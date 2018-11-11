Twitter reacts as Real Betis beat Barcelona 4-3

It was a disappointing outing for Barcelona as they were beaten 4-3 by Real Betis at Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde's team started the game poorly and Real Betis were all over them during the opening stages of the game. The 22-year old, Jose Luis Morales, scored his second La Liga goal of the season to give his side the lead in the 20th minute of the game. The former Spanish international, Joaquin scored his fifth goal in the Spanish league against Barcelona to double the visitor's advantage in just 31 minutes of the game.

Lionel Messi scored from the spot during the 68th minute of the game to decrease the visitor's advantage but Giovani lo Celso restored Betis' two-goal lead by scoring in the 71st minute.

Arturo Vidal gave the Barcelona supporters some hope by scoring his team's second goal in the 79th minute but Sergio Canales again puts his side in two front during the 83rd minute.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal from the spot during the second half stoppage time but that couldn't stop the Seville-based team from taking away the three points from the game.

The Blaugrana enjoyed 55% of possession during the game and had 17 shots on target as compared to Betis' 15.

Barcelona maintained their top position at the La Liga table despite the defeat but are now only one point ahead of Atletico Madrid who are in the second place. The Blaugrana will play Atletico Madrid after the international break and will then make a trip to the Netherlands to play PSV Eindhoven for the Champions League group stage fixture.

On the other hand, Real Betis climbed to 12th place with this victory and are currently six points clear off the relegation places. The Los Verdiblancos will play Villarreal after the international break and will then host Olympiacos at Estadio Benito Villamarín for their Europa League group stage tie.

Twitter reacted to Barcelona's lose and here are some of the best tweets.

Safe to say Lionel Messi has been holding back Barcelona? They went undefeated against the likes of Real Madrid, Inter & Rayo without him but lose to Betis with him. — Madridista Haven¹³ (@MadridistaHaven) November 11, 2018

Barcelona 3-4 Real betis... congratulations for defeating Barca after 10 years...👏👏#BarcaRealBetis #vidal #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/elYkXXxNU5 — Saugat Rc (@SaugatRc) November 11, 2018

Who needs a girl to break your heart when you have Barcelona? 😂#BarcaBetis — Gharsani Achakzai (@gharsani3) November 11, 2018

So any coach that beats barcelona at camp nou should be the next coach? Your logic stinks. — Olisachukwu (@OlisaTheGreat) November 11, 2018

Barcelona fans right now pic.twitter.com/bl40RtIdQ7 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 11, 2018

Barcelona🎶 pic.twitter.com/6ibxI5p1TG — Yaniu (@yaniu8) November 11, 2018

18 goals in 12 games 😲😲😲

Defense kills FC Barcelona ✋#BarcaBetis #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/pI0SvEVVKu — Mohamed Fawzy (@Mohamed53050591) November 11, 2018

HAHAHAHAH BARCELONA WERE GOOD WITH A BROKEN ARM OF A CERTAIN MIDGET pic.twitter.com/2IAaJe6Qtg — Mr. Bernabéu (@TheCr7League) November 11, 2018

Messi returns for Barcelona who are on a 8 game unbeaten streak, and guess what happens? they bottle it. 😂 — K A Y. (@CR7SZN) November 11, 2018

Barcelona will win the champions league this season..

Me: pic.twitter.com/ASpZt1QtnG — Muhammad (@Bash_Einstein) November 11, 2018

if i see one barcelona fan insulting ter stegen for his first individual mistake all season pic.twitter.com/QJXdQFdfVN — M (@futbolofbarca) November 11, 2018