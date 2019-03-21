Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba admits playing for Real Madrid would be 'a dream'
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sent fans into a frenzy on social media with his recent comments on his future at Old Trafford.
The Frenchman, who has been linked with a departure from United in recent months, admitted that playing for Real Madrid under fellow country-man Zinedine Zidane would be a dream for him.
The 26-year-old said (via Goal), "Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."
Zidane was only recently re-appointed as Real Madrid manager after he left the job last summer. The French legend helped the side win three consecutive Champions League titles before the departure.
Los Blancos suffered one of their worst seasons under Zidane's successor Julen Lopetegui who was sacked following a series of bad results. Santiago Solari soon took over but even he could not overturn the situation as the European champions crashed out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in the span of a week.
Real Madrid currently sit at third place in the Spanish league table, twelve points away from arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona.
Club president Florentino Perez brought Zidane back in the hopes of bringing back the lost charisma and spirit in the team so that they can get back to being their title-winning selves.
Pogba is presently on international duty with World Cup winners France as they prepare for two Euro 2020 qualifying clashes. France is scheduled to play Iceland at the Stade de France on Monday.
Manchester United, on the other hand, are chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League and will face Watford at Old Trafford on Mach 30.
