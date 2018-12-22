Twitter reacts as Mesut Ozil creates two goals on Arsenal return
Unai Emery's Arsenal got back to winning ways on Saturday following consecutive defeats to Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the past week.
The Gunners played host to Burnley in a thrilling game that saw the North London outfit register a 3-1 win over the visitors.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net twice to get back to the top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts while Alex Iwobi all but sealed the win for the Gunners in the 91st minute.
Mesut Ozil made his return to the starting line-up after missing a host of games for varied reasons: from Emery's "tactical" purposes to the opponents' "physicality and intensity".
The German playmaker proved himself worthy of the captain's armband given to him for the game, creating two crucial goals for the Gunners.
Emery had previously clarified that while Ozil has a place in the Arsenal squad, his salary will not guarantee him the spot.
The Gunners boss said (via The Guardian), "For me the player’s salary is not important. I don’t know the players’ salary because for me they are the same. To every player I give the same conversation and the same decision [about whether] to play or not."
When asked if Ozil has a future at the Emirates amid all the transfer rumours, he said, "I am not thinking about this situation. Yes, why not?"
Ozil's performance was the definite highlight of the game, as the midfielder took out six Burnley defenders to spot Sead Kolanisac when nobody could for Arsenal's opener. The vision ultimately led to Aubameyang's goal, immediately kick-starting the team's momentum.
Fans have since taken to social media to address the midfielder's performance in the game:
The win leaves Arsenal level on points (37) with London rivals Chelsea. The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the Christmas break when they face Brighton on December 26.