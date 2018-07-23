Twitter reacts as Mesut Ozil announces retirement from international football

Following Germany's ignominious departure from the World Cup, Mesut Ozil has stated that he no longer wishes to play international football for Germany.

The Arsenal midfielder received a lot of flak after his meeting with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May when he and Ilkay Gundogan posed for a photo with the Turkish president during his visit to London.

Ozil was also scapegoated for Die Mannschaft's shocking exit from the recently concluded World Cup as he failed to make the grade just like his several other teammates.

Consequently, the 29-year-old ends his international career having won 92 caps for Germany along with 23 goals.

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect," he wrote.

"I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don't."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational news.

Mesut Ozil: “I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose. Racism should never, ever be accepted."

Hitting the nail on the fricking head. pic.twitter.com/T0agE7s6ds — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) July 22, 2018

Unfortunately Ozil's critics will just double down instead of accepting they're wrong because they actually don't have sense. — Arsenio. (@Fattcheeked) July 22, 2018

Why haven’t you tweeted anything in support of Ozil yet? Wake up! @Arsenal — Chris (@LondonGoona) July 22, 2018

Arsenal need to arrange a solidarity shirt for Ozil. He must really be feeling low. A public show of support will boost his moral. Long live king Ozil. — Nameless (@Uber_Gooner) July 22, 2018

The media villifying Ozil just goes to show how immigrants almost need to keep earning their citizenship long after they have it.

These countries only assimilate you as long as you bring honour. — Tugen Girl (@tugengirl) July 22, 2018

What really makes this so stupid is that the bigots win. They've finally gotten rid of Ozil. Him being in that team was so irritating to them and their conception of German identity, and now he's been forced to retire because the environment has become unbearable. — Zito (@_Zeets) July 22, 2018

So let me get this straight...



Mesut Ozil suffered racist abuse, was told to retire from the NT and made a public enemy for taking a photo with the president of Turkey



Meanwhile, Lothar Mathaus, who lead the anti-Ozil hate campaign poses for photos with president Putin 🙄 pic.twitter.com/MJhiNyCE6H — Eren Sarigul (@_ErenSarigul) July 22, 2018

“My friends Lukas Podolski and Miroslav Klose are never referred to as German-Polish so why am I German-Turkish? Is it because it’s Turkey? Is it because I’m a Muslim?” - Mesut #Ozil



Shame on you Germans pic.twitter.com/N8N5MwSxjf — 🆎 (@Messician_17) July 22, 2018

In the end, Ozil is the greatest ever German midfielder whether or not the Germans want to accept him as German or not. They will never ever be able to replace him. — The Dreamers (@KozielloEN) July 22, 2018

Nothing but respect for Ozil, honestly fuck racism and anyone who stands up for racists — 🦋 (@sarahhandleyx) July 22, 2018

Sad that Ozil retired from international football, but I can’t blame him. No human being deserved to be treated like that, shame in the year 2018 people still discriminate. — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) July 22, 2018

After reading @MesutOzil1088 entire statement I have never respected him more. #Respect. — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) July 22, 2018

Benzema: ‘When I score I’m French, when I don’t I’m an Arab’



Lukaku: ‘When things were going well, I was Lukaku the Belgian striker...when they weren’t going well, I was the Belgian striker of Congolese descent’



Ozil: ‘When we win, I am German. When we lose, I am an immigrant — Roger ♠️♠️ (@TheRealestRoger) July 22, 2018

It is so interesting that this whole @MesutOzil1088 situation is taking place right in the aftermath of the France/Africa World Cup victory, because it demonstrates the hypocrisies of European teams with immigrant players. — Abdulla Saad (@KarakMufti) July 22, 2018

Ozil's statement was both powerful and heartbreaking. — patty (@patson_manda) July 22, 2018

this Ozil situation just proves the “integrate into our society” is bullshit. they’ll never accept you. they’re happy to use you though. — asʜ (@AshKaneSkittles) July 22, 2018

To all the fans who’ll be attending @MesutOzil1088 ‘s first match back- cheer your throat out ! He’s special. Please make him understand how much we love him. He’s our magician. And he needs oh support. Please #Assist him this time! — Tej (@thetejtambe) July 22, 2018

Reading Ozil's statement makes me wonder about all the other European teams, especially teams like France and Belgium, who consist largely of immigrant or dual nationality players; players of African heritage. How many of them are experiencing similar treatment — 10 piece wings combo (@iMaad_Scientist) July 22, 2018

Mesut Ozil going through all these and still managed to smile to the camera on that plane.



I can't even imagine💔 — Em (@_GoonerPrincess) July 22, 2018

Mesut Ozil needs our support more than ever and he's gonna get it. pic.twitter.com/MLV3htDWK7 — Dammit Arsenal🤦 (@DammitArsenal) July 22, 2018

Sterling should do an Ozil. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) July 22, 2018

Shame on the DFB president and all those that have played a part in the Ozil/Erdogan saga, including the fans. A big shame. — 'theLateSurge' (@daMuuch) July 22, 2018