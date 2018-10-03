Twitter reacts as Navas admits that Real Madrid misses Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat at the hands of CSKA Moscow in their Champions League Group G stage game on Tuesday night.

The defeat marks the third winless and goalless game for the defending champions in the current campaign. The La Liga giants have won only two out of their last five games in all competitions.

The squad saw notable absentees as manager Julen Lopetegui started FIFA Player of the Year Luka Modric on the bench, while regulars like Gareth Bale and captain Sergio Ramos, were missing.

CSKA scored the winning opener after just two minutes courtesy of Croatian winger Nikola Vlasic, who is currently on loan from Premier League club Everton.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid at third place in the group with CSKA at first place on four points and AS Roma in second with three.

Following the game, Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has admitted that former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is being felt at the Bernabeu.

While asserting that the club wants to move on from the Ballon d'Or winner, Navas said the club has a big hole to fill after Ronaldo's move to Italian giants Juventus.

The keeper said, "Cristiano left the bar very high at Real Madrid. You cannot cover the sun with a finger."

"He made many goals while he was here, but it's already the past and we cannot live in the past."

"We are sad because they had one chance and took it."

"We made some stellar chances, but could not get it in. In every game you want to score goals and we had some chances to do so. We were unlucky."

"We want to start scoring again in the coming games."

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to respond to the comments:

At least K Navas is a man enough to admit Real do miss Ronaldo, unlike coward Ramos! — Fanele Mbuyazi (@FaneleMbuyazi8) October 3, 2018

Navas: We can't cover sun with fingers

Perez: We can cover our eyes though#CSKARealMadrid #CristianoRonaldo — Nawaz Azam (@nazam07) October 3, 2018

You can't cover the Sun with a finger – Navas admits to Madrid missing Ronaldo.



Be careful o, lest your captain and Co. turn against you. — Aondofa Samuel (@AondofaSamuel) October 3, 2018

That’s my boy, each and every shit Spanish player in Real Madrid will going to understand the importance of cristiano ronaldo. — surya (@surya30649202) October 3, 2018

It's true! I don't understand when Madridistas say that Real Madrid is better without CR7. We have 3 matches without score a goal... Obviously, we are missing him. — Johalvis Castellano (@_JCastellano) October 2, 2018

Keylor Navas, 'Cristiano left the bar very high at Madrid. You can't cover the sun with your finger.'



Perfect Explanation by Navas. pic.twitter.com/RIS6Gvi7Bz — A7USH (@ActualRonaldo) October 3, 2018