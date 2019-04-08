Arsenal news: Mesut Ozil appeared to throw coat at Everton staff, Unai Emery during 1-0 defeat

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil appeared to throw his jacket at manager Unai Emery and the Everton coaching staff during the Gunners' 1-0 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal, captained by Ozil, succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton, squandering their chance to go up to third place in the Premier League standings.

The Gunners were far from being their best as they further extended their record for being the only Premier League outfit with no away clean sheets this season.

Arsenal are currently battling Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United for a spot in the top four and their latest defeat is just another blow to their goal of securing Champions League football.

London rivals Chelsea could surpass the Gunners in fourth place if they win against West Ham United later today.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal boss Unai Emery said:

"We knew it was going to be difficult and that we are going to have to take opportunities like today. We lost a great opportunity today to take three points. We will have more chances in the next matches. It depends on us and also on other teams."

"We need to be consistent in 38 matches but we lost that consistency today. We need to be consistent in the next matches and if we do that we can win."

"We can be negative because we lost three points, but it's in our hands to continue to take chances to be in the top four."

The heart of the matter

One of the much-talked-about points from the game was Ozil's decision to throw a coat towards Everton's technical area after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was dealt a challenge by Shkodran Mustafi in the 83rd minute.

The challenge prompted the Everton coaching staff to engage in a heated argument with Emery. This was when cameras caught the German playmaker in the incident.

Mesut Ozil launching his jacket at Unai Emery 👀 pic.twitter.com/wZiIKhMjrt — Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) April 7, 2019

Some fans believe Ozil reacted angrily because he was not happy at being subbed off for Alex Iwobi in the second half. Others thought it was just the frustration at losing the game that prompted the reaction.

What's next?

Arsenal will hope to make up for the lost points when they face Watford on April 15. Meanwhile, they are set to face Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final fixture on Thursday.

