Twitter reacts as Real Madrid cruise to a 4-1 win over Girona

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 2.57K // 27 Aug 2018, 04:58 IST

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

SCORE: (Borja Garcia 16') Girona 1-4 Real Madrid (Sergio Ramos (P) 39'; Benzema (P) 52', 80'; Gareth Bale 59')

Real Madrid Starting Lineup: Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Isco, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Girona Starting Lineup: Bono; Porro, Bernardo, Juanpe, Muniesa; Timor, Pons, Granell; Garcia, Lozano, Portu

In a high-octane LaLiga match at Estadi Montilivi, Real Madrid prevailed over Girona with an impressive tally of 4-1.

With only 16 minutes on the clock, Borja Garcia opened the scoring for a gritty Girona side. It was Anthony Lozano who first drove a low shot goalwards that was blocked, but the ball ricocheted off the defender and reached Garcia who drilled a wonderful finish into the top corner.

Then, a few minutes prior to the half-time, Real Madrid were awarded a much-needed penalty after Asensio was fouled by Muniesa. For that, Real's skipper Sergio Ramos stepped up and scored a beautiful panenka to make it all square for Los Blancos.

In the second half, the away side was once again given the penalty following a clumsy foul from Pons on Asensio. This time, Karim Benzema took the spot-kick and comfortably converted it to hand Real Madrid the lead.

Soon after, Gareth Bale cemented the lead for the Spanish giants. The Welshman made a beautiful run before receiving the ball from Isco, and slotted it into the bottom left corner past Yassine Bounou.

In the 80th minute of the fixture, Karim Benzema registered his brace as he placed the ball into the back of the net following a low cross from Gareth Bale.

Consequently, Real Madrid secured their second La Liga victory to walk away with all three points in hand.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.

"Real Madrid will struggle to score when Ronaldo leaves"



In 2 league games

Bale 2

Benzema 2

Ronaldo 0 — Nasir (@AANasir99) August 26, 2018

This is Real Madrid’s world and y’all are just living in it. pic.twitter.com/DdmBvyZhBI — H ɑ ∂ e e r (@Dee3li) August 26, 2018

Gareth Bale involved in 4 Goals in first 2 League Games.



A Goal & Assist vs. Getafe

A Goal & Assist vs. Girona



Our Main Man ... pic.twitter.com/aAPXH8SUxW — SM¹³ (@SMFutboI) August 26, 2018

150 - Gareth Bale has scored his 150th goal in his professional career (only clubs). Dragon. pic.twitter.com/P8NprzXNIW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 26, 2018

32 - Karim Benzema has now scored against 32 of the 33 teams he has faced in La Liga (128 goals). Predatory. pic.twitter.com/WufZPIIJQa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos is going to finish this season as Real Madrid’s topscorer and there’s nothing you can do about it. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 26, 2018

According to official rules VAR isn’t allowed to disallow goals when the goal is scored by King Karim Benzema — Ryan. (@Rygista) August 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos (91) has scored more career goals than Andrés Iniesta (75). pic.twitter.com/orDhiGTmNv — bet365 (@bet365) August 26, 2018

Two penalties and an offside goal despite the use of VAR. Just a typical Real Madrid match.



We know most officials in @LaLigaEN are either bias or corrupt, it's just some don't even try to hide it. — Dani 🦇 (@ValencianistaEN) August 26, 2018

real madrid vs girona mood pic.twitter.com/oeGHIr0G1c — serena (@pishasbros) August 26, 2018

FT: Girona 1-4 Real Madrid



Much better second half. Benzema & Bale will be promising this season. Isco needs a couple of slaps. Keylor is here to fight. Dani is back. Ramos is a boss. We move on. — Ali (@NaboAli23) August 26, 2018

Madrid would’ve drawn or lost this type of game last season, encouraging how they brought it up a gear in the 2nd half and defensively were far more organized. Really liked Asensio’s performance in the 2nd half. — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) August 26, 2018

FT Girona 1-4 Madrid. Girona very good to start with, Madrid suoerb after that. When games open, Asensio is superb. Bale and Benzema excellent. Stay fit and Bale will fly this year, I’m convinced. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) August 26, 2018

Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid was the best thing to ever happen to Sergio Ramos... watch him shine now 🤞🏾 — Stormborn (@Discover_simpea) August 26, 2018

FT Girona 1-4 Real Madrid. Three more points. Let's hope we don't lose our rhythm. #HalaMadrid — Ali Alsaeed (@AliiAlsaeed) August 26, 2018

Referees came to the party for real Madrid. — Oteng aning (@Zorf) August 26, 2018

Benzema balling against Girona, while Messi struggles vs a newly promoted team. Levels to this game. pic.twitter.com/G5vSkbFeOP — K A Y. (@CR7SZN) August 26, 2018

You get the feeling we’ll have to get used to Keylor Navas save/TV cameras cut to Courtois reaction on the Real Madrid bench (or vice versa) this season... — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) August 26, 2018

The result might not have went their way but there were plenty of positives to take away from that Girona performance. — . (@Pochciple) August 26, 2018

In his last nine competitive games for Real Madrid Gareth Bale has scored nine goals, including *THAT* brace in the Champions League final. — bet365 (@bet365) August 26, 2018

Real Madrid two penalties in one game pic.twitter.com/jwzZpshpuU — Chief (@Ultrademiks) August 26, 2018

This is Gareth Bale's team now. — Haysoos (@OmVArvind) August 26, 2018

Karim Benzema scored 5 league goals last season. He’s 20% of the way towards matching that total now... — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) August 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos, Benzema and Gareth Bale all have scored now against Girona.



Real Madrid Front Three 🔥🔥🔥 — SM¹³ (@SMFutboI) August 26, 2018

Ramos now enjoying what Ronaldo was enjoying at Madrid ..



free goals via PENALTY



Ramos will be Real Madrid 's top scorer this season and there is nothing you can do about it 😂 — Noris - Eli (@Noris_Daniels) August 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos has scored in LaLiga for Real Madrid in:



2005-06

2006-07

2007-08

2008-09

2009-10

2010-11

2011-12

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19



FOURTEEN seasons in a row. 🤯 — bet365 (@bet365) August 26, 2018

56 - Sergio Ramos has scored 56 goals in La Liga, at least 25 more than any other defender in the 21st century (Andoni Iraola, 31). Bravery. pic.twitter.com/6PIiDkJHi8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 26, 2018

What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!