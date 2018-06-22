Twitter reacts as Nigeria defeat Iceland to better Argentina's chances

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Nigeria managed to get the better of Iceland in their second World Cup encounter as they took away all three points from the match, improving Argentina's qualification chances in the process.

It was Ahmed Musa who inspired the Super Eagles to their first tournament victory with a brace after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia. The result sees them on the second place in the group stage presently, ahead of Argentina and Iceland.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.

FULL-TIME! They have done it! Nigeria have defeated Iceland 2-0 and set-up a blockbuster final matchday in the group...



Musa throws Messi & Co a lifeline. More importantly, Musa keeps Nigeria's fate in their own hands!#ISLNGA



Live: https://t.co/51kxJnYvCp pic.twitter.com/cJH55DW2Fx — The Field (@thefield_in) June 22, 2018

Musa's brace leads Nigeria to a big win over Iceland! pic.twitter.com/IpR9INypZz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Nigeria to Argentina

"Is this your Iceland!"#NGAISL pic.twitter.com/bys5T2L6L1 — Not Your X (@Thexzaminer) June 22, 2018

Full time: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland



THANK YOU MUSA pic.twitter.com/xH8euecCLv — Messi World (@MessiWorId) June 22, 2018

The best result Argentina could hope for.



So: Argentina are through if they beat Nigeria and Iceland don’t beat Croatia, or beat Croatia with a gap of at least 1 goal inferior of Argentina’s win.



Difficult, not impossible.



But Croatia care about doing this favour to Argentina? — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 22, 2018

Argentines right now pic.twitter.com/OFWunYWpHZ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 22, 2018

Group D is now the most interesting #WorldCup group going into the final matchday. #Croatia will finish top; while #Nigeria, #Argentina, and #Iceland are all still alive. That #NGA vs #ARG match will be amazing drama. pic.twitter.com/3xhLtHT74Y — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) June 22, 2018

So if Nigeria draws against Argentina and Iceland fails to win against Croatia, we'd qualify for the next stage with 4points#NGAISL pic.twitter.com/niPgXU72VS — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) June 22, 2018

Game over!



Nigeria beat Iceland to raise hope of advancing to the next round! And the Man of the Match is ________ pic.twitter.com/zeHk545ZYe — Goal.com Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 22, 2018

Ronaldo's Portugal couldn't beat Iceland.

Messi's Argentina couldn't beat Iceland.



My country vs Iceland: pic.twitter.com/OYiY5wG9Sw — Cerè Maradonné (@Cerebrone) June 22, 2018

#NGAISL super eagle have melted the iceblock in Iceland..they are now ice water.. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bLTt4VghM8 — follow back please... (@kingboluwatife) June 22, 2018

This Commentator though 😂😂😂😂 “The Icemen are Melting “ Nigeria vs Iceland #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/jTI5ASu4gE — Julius_kevin_4 (@juliuskevin4) June 22, 2018

Don't worry Iceland at least you have Rurik Gislason #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/Day3MJfZTx — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) June 22, 2018

Super performance by @NGSuperEagles who are now in a Super spot to get to the next round. It wont be easy ,this team has a lot of very talanted players. Great thing for Nigeria is the fact that they control their own destiny. A win over Argentina should do the job. Eagles soar — Tommy Smyth (@TommySmythESPN) June 22, 2018

Nigeria leave their mark on Russia 🇳🇬✨ pic.twitter.com/feWsDPUJ5t — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa fires Nigeria up to second in Group D and helps Argentina out with victory against Iceland..#NGAISL pic.twitter.com/c4mdicmKpL — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) June 22, 2018