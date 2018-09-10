Twitter reacts as Nicklas Bendtner gets arrested after breaking taxi driver's jaw
Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner was reportedly involved in an attack on a Copenhagen taxi driver and his name has since been reported to the police.
The striker got involved in a fight with a driver from Dantaxi in Copenhagen on Sunday night. The driver was reportedly left with a broken jaw following the altercation.
According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Bendtner was arrested early on Sunday and charged with assault but was later released by the police.
"It's the name that the driver has reported," DanTaxi communications manager Rasmus Krochin told the newspaper.
"We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the company. We have been informed internally, and of course there is something that shakes people."
Krochin confirmed to BT saying, "I can confirm that there has been a serious assault on one of our drivers tonight."
"The driver is currently on the operating table with a broken jaw. Our director was informed about [it] this morning."
"We have had a report about violence against a rental car. I can not tell you any more," added Copenhagen Police security chief Carsten Reenberg.
According to Sky Sports, however, while Bendtner was arrested, he has not been charged.
The 30-year-old striker is in Copenhagen for his international duties but was not picked for the Danish national team that played against Wales in Aarhus, Denmark. He presently plays for Norwegian club Rosenborg.
The striker rose into the spotlight at Arsenal in 2005 after he moved to the London club as a teenager in 2004 and has since played for Birmingham City, Sunderland, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest.
He has since won the Norwegian title with Rosenborg in 2017 and has netted 24 goals in 47 games.
Fans have since reacted to the news on social media:
Both Rosenborg and the Danish Football Association declined to comment on the situation. Bendtner could not be reached for comment.