3, 2018

Martial has more goals than lacazette ? pic.twitter.com/AkM1NMTGno — amilianna (@AudreyMilian) November 3, 2018

Lukaku not in the lineup today, but Alexis Sanchez starts, so Man Utd maintain their quota of at least one player who has forgotten how to play football. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 3, 2018

GIVE HIM 1M PER WEEK CONTRACT pic.twitter.com/7C61T4Tyzg — 𝓐𝔁𝓮𝓵. 🔴 (@UtdAxel) November 3, 2018