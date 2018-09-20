Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba thanks Jose Mourinho after scoring from the spot
Manchester United began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win against Young Boys by 3 goals to nil. Paul Pogba was in form as he scored 2 goals for The Red Devils and dominated the game with his skills and performance.
The French midfielder thanked Mourinho as he got a chance to take the penalty despite the fact he missed a penalty in the game against Burnley.
According to ESPN, Pogba told MUTV: "I didn't have any doubts about taking the penalty. I know I missed [against Burnley] -- Joe [Hart] got me that time. I have the confidence, of the players to let me take it so I, thank them for that and thanks to the manager for letting me take it as well. The most important thing is to put the ball in, and that's what happened, and I'm happy"
Pogba was excellent according to stats from Sky, with a passing accuracy of 92.6 percent, and he also created 3 chances for The Red Devils.
Jose Mourinho on the other hand praised the player for his performance in the UEFA Nations League, and for having the courage to step up.
According to ESPN, Mourinho also said: "The first was a great goal, and the second, I like the player to have the courage to take a penalty after one that he missed. I like that. He missed against Burnley but the next penalty the team has he is there to take it and make it 2-0 and to kill the game for us"
Next up in the Champions League for them is Valencia who suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in their first game.
Meanwhile in the Premier League, The Red Devils will be up against Wolves in gameweek six.
Twitter reacted to Paul Pogba as he thanked the boss for the penalty.