Twitter reacts as Real Madrid beat FC Viktoria Plzen 2-1

Karim Benzema guided Real Madrid to victory.

It was a welcome victory for Real Madrid as they beat FC Viktoria Plzeň 2-1 in the Champions League group stage game.

Real Madrid were the better team from the start and got rewarded for their dominance when Karim Benzema perfectly guided Lucas Vazquez's cross from the right into the back of the net during the 11th minute of the game. Marcelo doubled Los Blancos' advantage by chipping the goalkeeper in the opening minutes of the second half.

FC Viktoria tried to get back into the game and pulled one goal back in the 78th minute of the game through Patrik Hrosovsky, but Real Madrid's defence didn't lose the composure to earn a hard-fought victory.

Real Madrid enjoyed 69% of possession during the game and had 21 shots on goal compared to Plzen's ten. The Madrid based club are at the top of their Champions League group and won two out of their opening three games. Meanwhile, FC Viktoria Plzeň are yet to win a game in the Champions League this season and need to do something remarkable to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid are currently seventh on the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders, Barcelona. They struggled to fire under new manager Julen Lopetegui, and lost three of their opening nine games. Madrid will face Barcelona for the El Clasico this weekend. They will also play against Melilla and Valladolid before facing Plzen again at the Doosan Arena.

Meanwhile, FC Viktoria Plzen are currently second in the Czech First League, two points behind the leaders, Slavia Praha. They will face Slovacko in the league this weekend and then have a double-legged Czech cup fixture against Banik.

Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's victory, and here are some of the best tweets.

Real Madrid get their Champions League campaign back on track 🗺️🏆 pic.twitter.com/tQWsxJA6Pp — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2018

Real Madrid wins a match in ages. Marcelo possibly injured before El Clasico. I don’t know how to feel. Help me. pic.twitter.com/c45UYsYYOM — Jenna (@JennaChami) October 23, 2018

Real Madrid without their fullbacks vs Barca pic.twitter.com/V68vSGocwM — Rahmat (@Rahmatisco) October 23, 2018

Real Madrid really won a game after almost a month of trying pic.twitter.com/VyaIHudM21 — ℳαgiα (@nancymadrisco) October 23, 2018

Media: Marcelo has asked to leave Real Madrid in order to be re-united with Ronaldo at Juventus.



Marcelo: pic.twitter.com/njPh4WGxnR — Rey 👑 (@FigoMadridismo) October 23, 2018

Real Madrid are actually scared to play the Clasico despite Messi’s absence what a time — coach carter (@mraddoh) October 23, 2018

Why are we celebrating like we won Champions League? A small club that not everyone here can even pronounce their name. — A_dk (@ahmadusmanmd) October 23, 2018

Barcelona watching Real Madrid ahead of the Clasico like... 😉😉🙂 pic.twitter.com/vKkB29EZLt — Olanrewaju (@larenx_real) October 23, 2018