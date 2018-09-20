Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba thanks Jose Mourinho after scoring from the spot

Paul Pogba

Manchester United began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win against Young Boys by 3 goals to nil. Paul Pogba was in form as he scored 2 goals for The Red Devils and dominated the game with his skills and performance.

The French midfielder thanked Mourinho as he got a chance to take the penalty despite the fact he missed a penalty in the game against Burnley.

According to ESPN , Pogba told MUTV: "I didn't have any doubts about taking the penalty. I know I missed [against Burnley] -- Joe [Hart] got me that time. I have the confidence, of the players to let me take it so I, thank them for that and thanks to the manager for letting me take it as well. The most important thing is to put the ball in, and that's what happened, and I'm happy"

Pogba was excellent according to stats from Sky, with a passing accuracy of 92.6 percent, and he also created 3 chances for The Red Devils.

Paul Pogba was at his dominant best in Manchester United's Champions League win over Young Boys.



His performance assessed ➡️ https://t.co/7lju3DWwTe pic.twitter.com/A4ftWAUJRk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho on the other hand praised the player for his performance in the UEFA Nations League, and for having the courage to step up.

Jose Mourinho

According to ESPN , Mourinho also said: "The first was a great goal, and the second, I like the player to have the courage to take a penalty after one that he missed. I like that. He missed against Burnley but the next penalty the team has he is there to take it and make it 2-0 and to kill the game for us"

Next up in the Champions League for them is Valencia who suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in their first game.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, The Red Devils will be up against Wolves in gameweek six.

Twitter reacted to Paul Pogba as he thanked the boss for the penalty.

#MUFC Man of the Match @PaulPogba has spoken about last night's victory in Bern... 🙌 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2018

Jose you must acknowledge Pogba. After his goals, he always looked at the bench, I want some thumbs up for your player👀 — Manny Aderibigbe (@AderibigbeManny) September 19, 2018

Jose is smart. He doesn’t want Pogba to fall into a comfort zone. He’s keeping him on his toes. — KingBenjj (@KingDDG1001) September 20, 2018

I just hope Pogba's relationship with mourinho goes smoothly the way it should be and there are changes in united style of play, I hope it stays that way. I know most united fans don't believe in him but I do believe in him. He'll make it right, you see. — Trey™ (@IamTreyD) September 20, 2018

Paul Pogba keeps faith with crazy penalty technique which takes NINE SECONDS and 24 steps before converting the spot-kick and praising Jose Mourinho for letting him take it pic.twitter.com/2hG9qfvDzU — oduro okyere (@OduroOkyere) September 20, 2018