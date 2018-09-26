Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho engage in a frosty exchange

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature
66   //    26 Sep 2018, 19:05 IST

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Mourinho is under lots of pressure to get his team to perform

In the training session following the team's defeat to Derby County, Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho were caught on camera in a frosty training ground exchange. Both the player and coach looked at each other in the eye, and the atmosphere certainly looked tense.

The Portuguese manager had stripped the French midfielder of his vice-captaincy earlier, and criticised him for his mistake during the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This is Mourinho's third season in charge of The Red Devils, but they have endured a mixed start to the campaign. Alexis Sanchez looked sharp during pre-season, but has not found his form in the English Premier League. Many have started to criticise his performances as well as that of his team mates throughout the opening stages of the season.

The team seem to be undergoing a rough time, and their relationship with the manager seems patchy. Although Mourinho claims that all is good, there are reports which claim that some of the players have lost trust in the manager.

As compared to leaders Liverpool, The Red Devils are 6 points behind after six matches. Now they have been thrown out of the Carabao Cup by a club from a lower league, which adds to the pressure the team is facing.

Since the summer, there had been talks about a possible move for the World Cup winner. Pogba has been linked to Barcelona and Juventus for some time. If things continue to go sour between the two parties, Pogba could be dropped to the bench before he leaves United for the second time in his career.

Another possible scenario will involve fans witnessing Mourinho getting the sack after a poor string of results in all competitions. In either case, Manchester United does not look strong and ready to compete in the league at the moment.

On their day, the team looks great and unbeatable. However this season, things just have not gone right. Here was how Twitter reacted to the footage.

Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
