Twitter reacts as Max Meyer joins Crystal Palace
The talented German youngster refused to stay at Schalke 04 as his contract with the Bundesliga club came to an end earlier in the summer. Meyer had been a long term target for many Premier League clubs, but his move to Crystal Palace came as a surprise.
Many had been waiting to see which club he would next join. However, he only successfully managed to join a club towards the end of the transfer window.
It was widely reported that Meyer had demanded high wages as part of his contract. That ultimately resulted in many unsuccessful talks with clubs who were unwilling to spend that much.
Arsenal was one of the few clubs definitely ready to pounce on the 22-year-old if he lowered his wage demands. Now that he has joined the Eagles, it is rumored that the London club would be paying him £170,000 per week.
The irony is that Meyer had left a club bound for Champions League action this season and joined an English club without any European commitments.
Perhaps, Meyer had made the right decision by joining a club outside the top six of the English Premier League. That would relieve some of the pressure on him to perform weekly. However, for the amount of wages that he is earning as compared to his team-mates, it says it all that the midfielder would definitely have to put up his best showing in order to avoid criticism.
According to WhoScored, the German is strong in holding onto the ball and accurate in his passing. After 24 appearances last season, Meyer had an average pass accuracy of 89 percent and created nine chances for his team.
Crystal Palace had miraculously survived the EPL last season after a horrid start under Frank de Boer. Former England manager Roy Hodgson then came to the team's rescue, and they eventually finished 11th with 44 points.
With a new season set to begin, Hodgson had brought in a few reinforcements, including Meyer. Let the fans all hope that the youngster can do some wonders and help his new club. While those from Selhurst Park are rejoicing over the deal, fans from other clubs are unable to accept that Meyer had joined the Eagles for such a high wage.