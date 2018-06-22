Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Nigeria defeat Iceland to better Argentina's chances

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter

Shahid Asif
ANALYST
Humor 22 Jun 2018, 23:54 IST
2.93K

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Nigeria managed to get the better of Iceland in their second World Cup encounter as they took away all three points from the match, improving Argentina's qualification chances in the process.

It was Ahmed Musa who inspired the Super Eagles to their first tournament victory with a brace after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia. The result sees them on the second place in the group stage presently, ahead of Argentina and Iceland.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.




FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Nigeria Football Lionel Messi Ahmed Musa Twiter reactions
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Nigeria beat Iceland
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Nigeria Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Gylfi Sigurdsson for...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria; Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia’s quality shines through against...
RELATED STORY
Croatia vs Nigeria: 5 key players that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 5 underdogs who can make a deep run in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's missed penalty and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us