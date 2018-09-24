Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Messi refuses to shake hands with referees after draw with Girona

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
24 Sep 2018

FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga
Lionel Messi refused to shake hands with the referees after losing points for the first time in LaLiga

The Argentine superstar to many is the best player of all time. He is considered a footballing god among Barca and Argentina fans.

He has had an amazing start to the season. Messi has scored five goals and provided two assists in five matches in LaLiga for Barcelona. In their first Champions League game against PSV, the Argentine scored a hat-trick, helping his team register an easy win.

In round five of LaLiga, Barcelona locked horns with Girona FC. Lionel Messi was the one who opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 19th minute. Barca's Clement Lenglet was then punished with a first half red card for violent conduct.

Clement Lenglet
Clement Lenglet was sent off after a violent incident

In addition to this, Girona's Stuani scored an equaliser at the end of the first half. Girona took the lead in the opening minutes of the second half. Gerard Pique scored a goal with thirty minutes remaining on the clock and saved the club total embarrassment.

Messi is known for his calmness and humility, but he certainly wasn't happy at full time. Messi was furious because his team lost crucial points in the race to retain LaLiga.

FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga
Gerard Pique scored a goal with thirty minutes remaining on the clock

Messi was so angry that he neglected to perform the ritual of shaking hands with referee Gil Manzano at the end of the game. The Argentine superstar wasn't happy with how the referee officiated the match, as he sent off French centre-back Clement Lenglet. Lenglet had started for the first time for Barca since joining them in the summer transfer window of 2018.

Here are some Twitter reactions of football fans to Messi's act of rudeness after the match against Girona.

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An avid follower of Football and Cricket. Likes to get updated about other sports too.
