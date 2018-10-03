Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Navas admits that Real Madrid misses Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
473   //    03 Oct 2018, 15:29 IST

Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat at the hands of CSKA Moscow in their Champions League Group G stage game on Tuesday night.

The defeat marks the third winless and goalless game for the defending champions in the current campaign. The La Liga giants have won only two out of their last five games in all competitions.

The squad saw notable absentees as manager Julen Lopetegui started FIFA Player of the Year Luka Modric on the bench, while regulars like Gareth Bale and captain Sergio Ramos, were missing.

Real Madrid CF v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Real Madrid CF v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

CSKA scored the winning opener after just two minutes courtesy of Croatian winger Nikola Vlasic, who is currently on loan from Premier League club Everton.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid at third place in the group with CSKA at first place on four points and AS Roma in second with three.

Following the game, Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has admitted that former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is being felt at the Bernabeu.

While asserting that the club wants to move on from the Ballon d'Or winner, Navas said the club has a big hole to fill after Ronaldo's move to Italian giants Juventus.

The keeper said, "Cristiano left the bar very high at Real Madrid. You cannot cover the sun with a finger."

"He made many goals while he was here, but it's already the past and we cannot live in the past."

"We are sad because they had one chance and took it."

"We made some stellar chances, but could not get it in. In every game you want to score goals and we had some chances to do so. We were unlucky."

"We want to start scoring again in the coming games."

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to respond to the comments:


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Keylor Navas
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo fans brutally troll Real Madrid after...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off on...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most important goals for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Analysis: What are the odds for the Champions to defend...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Goals
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo is Irreplaceable at Real...
RELATED STORY
4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose 0-1 to CSKA Moscow...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us