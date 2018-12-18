Twitter reacts as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho

Mourinho is finally sacked after the loss against Liverpool

After months of speculation, Manchester United has finally sacked Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils had signed the Portuguese on a three-year contract in 2016.

Jose ends his association with United after two and a half years in charge. Three-time Premier League winning manager helped United win two trophies in his first season - English League Cup and the Europa League. In his second year in charge, he didn't win a single trophy. The only positive from his second season was helping United achieve the second position in the Premier League.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the league, 19 points behind the leaders Liverpool. The chances of Manchester United winning the League is almost impossible.

Manchester United statement read:

Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager.

According to the reports, Michael Carrick who currently is an assistant coach at United will take charge of Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Mourinho is known for speaking his mind. He doesn't hesitate to criticize the players and even the club's board. Portuguese's relation with Paul Pogba had worsened and the reports even suggested that the French midfielder had made up his mind to leave the club in the winter transfer window.

Mourinho wanted to strengthen the defence by signing a central defender but the United board did not support him as the club had a number of defenders in the squad. The United squad is partly to be blamed for the sack which is quite evident from their performances.

Twitter, as usual, erupted after the news of sack was made public by the United board and here are some of the best tweets:

In case you didn’t know, Ed Woodward was the successful commercial director of Manchester United since 2007.



Then in 2013, Ferguson retired, Gill too.



Woodward became the top operational role.



2013.



I understand why Mourinho is gone.



But why Woodward isn’t gone? — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho has been sacked three times in a row soon after being beaten by a team managed by Jurgen Klopp.



Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid

Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-1 United pic.twitter.com/39DOGglF5M — Olé (@Ole_LFC) December 18, 2018

The changing faces of Jose Mourinho: From smiling self-styled Special One to haggard and unhappy https://t.co/rsdNnqzFBU pic.twitter.com/3D7Y9e9m7c — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 18, 2018

Merry Christmas, Jose 😯



Follow updates and reaction after Mourinho is sacked as @ManUtd manager here: https://t.co/b9K8QtgvE4 pic.twitter.com/SErgcgUbvl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 18, 2018

Since David Moyes was given a six-year contract as #MUFC manager...



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 David Moyes

📅 July 2013 - April 2014



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Giggs

📅 April 2014 - May 2014



🇳🇱 Louis van Gaal

📅 July 2014 - May 2016



🇵🇹 Jose Mourinho

📅 May 2016 - Dec 2018



Moyes’ deal still has 5 months left... pic.twitter.com/Ze48iCeSmd — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 18, 2018

When you find out you have the whole of Christmas off...#bbcfootball #Mourinho pic.twitter.com/rn8ccaMQNl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 18, 2018

Hi @ManUtd, we've received a CV from Mr J Mourinho.

He's just applied for a job as pizza chef.

Please can you send through a reference. Thanks. — Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) December 18, 2018

Biggest mistake #mfuc made with Mourinho was they didn't appoint him three years earlier. Landscape was much easier back in 2013, with Villas-Boas, Rodgers and Pellegrini. Short-term success would have eased club's transition. Come 2016, it was so much more competitive. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 18, 2018

BREAKING: Man Utd fans react to Mourinho sacking: pic.twitter.com/DdGKq9niAs — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 18, 2018

