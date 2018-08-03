Twitter reacts as Max Meyer joins Crystal Palace

Max Meyer has joined Crystal Palace as a free agent

The talented German youngster refused to stay at Schalke 04 as his contract with the Bundesliga club came to an end earlier in the summer. Meyer had been a long term target for many Premier League clubs, but his move to Crystal Palace came as a surprise.

Many had been waiting to see which club he would next join. However, he only successfully managed to join a club towards the end of the transfer window.

It was widely reported that Meyer had demanded high wages as part of his contract. That ultimately resulted in many unsuccessful talks with clubs who were unwilling to spend that much.

Arsenal was one of the few clubs definitely ready to pounce on the 22-year-old if he lowered his wage demands. Now that he has joined the Eagles, it is rumored that the London club would be paying him £170,000 per week.

The irony is that Meyer had left a club bound for Champions League action this season and joined an English club without any European commitments.

Perhaps, Meyer had made the right decision by joining a club outside the top six of the English Premier League. That would relieve some of the pressure on him to perform weekly. However, for the amount of wages that he is earning as compared to his team-mates, it says it all that the midfielder would definitely have to put up his best showing in order to avoid criticism.

According to WhoScored, the German is strong in holding onto the ball and accurate in his passing. After 24 appearances last season, Meyer had an average pass accuracy of 89 percent and created nine chances for his team.

Crystal Palace had miraculously survived the EPL last season after a horrid start under Frank de Boer. Former England manager Roy Hodgson then came to the team's rescue, and they eventually finished 11th with 44 points.

With a new season set to begin, Hodgson had brought in a few reinforcements, including Meyer. Let the fans all hope that the youngster can do some wonders and help his new club. While those from Selhurst Park are rejoicing over the deal, fans from other clubs are unable to accept that Meyer had joined the Eagles for such a high wage.

Signing Max Meyer is one hell of a way to replace Yohan Cabaye at Palace. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) July 31, 2018

Crystal Palace are a decent club but not one befitting of such a football genius such as Max Meyer. — Schalke_Fanclub_UK (@schalke_fans_uk) July 31, 2018

Max Meyer on a free for Palace is a great signing. — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) July 31, 2018

Max Meyer, could have Champions League football with Liverpool or Europa League with Arsenal, but no... He's joing fucking Crystal Palace to get involved in a relegation fight this season.

This whole year has been mad for transfers. — Rory 🤘🏇🏎🎶 (@MaxFirstappen) July 31, 2018

Max Meyer to Crystal Palace is a joke, we should be in for a player like this. @SouthamptonFC #SaintsFC — Will (@william_hull) July 31, 2018

£170,000 a week for Max Meyer. No wonder #LFC and Arsenal took a pass. Not worth it. Even his ex-Schalke DOF Heidel said he is good but far from word class. — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) August 1, 2018

MAX MEYER IS AN EAGLE.



MY GOD.



UP THE PALACE: pic.twitter.com/P5KvcJYDrd — Palace Eagles (@PalaceEagles_) August 2, 2018

Max Meyer is a Crystal Palace player.



Crystal Palace employ Max Meyer.



German international Max Meyer plays his football for Crystal Palace Football Club.



I’m pleased, can you tell? — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 2, 2018

Still can't believe Max Meyer is playing for crystal palace but we couldn't even wrap up the Fekir deal ffs 😭 — Aaaaaaadil (@Aadil__Ishaq) August 2, 2018

Max Meyer on a free is the best deal of the summer #cpfc — GamerJamesFM (@GamerJamesFM) August 2, 2018

Max Meyer is such a coup for Palace, we have missed out big time there! All you haters will see just how good he is in the PL this season mark my words, he won’t last the 3 seasons at palace and will join a top 6 club within that time — Lee Maggs (@leemaggs1) August 2, 2018

OMG how have Utd let Palace snap up Max Meyer on a free transfer from Shalke. Im done. This season is cancelled already 4 Utd — Cesar (@Cesar7Potter) August 2, 2018

Jean Seri, and now Max Meyer.



Linked with all the big clubs and have both only settled for a big city. So those links were non-existent in fact. — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) August 2, 2018

😲 Wednesday: Sign Cheikhou Kouyate

😱 Thursday: Sign Max Meyer



👏 Not a bad summer for Crystal Palace.



🦅 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/rC4RkI9Zla — bet365 (@bet365) August 2, 2018

I expected Max Meyer to join a big club. He was linked with Arsenal for months — 🖖l e t h a b o Maesela (@WineAtMidnight) August 2, 2018

Max Meyer is probably gonna have a mad season and then Liverpool are gonna bid 190m for him — broly (@rahyonce) August 2, 2018

The signing of Max Meyer to Crystal Palace just shows the intent of Premier League clubs at the moment. Almost every club now has a crop of genuinely top class players/talents. — EMS (@emacsport) August 2, 2018

Hope Max Meyer turns out to be a class signing for Palace — Josh Sweets (@_JSWEETS) August 2, 2018

People still calling Max Meyer a wonderkid...mate, he's just signed to bloody Crystal Palace — Centurion (@EdersonSZN) August 2, 2018