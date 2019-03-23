×
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba provides a beautiful assist for France against Moldova

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
199   //    23 Mar 2019, 15:36 IST

Paul Pogba pulled off a brilliant assist for France's first goal
Paul Pogba pulled off a brilliant assist for France's first goal

France beat Moldova in the 2020 Euro qualifier 4-1. For France, the goals were scored by Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane, Olivier Giroud, and Kylian Mbappe. For Moldova, the goal was scored by Vladimir Ambros.

The match started with France having more of the ball and dominating the proceedings in the middle. France came close a couple of times in the opening 25 minutes, but they just couldn't get the final touch. The first goal was scored by Griezmann after he was found by Paul Pogba's lovely dinked ball. It was an unbelievable assist really.

The second goal came minutes after and it was scored by Varane. Greizmann found Varane from the corner and the big centre back belted it in. The third goal came around the 36th minute after Blaise Matuidi found Giroud, and the striker volleyed it onto the back of the net. It was yet another lovely move and finish. France was cruising as they entered the second phase of the game.

The second half followed the same pattern of play, Moldova defending deep, while France pulled the strings in the middle. France missed a couple of good opportunities in the second half with Mbappe and Pogba both coming close to making it 4-0 on the night. Eventually, Mbappe found the back of the net after he was found by Thomas Lemar.

Moldova got a late consolation goal scored by Ambros. It was a mistake on Hugo Lloris' part to let the ball go through into the box, and Ambros fired it into the bottom corner. France then held onto the lead and won the European qualifier.

France will take on Iceland next, while Moldova will face Turkey. Twitter couldn't stop praising Paul Pogba for his brilliant assist, and here's how fans reacted.

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Fetching more content...
