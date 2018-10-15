Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah picks up injury on international duty

Given his woeful form, some fans are of the opinion that Salah's injury is a blessing

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah made headlines for his incredible corner-kick goal in Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland.

However, the Egyptian was also seen limping off the pitch in the last few minutes of the game, igniting worries of another injury.

Egypt assistant Hany Ramzy has downplayed suggestions of an injury severity by saying,

"The initial diagnosis confirmed that the injury is a muscle strain and there is no possibility of muscle rupture."

"The player needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence.

"It is not a big injury, we support him with all our energy and we hope he will return without being affected by an injury as soon as possible."

Speaking of the forward's recent dismal run of form, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has expressed his confidence in the Egyptian saying,

"I’m not saying he’s having a bad year so far."

"He’s still a good player, he’s still an excellent player but to replicate what he did last year will be unbelievable."

"I think he’ll still score goals, I think he’ll still score a lot of goals."

"What I like about Mo Salah is that his work ethic is brilliant, he doesn’t shy away from anything."

"What I would be more worried about is if he wasn’t getting chances."

"He will bang the goals in. I’m not sure he’ll hit the heights he did last year but he is still a magnificent player."

"He will still be a danger throughout the Premier League [season]."

Salah has kicked off this season with a dull start as he has appeared to be far from the player we saw last season, when he netted 44 goals, including 32 in the Premier League.

The Egyptian ace has only scored 3 goals so far this season, until he netted the delicious corner goal for Egypt.

Given his woeful form, some fans are of the opinion that Salah's injury is a blessing in disguise.

Terrible as it is to say...an injury to Salah (hopefully not too long), will see the rotation and get our attack firing. Shaqiri? — David Simpson 🇬🇧 (@dsimpson1989) October 12, 2018

Salah being injured is bad because they'll have to play Shaqiri who is better than him — connor but spooky (@Manners16) October 12, 2018

Salah’s temporary injury could do us SOME good. So long as Shaqiri meshes well with Firmino and mane. Might be able to find some creativity in midfield that we’ve been lacking if someone else is on the wing. — Gerry (@Gerryonimooooo) October 14, 2018

Maybe the injury of Salah could be a blessing in disguise for Liverpool. Maybe Shaqiri as his replacement could liven things up? It has looked extremely dead lately — Fpl Poets ✍️🌿 (@Fpl_sentralen) October 14, 2018

Not sure if Salah getting injured is a good or bad thing....enter shaqiri👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Y9nlMjptKE — Sent To The Stands #FPL (@STTS_FPL) October 12, 2018

Kinda looking forward to Shaqiri replacing Salah for a few weeks going forward...... — Melville Wekesa (@lilweks) October 13, 2018

Salah injury is a blessing in disguise. He has not been he's best and some time off can only do him good. It's time for Shaqiri — Asrul Queresma (@asrulqueresma) October 13, 2018

If Salah has an injury it forces Klopps hand into no playing an off form player who's been dreadful all season so far and playing someone else I.e Shaqiri and the make Salah fight for his place back then he will play to his best again — Adam JFT96 YNWA (@AdnPaiLaynLFC) October 12, 2018

Unpopular opinion... Salah being injured might be a good thing for Liverpool. Hasn’t been playing well, snatching at chances and Klopp is too loyal to drop him and give Shaqiri a start — Simon K (@simonkGB) October 12, 2018

Shaqiri walking into Klopp’s office after finding out Salah was injured... pic.twitter.com/ZcENVvttxN — Mike Dean ⚽️ (@MikeDean__) October 12, 2018