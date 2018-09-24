Twitter reacts as Messi refuses to shake hands with referees after draw with Girona

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.62K // 24 Sep 2018, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi refused to shake hands with the referees after losing points for the first time in LaLiga

The Argentine superstar to many is the best player of all time. He is considered a footballing god among Barca and Argentina fans.

He has had an amazing start to the season. Messi has scored five goals and provided two assists in five matches in LaLiga for Barcelona. In their first Champions League game against PSV, the Argentine scored a hat-trick, helping his team register an easy win.

In round five of LaLiga, Barcelona locked horns with Girona FC. Lionel Messi was the one who opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 19th minute. Barca's Clement Lenglet was then punished with a first half red card for violent conduct.

Clement Lenglet was sent off after a violent incident

In addition to this, Girona's Stuani scored an equaliser at the end of the first half. Girona took the lead in the opening minutes of the second half. Gerard Pique scored a goal with thirty minutes remaining on the clock and saved the club total embarrassment.

Messi is known for his calmness and humility, but he certainly wasn't happy at full time. Messi was furious because his team lost crucial points in the race to retain LaLiga.

Gerard Pique scored a goal with thirty minutes remaining on the clock

Messi was so angry that he neglected to perform the ritual of shaking hands with referee Gil Manzano at the end of the game. The Argentine superstar wasn't happy with how the referee officiated the match, as he sent off French centre-back Clement Lenglet. Lenglet had started for the first time for Barca since joining them in the summer transfer window of 2018.

Here are some Twitter reactions of football fans to Messi's act of rudeness after the match against Girona.

that incident with lenglet is the most unfair red card i have ever seen

its not a back elbow

its not a high elbow

he is leaning down

where the blip they want his elbow to be ? stuck to his ass ????

besides

it happened in front of the ref

why the blip called him back on it ? — Yapooshi (@Yapooshi) September 24, 2018

Can you imagine if Ronaldo done this 😂 — Karl Fitness (@KFitness) September 24, 2018

This should go viral — Kevin and 99 others (@k_kelvine) September 24, 2018

But no one will say anything because he ain't @Cristiano — [S]a'ad [R]avat🇵🇹 (@saad_ravat) September 24, 2018

All those calling him a twat for standing up for his team mates remember when Ramos/cr do these antics they are hailed as leaders/ passionate ?? unreal hypocrisy — Rishabh Sahni (@rishabhsahni93) September 24, 2018