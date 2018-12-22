Twitter reacts as Mesut Ozil creates two goals on Arsenal return

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 696 // 22 Dec 2018, 21:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery's Arsenal got back to winning ways on Saturday following consecutive defeats to Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the past week.

The Gunners played host to Burnley in a thrilling game that saw the North London outfit register a 3-1 win over the visitors.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net twice to get back to the top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts while Alex Iwobi all but sealed the win for the Gunners in the 91st minute.

Mesut Ozil made his return to the starting line-up after missing a host of games for varied reasons: from Emery's "tactical" purposes to the opponents' "physicality and intensity".

The German playmaker proved himself worthy of the captain's armband given to him for the game, creating two crucial goals for the Gunners.

Emery had previously clarified that while Ozil has a place in the Arsenal squad, his salary will not guarantee him the spot.

The Gunners boss said (via The Guardian), "For me the player’s salary is not important. I don’t know the players’ salary because for me they are the same. To every player I give the same conversation and the same decision [about whether] to play or not."

When asked if Ozil has a future at the Emirates amid all the transfer rumours, he said, "I am not thinking about this situation. Yes, why not?"

Ozil's performance was the definite highlight of the game, as the midfielder took out six Burnley defenders to spot Sead Kolanisac when nobody could for Arsenal's opener. The vision ultimately led to Aubameyang's goal, immediately kick-starting the team's momentum.

Advertisement

Fans have since taken to social media to address the midfielder's performance in the game:

How do I tell my kids that Ozil found Kolasinac with this pass who isn’t even in the picture 🤔. Baller. pic.twitter.com/KAH6J6NGPH — E (@eSHEIKH_) December 22, 2018

I could not tell you how good of a pass this is from Mesut Ozil. Talk about opening up defences👀 pic.twitter.com/SEcK9MRtSu — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) December 22, 2018

Dear Unai,



Having tactical reasons is important but playing Mesut Ozil is importanter.



Regards. — Danny Welbeck (@WellBeast) December 22, 2018

It was a huge statement from Emery to give Özil the armband.

Could have given it to Xhaka instead.

He wanted to make it clear to everyone that Arsenal need a player of Ozil's quality & he delivered today.

Proves the media were just trying to create problems with baseless rumours — P™ (@Cechque) December 22, 2018

Arsenal fans after that pass pic.twitter.com/NVtpz3byAA — george (@prawntoast19) December 22, 2018

We’ve created more chances in the opening 10 minutes today than in the last two games. The difference? Mesut Ozil. — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 22, 2018

That's the kind of play arsenal wants from the captain,,go win, good performance and a 3point to carry us on.thats the spirit..#coyg pic.twitter.com/SHgiA0wnWy — Victor Owhonda (@OwhVkay) December 22, 2018

#ARSBUR



Arsenal's first halftime win of the season and it's all thanks to Mesut Özil's vision and execution of a wonderful pass. pic.twitter.com/sj9IZlYGpR — Alhaji Zizle (@chi_emezie) December 22, 2018

Mesut Ozil passed to Kolasinac and assisted Monreal who aren’t even in these photos. Why be normal? pic.twitter.com/aBVwkhRTIr — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 22, 2018

The win leaves Arsenal level on points (37) with London rivals Chelsea. The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the Christmas break when they face Brighton on December 26.

Advertisement