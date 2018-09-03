Twitter reacts as Messi lets Suarez take penalty despite 31st LaLiga hat-trick in the offing

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

Argentine ace Lionel Messi was all set to grab his 31st career LaLiga hat-trick as Barcelona mercilessly took an 8-2 win over newly-promoted club Huesca.

Debutant Minnows Huesca is the smallest team in La Liga history and had to take on the Spanish league giants in a game that saw predictable results.

The game, however, did not begin predictably as Huesca took a shock lead in their first visit to the Nou Camp with the game being at 3-2 just before half-time. Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez deflected the ball in from point-blank range to give the debutants their first goal.

However, Barcelona quickly changed the game on their home turf as fans saw the giants knock in eight goals in a LaLiga game for the first time since 2011.

Huesca's celebrations were short-lived as scored off the post to level in the 16th minute. A lead for Barca came in the form of an own goal from Jorge Pulido. A less confident Suarez added to the tally by scoring for the first time in five games in all competitions. The visitors managed to get one more goal before half-time as Alex Gallar scored one to make it 3-2.

Hopes of a comeback were crushed when three goals came in for the LaLiga giants in 11 minutes from Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi. Jordi Alba, with two assists already, then scored the seventh.

Suarez then won a penalty at injury time in the second half of the game. While Messi is Barcelona's usual penalty taker, the ace turned down the chance to complete his 31st LaLiga hat-trick and instead offered it to Suarez.

The legendary Argentine star was lauded on Twitter for the selfless act and for putting away his individual interests in favour of boosting a teammate's confidence.

Lionel Messi was on for his 31st hat-trick in La Liga when they were awarded a penalty in the last minute vs Huesca.



He declined to take it, handing the ball to Luis Suarez.



Captain. Leader. Legend.#ForcaBarca #BarçaHuesca pic.twitter.com/HpmJLgIi0j — Sports freak (@SForg1) September 2, 2018

Lionel Messi let Luis Suarez take a last-minute penalty tonight despite being on a hat-trick. Team player 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QpEkKoQhtE — FUN88 (@fun88eng) September 2, 2018

Whilst on a hat trick, Messi gave the ball to Suarez to take a penalty. And it isn’t even the first time he’s done it.



He’s shattered every goalscoring record there is to break, and somehow managed to do so whilst being the most unselfish player in the history of the sport. 🐐 — Tom Todhunter (@tdhntr) September 2, 2018

Messi once gave a penalty to Neymar to end his goal drought



Messi once gave a freekick to Rakitic to lift his mood cause he was having a bad game



Yestersay, Messi gave Suarez a penalty even though he was chasing a hattrick.



Leo is more than a footballer.

That's my GOAT. — Your Village Head (@itsLachi) September 3, 2018

Messi vs Huesca:

Two goals

Two assists

One woodwork

One penalty donated to Suarez

One GOAT — Andy West (@andywest01) September 2, 2018

Messi, who was on a hattrick and one goal off being the top scorer of La Liga so far, gives the penalty to a low on confidence Suarez who scores his second of the night further boosting his moral. Let people continue this myth on Messi not being a leader, he truly is one. — J. (@Messilizer) September 2, 2018

Messi had 2 goals in the match got a penalty ⚽ but gave the penalty to suarez so as to boost his confidence👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. Name a better GOAT⚽💯😍 — Black Chrome (@Bc_blackchrome) September 2, 2018

Some fans even questioned whether fellow stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar would do such a selfless thing:

Lionel Messi on a hat-trick has just let Luis Suarez take the penalty...



Not sure Ronaldo & Neymar would do that 😂 pic.twitter.com/RaxG3qlrIy — TeamFA (@TeamFA) September 2, 2018

When Suarez won the Pichichi, Messi posted a picture of him with the award as he congratulated his teammate on winning the award.



When Modric won the UEFA best player, Ronaldo didn't even have the balls to even ATTEND the event at all.



Put the dots together. Different levels. — J. (@Messilizer) August 31, 2018

The victory on Sunday sees Barcelona placed above Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga standings on goal difference after three games.