Twitter reacts as Messi lets Suarez take penalty despite 31st LaLiga hat-trick in the offing

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
7.26K   //    03 Sep 2018, 12:23 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Argentine ace Lionel Messi was all set to grab his 31st career LaLiga hat-trick as Barcelona mercilessly took an 8-2 win over newly-promoted club Huesca.

Debutant Minnows Huesca is the smallest team in La Liga history and had to take on the Spanish league giants in a game that saw predictable results.

The game, however, did not begin predictably as Huesca took a shock lead in their first visit to the Nou Camp with the game being at 3-2 just before half-time. Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez deflected the ball in from point-blank range to give the debutants their first goal.

However, Barcelona quickly changed the game on their home turf as fans saw the giants knock in eight goals in a LaLiga game for the first time since 2011.

Huesca's celebrations were short-lived as scored off the post to level in the 16th minute. A lead for Barca came in the form of an own goal from Jorge Pulido. A less confident Suarez added to the tally by scoring for the first time in five games in all competitions. The visitors managed to get one more goal before half-time as Alex Gallar scored one to make it 3-2.

Hopes of a comeback were crushed when three goals came in for the LaLiga giants in 11 minutes from Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi. Jordi Alba, with two assists already, then scored the seventh.

Suarez then won a penalty at injury time in the second half of the game. While Messi is Barcelona's usual penalty taker, the ace turned down the chance to complete his 31st LaLiga hat-trick and instead offered it to Suarez.

The legendary Argentine star was lauded on Twitter for the selfless act and for putting away his individual interests in favour of boosting a teammate's confidence.


Some fans even questioned whether fellow stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar would do such a selfless thing:


The victory on Sunday sees Barcelona placed above Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga standings on goal difference after three games.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi
