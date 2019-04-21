×
Twitter reacts as Manchester United lose to Everton

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
News
468   //    21 Apr 2019, 20:17 IST

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Everton defeated Manchester United 4-0 in what was an absolute drubbing by the Toffees at the Goodison Park. For Everton, the goals were scored by Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott.

In the first half, Manchester United started very slow and looked lethargic. Everton were bossing the game and they were creating chances.

Richarlison had two shots at goal early on and he scored from one of them. Sigurdsson whipped in a corner and the Brazilian did the rest to give his team the advantage.

United didn't wake up after that as well and they just weren't doing enough. The Toffees scored again and this time Sigurdsson pulled off a brilliant strike from 35-40 yards out, which beat David de Gea comfortably.

The Red Devils were looking so bad that they didn't have a clear cut opportunity for the whole of the first half. Everton went into the second half in control of the proceedings.

The second half of the match was following the same pattern of play as Everton were bossing United. Digne scored the third and it was another brilliant strike from outside the box.

From the corner, the ball dropped in front of the Frenchman who volleyed it into the back of the net. The fourth followed soon after the third as Sigurdsson picked the ball up in the middle and slipped Walcott through, who slid it past de Gea.

It was starting to look embarrassing for Manchester United and they still weren't creating enough. All the attackers were having an off day and Everton were dominating in the midfield battle. United were yet to have a shot on target and that just tells the whole story.

Everton only had to see this game off and they were doing it very well. United registered their first shot on target in the 86th minute and that is disappointing to say the least. Nevertheless, Everton got the job done and this comes as a huge blow to United's top 4 hopes.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils' loss:


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Manchester United Theo Walcott Gylfi Sigurdsson Twitter Reactions
