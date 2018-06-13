Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Real Madrid appoint Julen Lopetegui as manager

Real Madrid announced that Spain's national coach will become the club's new manager, just two days before the World Cup starts.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature 13 Jun 2018, 00:31 IST
1.40K

Zinedine Zidane Steps Down as Manager of Real Madrid
Zidane Steps down as manager of Real Madrid

Just days after guiding his side to the UEFA Champions League trophy once again, Zidane stepped down as the coach of Real Madrid in a press conference. The news came as a surprise to football fans around the world.

The illustrious manager is the only one in the history of football to have won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. Despite his superb performance in Europe, the French manager has struggled a little domestically.

In La Liga, Real Madrid have won the title just once in the three years under his charge. Most of the club's glory came from Europe and there was pressure to excel domestically. Zidane probably found himself in the best time to step down, allowing the club to bring in some changes. The early contenders for his position included Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, and Antonio Conte.

Wenger has been out of a job since he stepped down as Arsenal manager at the end of last season. Los Blancos have been long term suitors of the 68-year-old manager, but Wenger turned them down on a couple of occasions.

Spain v Argentina - International Friendly
Incoming Real Madrid manager - Julen Lopetegui

Meanwhile, Conte's future at Chelsea looks uncertain after an underwhelming season. He was also another manager tipped to succeed Zidane. Pochettino seemed the most unlikely of the trio to join the Madrid club because of his recently signed contract extension with Tottenham.

Despite all the talk about Premier League managers succeeding Zidane, the club eventually made a shocking appointment. The board has chosen to appoint Spain's national coach, Julen Lopetegui on a three-year deal.

Currently, Lopetegui is preparing his side for the World Cup in Russia, which is due to begin in two days. Spain has been drawn to face Portugal, Iran, and Morocco in the group stage. The 2010 World Cup winners are one of the favorites to win the trophy this summer.

After taking over the role of Spain's manager in 2016, he has a 70% win rate. Previously, he had managed Porto and the Real Madrid B team.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news, many have considered this appointment to be shocking since the Spanish manager had recently extended his contract with the national team.

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Spain Football Twitter Reactions Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
5 Non-Spanish players who have scored the most league...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analyzing the Spanish squad and its...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Isco and his disco will get the...
RELATED STORY
8 things you need to know about Andres Iniesta
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: A preview of what to expect from Spain
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The star men of Real Madrid expected to...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Spanish players of all time
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us