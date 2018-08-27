Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid cruise to a 4-1 win over Girona

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
2.57K   //    27 Aug 2018, 04:58 IST

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
SCORE: (Borja Garcia 16') Girona 1-4 Real Madrid (Sergio Ramos (P) 39'; Benzema (P) 52', 80'; Gareth Bale 59')

Real Madrid Starting Lineup: Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Isco, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Girona Starting Lineup: Bono; Porro, Bernardo, Juanpe, Muniesa; Timor, Pons, Granell; Garcia, Lozano, Portu

In a high-octane LaLiga match at Estadi Montilivi, Real Madrid prevailed over Girona with an impressive tally of 4-1.

With only 16 minutes on the clock, Borja Garcia opened the scoring for a gritty Girona side. It was Anthony Lozano who first drove a low shot goalwards that was blocked, but the ball ricocheted off the defender and reached Garcia who drilled a wonderful finish into the top corner.

Then, a few minutes prior to the half-time, Real Madrid were awarded a much-needed penalty after Asensio was fouled by Muniesa. For that, Real's skipper Sergio Ramos stepped up and scored a beautiful panenka to make it all square for Los Blancos.

In the second half, the away side was once again given the penalty following a clumsy foul from Pons on Asensio. This time, Karim Benzema took the spot-kick and comfortably converted it to hand Real Madrid the lead.

Soon after, Gareth Bale cemented the lead for the Spanish giants. The Welshman made a beautiful run before receiving the ball from Isco, and slotted it into the bottom left corner past Yassine Bounou.

In the 80th minute of the fixture, Karim Benzema registered his brace as he placed the ball into the back of the net following a low cross from Gareth Bale.

Consequently, Real Madrid secured their second La Liga victory to walk away with all three points in hand.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!


La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Girona FC Gareth Bale Karim Benzema Twitter Reactions Julen Lopetegui
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
