Twitter reacts as Mourinho blames Manchester United players for draw against Wolves

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.27K   //    24 Sep 2018, 11:18 IST

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United played out a draw against newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and now stands at seventh place in the Premier League table behind Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Watford, Tottenham and Arsenal.

A goal from Fred in the 18th minute put United in the lead but they could not add up to their tally as the Manchester side could not create concise chances.

It was not before long until the Wolves equalized with a goal from Joao Moutinho at the start of the second half.

The hosts were outplayed by the visitors, something manager Jose Mourinho did not appreciate, especially in the presence of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson who was at Old Trafford for the first time since his recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

The Portuguese manager has since expressed his disappointment at his team's performance, but not before praising the Wolves for their attitude in the game.

Speaking of his opponents in his post-match press conference, the Manchester United manager said: "Wolves, by the way they faced the game, I think they deserve it. They play like I like to play, which is like the World Cup final. That is the attitude I like my teams to have in every match. We didn’t have that. This is something you learn when you are a kid in the academy. You don’t need experiences at the highest level to learn that. It is a basic law of football."

"I think the result is fair. They deserved their point and we deserve the punishment of only getting one point. They started better were more aggressive, had more intent and I don't know why but they were more motivated."

Mourinho then went on to slate his players for how the game turned out saying, "I was expecting more from my attacking players. There was not enough creativity, movement or dynamism. We made it quite easy for them to cope with our supremacy in last 20 minutes. Overall we don't deserve more than this."

When asked if his players need to learn such an attitude, Mourinho said, "Come on, this is something you learn when you are a kid in the academy, you don’t need experiences at the highest level to learn that."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to his comments:

