Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba thanks Jose Mourinho after scoring from the spot

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.14K   //    20 Sep 2018, 19:52 IST

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Paul Pogba

Manchester United began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win against Young Boys by 3 goals to nil. Paul Pogba was in form as he scored 2 goals for The Red Devils and dominated the game with his skills and performance.

The French midfielder thanked Mourinho as he got a chance to take the penalty despite the fact he missed a penalty in the game against Burnley.

According to ESPN, Pogba told MUTV: "I didn't have any doubts about taking the penalty. I know I missed [against Burnley] -- Joe [Hart] got me that time. I have the confidence, of the players to let me take it so I, thank them for that and thanks to the manager for letting me take it as well. The most important thing is to put the ball in, and that's what happened, and I'm happy"

Pogba was excellent according to stats from Sky, with a passing accuracy of 92.6 percent, and he also created 3 chances for The Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho on the other hand praised the player for his performance in the UEFA Nations League, and for having the courage to step up.

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Jose Mourinho
According to ESPN, Mourinho also said: "The first was a great goal, and the second, I like the player to have the courage to take a penalty after one that he missed. I like that. He missed against Burnley but the next penalty the team has he is there to take it and make it 2-0 and to kill the game for us"

Next up in the Champions League for them is Valencia who suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in their first game.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, The Red Devils will be up against Wolves in gameweek six.

Twitter reacted to Paul Pogba as he thanked the boss for the penalty.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Young Boys Football Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Twiter reactions Jose Mourinho
Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is a game that has the power to change everyone."
Fans react as Anthony Martial scores for United after...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys: 3 Players who guided...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits & Flops
RELATED STORY
Young Boys vs Manchester United: Manchester United Player...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jose Mourinho possibly confirmed his declining...
RELATED STORY
Summing up the Paul Pogba to Juventus rumours 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us