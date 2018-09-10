Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Nicklas Bendtner gets arrested after breaking taxi driver's jaw

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
399   //    10 Sep 2018, 09:56 IST

Denmark v Republic of Ireland - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg
Denmark v Republic of Ireland - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner was reportedly involved in an attack on a Copenhagen taxi driver and his name has since been reported to the police.

The striker got involved in a fight with a driver from Dantaxi in Copenhagen on Sunday night. The driver was reportedly left with a broken jaw following the altercation.

According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Bendtner was arrested early on Sunday and charged with assault but was later released by the police.

"It's the name that the driver has reported," DanTaxi communications manager Rasmus Krochin told the newspaper.

"We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the company. We have been informed internally, and of course there is something that shakes people."

Krochin confirmed to BT saying, "I can confirm that there has been a serious assault on one of our drivers tonight."

"The driver is currently on the operating table with a broken jaw. Our director was informed about [it] this morning."

 "We have had a report about violence against a rental car. I can not tell you any more," added Copenhagen Police security chief Carsten Reenberg.

According to Sky Sports, however, while Bendtner was arrested, he has not been charged.

The 30-year-old striker is in Copenhagen for his international duties but was not picked for the Danish national team that played against Wales in Aarhus, Denmark. He presently plays for Norwegian club Rosenborg. 

The striker rose into the spotlight at Arsenal in 2005 after he moved to the London club as a teenager in 2004 and has since played for Birmingham City, Sunderland, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest.

He has since won the Norwegian title with Rosenborg in 2017 and has netted 24 goals in 47 games.

Fans have since reacted to the news on social media:

Both Rosenborg and the Danish Football Association declined to comment on the situation. Bendtner could not be reached for comment.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Denmark Football Rosenborg BK Nicklas Bendtner
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Denmark to field third-string squad for Uefa Nations League
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Croatia knock Denmark out of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane leaves the Germany squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as first goalless draw...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as N'Golo Kante shies away from France...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia vs Denmark; Best and Worst Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France drew 0-0 with Denmark
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 2 Things that went Wrong and 1 Thing that...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark vs Australia Preview
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Harry Kane defends Ramos for Mo Salah's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 2
FT LIT SER
0 - 1
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT CYP SLO
2 - 1
 Cyprus vs Slovenia
Tomorrow SCO ALB 12:15 AM Scotland vs Albania
Tomorrow SER ROM 12:15 AM Serbia vs Romania
Tomorrow MON LIT 12:15 AM Montenegro vs Lithuania
12 Sep HUN GRE 12:15 AM Hungary vs Greece
12 Sep FIN EST 12:15 AM Finland vs Estonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us