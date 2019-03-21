Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba admits playing for Real Madrid would be 'a dream'

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sent fans into a frenzy on social media with his recent comments on his future at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman, who has been linked with a departure from United in recent months, admitted that playing for Real Madrid under fellow country-man Zinedine Zidane would be a dream for him.

The 26-year-old said (via Goal), "Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."

Zidane was only recently re-appointed as Real Madrid manager after he left the job last summer. The French legend helped the side win three consecutive Champions League titles before the departure.

Los Blancos suffered one of their worst seasons under Zidane's successor Julen Lopetegui who was sacked following a series of bad results. Santiago Solari soon took over but even he could not overturn the situation as the European champions crashed out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in the span of a week.

Real Madrid currently sit at third place in the Spanish league table, twelve points away from arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona.

Club president Florentino Perez brought Zidane back in the hopes of bringing back the lost charisma and spirit in the team so that they can get back to being their title-winning selves.

Pogba is presently on international duty with World Cup winners France as they prepare for two Euro 2020 qualifying clashes. France is scheduled to play Iceland at the Stade de France on Monday.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League and will face Watford at Old Trafford on Mach 30.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to address Pogba's comments:

What Pogba said about Real Madrid makes me think he is sharing notes with Hazard. — Evans Bett (@iam_bett) March 21, 2019

Pogba flirting with Real Madrid after one month of good form. I don't blame him for wanting to play for one of the finest clubs but it's disrespectful to the fans & his current employer to air his ambition this way. I totally understand why Mourinho stripped him of the captaincy. — At hand (@eduinata) March 21, 2019

Hazard and Pogba balling in Real Madrid. These are the days we’ve lived for. https://t.co/0xxKXUXoMX — T (@HazardFIicks) March 20, 2019

Lukaku is a fan boy of Real Madrid and now Pogba is saying it’s every player’s dream to play there. Why don’t we just all become Real Madrid fans right. Fuck it. — 🥀♱🥀 (@nachtderuchiha) March 20, 2019

Perhaps Pogba is doing exactly the same thing Real Madrid players have done to us in the past to get better deals at Real. Little bit of flirting to get a better deal from Utd.



Just a thought 🤔 — chrislawton1999🇾🇪 (@UTDTreble1999) March 20, 2019

Why some man united fans are so triggered at Pogba for saying “it’s a all footballers dream to play for Real Madrid” I mean come on tell me who won’t wanna play with Real Madrid🤣 — Logaen (@LogaenLogan) March 21, 2019

No Paul Pogba, Real Madrid is not a dream for every player. — Vidyank Nayar (@vidyanknayar) March 21, 2019

Scenes when Pogba’s only teasing Real Madrid to get a new and improved contract.



Using them like Ramos and Ronaldo used United. I could get behind that.#MUFC — sgRedDevil 👹 (@AdiiUnited) March 21, 2019

@paulpogba You do know that you play for the biggest club in the world. You may not think so with the latest comments you made about playing for Real Madrid. But as a fan of Manchester United all my life I find it insulting to our great club when you make comments like this. — The Tardis Zone 🇮🇪 ☢️☣️☢️ (@noel_united) March 21, 2019

