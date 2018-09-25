Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah wins the Puskas Award
The Liverpool and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah added yet another accolade to his stunning trophy collection by winning the Puskas Award 2018. The award is won by a Premier League player for the second successive year (the then Arsenal man, Olivier Giroud won the accolade last year).
The Egyptian's strike in the Merseyside derby in which he dribbled through multiple Everton defenders before curling the ball into the top corner was declared to be the best goal of the year.
Ten goals were shortlisted for the award including Gareth Bale's overhead kick against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, and Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational overhead kick against his current club Juventus.
Mohamed Salah was also nominated for the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, which he eventually lost to Real Madrid's Luka Modric.
Liverpool's star enjoyed a brilliant 2017-18 campaign and scored 44 goals in all competitions last season. He also set the record of scoring the most number of goals (32) in a 38 game Premier League season, and won the PFA Player of the Year award for his performances.
The King of Egypt was Liverpool's Player of the Season 2017-18, and he also won the African Player of the Season 2017 accolade. He holds a number of Liverpool individual awards, such as the fastest Liverpool player to score 40 goals, most goals scored in a debut season by a player, most European goals in a season (shared with Roberto Firmino), and many more.
The attacker has started this season brilliantly as well, and already has three goals. He is also among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.
Fans reacted to Mohamed Salah's award on Twitter, and here are some of the best tweets.