Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah picks up injury on international duty
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah made headlines for his incredible corner-kick goal in Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland.
However, the Egyptian was also seen limping off the pitch in the last few minutes of the game, igniting worries of another injury.
Egypt assistant Hany Ramzy has downplayed suggestions of an injury severity by saying,
"The initial diagnosis confirmed that the injury is a muscle strain and there is no possibility of muscle rupture."
"The player needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence.
"It is not a big injury, we support him with all our energy and we hope he will return without being affected by an injury as soon as possible."
Speaking of the forward's recent dismal run of form, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has expressed his confidence in the Egyptian saying,
"I’m not saying he’s having a bad year so far."
"He’s still a good player, he’s still an excellent player but to replicate what he did last year will be unbelievable."
"I think he’ll still score goals, I think he’ll still score a lot of goals."
"What I like about Mo Salah is that his work ethic is brilliant, he doesn’t shy away from anything."
"What I would be more worried about is if he wasn’t getting chances."
"He will bang the goals in. I’m not sure he’ll hit the heights he did last year but he is still a magnificent player."
"He will still be a danger throughout the Premier League [season]."
Salah has kicked off this season with a dull start as he has appeared to be far from the player we saw last season, when he netted 44 goals, including 32 in the Premier League.
The Egyptian ace has only scored 3 goals so far this season, until he netted the delicious corner goal for Egypt.
Given his woeful form, some fans are of the opinion that Salah's injury is a blessing in disguise.