Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba provides a beautiful assist for France against Moldova

Paul Pogba pulled off a brilliant assist for France's first goal

France beat Moldova in the 2020 Euro qualifier 4-1. For France, the goals were scored by Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane, Olivier Giroud, and Kylian Mbappe. For Moldova, the goal was scored by Vladimir Ambros.

The match started with France having more of the ball and dominating the proceedings in the middle. France came close a couple of times in the opening 25 minutes, but they just couldn't get the final touch. The first goal was scored by Griezmann after he was found by Paul Pogba's lovely dinked ball. It was an unbelievable assist really.

The second goal came minutes after and it was scored by Varane. Greizmann found Varane from the corner and the big centre back belted it in. The third goal came around the 36th minute after Blaise Matuidi found Giroud, and the striker volleyed it onto the back of the net. It was yet another lovely move and finish. France was cruising as they entered the second phase of the game.

The second half followed the same pattern of play, Moldova defending deep, while France pulled the strings in the middle. France missed a couple of good opportunities in the second half with Mbappe and Pogba both coming close to making it 4-0 on the night. Eventually, Mbappe found the back of the net after he was found by Thomas Lemar.

Moldova got a late consolation goal scored by Ambros. It was a mistake on Hugo Lloris' part to let the ball go through into the box, and Ambros fired it into the bottom corner. France then held onto the lead and won the European qualifier.

France will take on Iceland next, while Moldova will face Turkey. Twitter couldn't stop praising Paul Pogba for his brilliant assist, and here's how fans reacted.

Paul Pogba’s assist for Antoine Griezmann is a thing of beauty. 🔥🇫🇷 #mufc pic.twitter.com/XVZZS2hoYv — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 22, 2019

Lovely assist by Paul Pogba for Antoine Griezmann...



DINK!pic.twitter.com/tNu043Rn29 — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 22, 2019

The only limit on Pogba’s passing range is the movement ahead of him. He can pick out some absolutely mad passes if the right runs are made. — United Religion (@Unitedology) March 22, 2019

Paul Pogba just did this. What a ridiculous assist and a great finish from Griezmann. Baller. pic.twitter.com/FYD6REbFZF — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) March 22, 2019

Paul Pogba vs Moldova:



142 touches

113 passes completed

90% passing accuracy

10 recoveries

4 duels won

3 interceptions

1 sublime assist pic.twitter.com/OA8XscriCW — utdarena (@utdarena) March 22, 2019

Paul Pogba with a sublime assist to set up Antoine Griezmann this evening🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/pIhQNAIatA — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 22, 2019

Paul Pogba with a ridiculous assist! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/11Kl7NCfz9 — Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) March 22, 2019

