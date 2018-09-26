Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho engage in a frosty exchange

Mourinho is under lots of pressure to get his team to perform

In the training session following the team's defeat to Derby County, Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho were caught on camera in a frosty training ground exchange. Both the player and coach looked at each other in the eye, and the atmosphere certainly looked tense.

The Portuguese manager had stripped the French midfielder of his vice-captaincy earlier, and criticised him for his mistake during the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This is Mourinho's third season in charge of The Red Devils, but they have endured a mixed start to the campaign. Alexis Sanchez looked sharp during pre-season, but has not found his form in the English Premier League. Many have started to criticise his performances as well as that of his team mates throughout the opening stages of the season.

The team seem to be undergoing a rough time, and their relationship with the manager seems patchy. Although Mourinho claims that all is good, there are reports which claim that some of the players have lost trust in the manager.

As compared to leaders Liverpool, The Red Devils are 6 points behind after six matches. Now they have been thrown out of the Carabao Cup by a club from a lower league, which adds to the pressure the team is facing.

Since the summer, there had been talks about a possible move for the World Cup winner. Pogba has been linked to Barcelona and Juventus for some time. If things continue to go sour between the two parties, Pogba could be dropped to the bench before he leaves United for the second time in his career.

Another possible scenario will involve fans witnessing Mourinho getting the sack after a poor string of results in all competitions. In either case, Manchester United does not look strong and ready to compete in the league at the moment.

On their day, the team looks great and unbeatable. However this season, things just have not gone right. Here was how Twitter reacted to the footage.

Here is the long version of that Sky S Pogba clip...



Third season syndrome is full on! pic.twitter.com/OtD7kdcyZm — Mr. Brownstone (@redraccoon1) September 26, 2018

Wow! Look at this exchange between Pogba and Mourinho in training this morning 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/mlcxvaL9yn — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 26, 2018

POGBA IS ON JOSEEEEEEEEpic.twitter.com/XHFSADkCFO — THE NORTH REMEMBERS. (@MidKnightGaz) September 26, 2018

Typical year 3 for Mourinho. — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 26, 2018

Oh my goodness. Pogba looked like be wanted to smack the shit out of Mourinho. This is real beef. pic.twitter.com/OP9aN1w8bC — Zito (@_Zeets) September 26, 2018

Pogba looking at Mourinho like ‘Nigga you still here??? Boy if you don’t get the fuck up outta here’ 🤣🤣 — JustVic (@_VSimmons) September 26, 2018

If United don't bin Pogba he will ruin their club actually....man is a bad apple — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) September 26, 2018

The situation with Mourinho and Pogba is unreal. United on the training ground are providing twice as much entertainment as they do on the pitch. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) September 26, 2018

Me watching Jose and Pogba go @ it pic.twitter.com/SWSyIQ2GyO — two coccy (@UziWithTheMAC) September 26, 2018

Nothing in this at all — will ;/ 🔰 (@WiIlUnited) September 26, 2018

Mourinho is not that guy for United, he was put in place because the board though he would be a quick fix for our problems and it didn’t really work. — Kastro (@EN14YET) September 26, 2018

I want mourinho and Pogba gone tbh. There’s no choosing — Slim shadyyy (@Doyin_OL) September 26, 2018

Out Mourinho, Pogba‘s too good to go https://t.co/IgTr6qmTrM — Jack Joiner (@RealJackJoiner_) September 26, 2018

Mourinho should go.



His tactics are just outdated.

No free flowing attacking football.

No creativity.

Less dribbling.

Only cross and nod.

Less determination. — Olumuyiwa (@coa_jnr) September 26, 2018

Seen the video, mourinho probably didn't expect pogba to shake his hands after all he's said about him. — KingMaker 👑 (@lokut73) September 26, 2018