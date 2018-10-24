×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts as Real Madrid beat FC Viktoria Plzen 2-1

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Feature
24   //    24 Oct 2018, 04:02 IST

Karim Benzema guided Real Madrid to victory.
Karim Benzema guided Real Madrid to victory.

It was a welcome victory for Real Madrid as they beat FC Viktoria Plzeň 2-1 in the Champions League group stage game.

Real Madrid were the better team from the start and got rewarded for their dominance when Karim Benzema perfectly guided Lucas Vazquez's cross from the right into the back of the net during the 11th minute of the game. Marcelo doubled Los Blancos' advantage by chipping the goalkeeper in the opening minutes of the second half.

FC Viktoria tried to get back into the game and pulled one goal back in the 78th minute of the game through Patrik Hrosovsky, but Real Madrid's defence didn't lose the composure to earn a hard-fought victory.

Real Madrid enjoyed 69% of possession during the game and had 21 shots on goal compared to Plzen's ten. The Madrid based club are at the top of their Champions League group and won two out of their opening three games. Meanwhile, FC Viktoria Plzeň are yet to win a game in the Champions League this season and need to do something remarkable to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid are currently seventh on the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders, Barcelona. They struggled to fire under new manager Julen Lopetegui, and lost three of their opening nine games. Madrid will face Barcelona for the El Clasico this weekend. They will also play against Melilla and Valladolid before facing Plzen again at the Doosan Arena.

Meanwhile, FC Viktoria Plzen are currently second in the Czech First League, two points behind the leaders, Slavia Praha. They will face Slovacko in the league this weekend and then have a double-legged Czech cup fixture against Banik.

Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's victory, and here are some of the best tweets.




Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Viktoria Plzen Football Gareth Bale Karim Benzema Twitter Reactions
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Real Madrid beat...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid squad for UCL 2018-19 revealed
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos slammed for angrily booting ball at Real...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Matchday 3 predictions
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 2
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Navas admits that Real Madrid misses...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
FT AEK BAY
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
FT HOF OLY
3 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT SHA MAN
0 - 3
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
FT ROM CSK
3 - 0
 Roma vs CSKA Moskva
FT REA VIK
2 - 1
 Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN JUV
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Juventus
FT AJA BEN
1 - 0
 Ajax vs Benfica
Today CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Today PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
Tomorrow BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
Tomorrow LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
Tomorrow GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us