Twitter reacts as Mesut Ozil announces retirement from international football

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
6.43K   //    23 Jul 2018, 02:39 IST

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Mesut Ozil

Following Germany's ignominious departure from the World Cup, Mesut Ozil has stated that he no longer wishes to play international football for Germany.

The Arsenal midfielder received a lot of flak after his meeting with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May when he and Ilkay Gundogan posed for a photo with the Turkish president during his visit to London.

Ozil was also scapegoated for Die Mannschaft's shocking exit from the recently concluded World Cup as he failed to make the grade just like his several other teammates.

Consequently, the 29-year-old ends his international career having won 92 caps for Germany along with 23 goals.

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect," he wrote.

"I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don't."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the sensational news.


"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
