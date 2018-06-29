Twitter reacts as Marouane Fellaini signs a contract extension with Manchester United

Fellaini had decided to stay at Old Trafford

Marouane Fellaini has signed a new deal with Manchester United after speculation that he could leave this summer. The Belgian is currently in Russia with the national team, which has progressed into the Round of 16 of the World Cup. Before penning his new contract, Fellaini was said to have held talks with rivals, Arsenal, over a possible move over to North London.

Arsenal fans were utterly shocked after seeing reports that he could soon be playing in Emirates. Not too long ago, it was reported that after the 30-year-old had met with Sven Mislintat, he rejected the deal offered by Arsenal. The club's fans heaved a sigh of relief upon hearing the news.

The central midfielder joined Old Trafford back in 2013. Since then, he has made 156 appearances, scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists. He can be considered one of the most experienced in the Premier League, having started playing for Everton since 2008. However, in the most recent season, his chances of playing under Jose Mourinho has been significantly reduced.

Throughout the whole season, Fellaini made only 23 appearances and netted five times in all competitions. Mourinho perhaps still sees that the player could be of some use to his side in the coming season. Given Fellaini's height of 1.94m, he is one of the tallest central midfielders playing in England. That has given him an added advantage in aerial duels and also made him a huge threat in his opponent's penalty box.

In his tweets, Fellaini thanked his manager and elaborated that he was overjoyed to continue his career as a Manchester United player. Mourinho is looking to bring in a couple more players in order to improve his squad so that they can challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arch rivals, Manchester City, had their hands on the trophy last season while United finished second in the competition. Clearly, not everyone was pleased to hear the news. Meanwhile, fans from other clubs are rejoicing over the fact that Fellaini will not be joining them. Here was how Twitter reacted to the news of his extension:

Cannot get my head around the Fellaini extension. A limited player and a half decent Plan B, who somehow managed to play the club into this. Probably stops the arrival of a better player and suggests United's style won't change. Ridiculous, all told. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) June 29, 2018

Marouane Fellaini has dissappointed the entire world of football by signing a new two-year deal with Manchester United.



The Belgian will celebrate the deal by elbowing someone in the side of the head. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 29, 2018

Marouane Fellaini averaged 0.57 goals per 90 minutes in the Premier League in 2017/18; the best rate of any centre-midfielder to play at least 500 minutes.



Two more years. pic.twitter.com/rA6LfeuqiM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 29, 2018

Once again, the Simpsons successfully predict the future - this time, Marouane Fellaini's contract talks. pic.twitter.com/dur3SMgacx — Ball Street (@BallStreet) June 29, 2018

We beg Fellaini to stay but drive a world class talent like Martial leave our club is Jose actually finished. — James 🏴 (@FredSZN) June 29, 2018

Man City signing Jorginho.

Chelsea signing Golovin.

Arsenal signing Torreira.

Man Utd giving Fellaini a new two year deal. The fucking state of them. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) June 29, 2018

Going from signing Sergej Milinkovic Savic to renewing Fellaini's deal is a hell of a come down for United. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 29, 2018

Nobody wants you to stay , is it so hard to see it? Please just leave — Sergio González (@Sergio_16Gzz) June 29, 2018

Went from being the only English club to ever win a treble down to a bang average player like Fellaini holding us to ransom... What a time to be alive! — AxAs (@AxAs23) June 29, 2018

CONFIRMED: Fellaini has signed a new contract until 2020 with the option for a further year.



What an utter embarrassment whether you like the player or not. Make a complete mockery of the club. pic.twitter.com/bPRwBHjq9M — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) June 29, 2018

Liverpool signs Keita and Fabinho. Manchester United renews Marouane Fellaini's contract until 2020, LOOOL. — Sam (@VintageKIopp) June 29, 2018

Fellaini has agreed a new two-year deal to stay at Man Utd and Arsenal fans are delighted



"Arsenal have agreed terms with Fellaini that he’ll never come to Arsenal.”



“Phew! That’s just as good as a signing,”



“I didn’t ever want a tree in the Emirates" pic.twitter.com/4S6DYjQPwb — Merci Arsène 👏🏾 (@tomgunner14) June 29, 2018

Just the 731 days until Marouane Fellaini's contract expires... — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) June 29, 2018

You can't think of winning the league when you are letting go the talent like Martial and keeping Fellaini — RDM (@RDM619) June 29, 2018

Man United fans are quickly deleting their tweets about celebrating Arsenal's link with Fellaini... — ASG (@ahadfooty_II) June 29, 2018

Ferguson rated Fellaini,Van Gaal rated him and Mourinho rates him as well...the guy is clearly seen as a good player by many great coaches..we are lucky to have him for 2 more years pic.twitter.com/Ryd0QWmLNx — DarkStar ✴ (@hakeem403) June 29, 2018