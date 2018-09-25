Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah wins the Puskas Award

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 368 // 25 Sep 2018, 04:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah won the Puskas award 2018 for his brilliant goal against Everton

The Liverpool and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah added yet another accolade to his stunning trophy collection by winning the Puskas Award 2018. The award is won by a Premier League player for the second successive year (the then Arsenal man, Olivier Giroud won the accolade last year).

The Egyptian's strike in the Merseyside derby in which he dribbled through multiple Everton defenders before curling the ball into the top corner was declared to be the best goal of the year.

Ten goals were shortlisted for the award including Gareth Bale's overhead kick against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, and Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational overhead kick against his current club Juventus.

Mohamed Salah was also nominated for the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, which he eventually lost to Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

Liverpool's star enjoyed a brilliant 2017-18 campaign and scored 44 goals in all competitions last season. He also set the record of scoring the most number of goals (32) in a 38 game Premier League season, and won the PFA Player of the Year award for his performances.

The King of Egypt was Liverpool's Player of the Season 2017-18, and he also won the African Player of the Season 2017 accolade. He holds a number of Liverpool individual awards, such as the fastest Liverpool player to score 40 goals, most goals scored in a debut season by a player, most European goals in a season (shared with Roberto Firmino), and many more.

The attacker has started this season brilliantly as well, and already has three goals. He is also among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Fans reacted to Mohamed Salah's award on Twitter, and here are some of the best tweets.

Here are the problems with FIFA Awards:

Mo Salah is nominated for best player but not in the world 11

Courtois is given best goalkeeper but isn't in World 11

Salah wins best goal when it isn't even his own best goal

Dani Alves in the world 11 #FIFAFootballAwards — BoyOfTheWild's (@BoyOfTheWilds) September 24, 2018

Congratulations to Mo Salah for winning the the FIFA Puskas Award. Another individual award to his ever growing list. #FIFAFootballAwards #MoSalah pic.twitter.com/LgdrY4sL07 — VJ (@StillMagic10) September 24, 2018

Mo Salah wins the #Puskas award for his goal against Everton.



Beating Bale and Ronaldo’s overhead kicks... pic.twitter.com/NUfAG6bKWK — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 24, 2018

Mad how Mo Salah is in the top 3 for Player of the Year but isn't in the World XI 😂😂😂 — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) September 24, 2018

Mo Salah is in the top 3 best players in the world, but he's not in the FIFA Pro 11. How is that possible?#FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/SDU3nhhZoq — Daddy Hoe💦 (@MAXxYFIRE) September 24, 2018

Mo Salah's year:



Most goals by a #LFC player in a single season ✅

Most goals in a #PL season ✅

Most #LFC goals in a European campaign ✅

Most goals in a single season by an African player ✅#Puskas Award winner ✅



Yet no #TheBest award for Salah 😡 pic.twitter.com/8KP82fdz85 — Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) September 24, 2018

Mo' Salah just got compensated for with the PUSKAS award when his goal is clearly NOT up to scratch with that of Pavard Vs Argentina, CR7 Vs Juve or Gareth Bale Vs Liverpool.



This award is actually funny.#TheBest#FIFAFootballAwards — AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) September 24, 2018

Mo Salah is probably given this award as compensation because that's the worst goal to win a Puskas ever #FIFAFootballAwards — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) September 24, 2018

#Thebest #FIFAFootballAwards Mo salah just won best goal just to make fans around the world happy, because he wont be winning best player🤔 pic.twitter.com/CRButGxGhu — hoosta X (@TshamanoTshand1) September 24, 2018

When the best goal of the year ( Mo Salah ) is against your rival Everton #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/v7JX9jgaO0 — Intacto Gaming (@intactogaming) September 24, 2018

Mo Salah has won the FIFA Puskas Award for his strike against Everton.

In a year that saw both Ronaldo and Bale hit bicycle kicks from another planet, this decision is like offering up a pot noodle in The Ritz — Nick Grounds (@nicogrounds) September 24, 2018