Twitter reacts as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Feature
1.01K   //    18 Dec 2018, 20:42 IST

Mourinho is finally sacked after the loss against Liverpool
Mourinho is finally sacked after the loss against Liverpool

After months of speculation, Manchester United has finally sacked Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils had signed the Portuguese on a three-year contract in 2016.

Jose ends his association with United after two and a half years in charge. Three-time Premier League winning manager helped United win two trophies in his first season - English League Cup and the Europa League. In his second year in charge, he didn't win a single trophy. The only positive from his second season was helping United achieve the second position in the Premier League.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the league, 19 points behind the leaders Liverpool. The chances of Manchester United winning the League is almost impossible.

Manchester United statement read:

Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager.

According to the reports, Michael Carrick who currently is an assistant coach at United will take charge of Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Mourinho is known for speaking his mind. He doesn't hesitate to criticize the players and even the club's board. Portuguese's relation with Paul Pogba had worsened and the reports even suggested that the French midfielder had made up his mind to leave the club in the winter transfer window.

Mourinho wanted to strengthen the defence by signing a central defender but the United board did not support him as the club had a number of defenders in the squad. The United squad is partly to be blamed for the sack which is quite evident from their performances.

Twitter, as usual, erupted after the news of sack was made public by the United board and here are some of the best tweets:

