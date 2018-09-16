Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Final Score: Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (Iker Muniain 32'), (Isco 63')

Athletic Bilbao starting line-up: Simon, Martinez, Alvarez, Etxebarria, Berchiche, Garcia, De Marcos, Raul Garcia, Susaeta, Muniain, Williams.

Real Madrid starting line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Ceballos, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Bale, Benzema.

The 4th gameweek of LaLiga saw Athletic Bilbao come up trumps against Real Madrid as both the teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline, at San Mames.

Los Blancos entered the game having clocked a convincing 4-1 win against Leganes on 1 September whereas The Lions had played out a 2-2 draw versus Huesca prior to this fixture.

With 32 minutes on the clock, Iker Muniain opened the scoring for Athletic Bilbao and gave his team the lead. Susaeta weaved his way into the Madrid box and fired the ball across the face of goal. Williams made the first contact as he steered his cross towards goal, but it appeared that Muniain had got the last touch to guide it over the line.

Eduardo Berizzo's then held on to their 1-goal lead until the end of the first half as the scoreline remained 1-0.

In the second half, Isco made it all square for Real Madrid close to the hour mark. It was Kroos and Bale who combined to tee up Isco to get the visitors' equaliser. Kroos released Bale down the right flank with a precise ball over the top. The cross from the Welshman was even better, delivering a peach of a ball on his right foot. Isco did not have to move and he made no mistake, guiding his effort past Simon from close range.

As such, Real Madrid now stand 2nd on LaLiga table, 2 points adrift of Barcelona.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

That was a poor game from Real Madrid. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 15, 2018

Real Madrid lose their 100% record. Still going: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus and... Hearts. — AS English (@English_AS) September 15, 2018

Real Madrid fans crying about a) their team being fatigued and b) that Athletic players were very physical.



In response:

a) It's mid September, the season has barely started ffs.

b) WTF did you expect? We are Athletic! Prepare for battle every time you big softies. — Athletic Club UK (@AthleticClubUK) September 15, 2018

The last time I was excited for Real Madrid games? Probably 2015 — Kuda 🚨 (@CristianoRange) September 15, 2018

So you are telling me Lucho played 6 Real Madrid players against Croatia at high tempo so that Real Madrid drop points after 3 days.... pic.twitter.com/C92Bj3CJ9L — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) September 15, 2018

Real Madrid director Butragueño: "Today was a dangerous game after the international break. Athletic had plenty of time to prepare." — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) September 15, 2018

Real Madrid 2018/2019:



5 Games

3 Wins

1 Draw

1 Loss

13 Goals Scored

7 Goals Allowed

1 Cleansheet#HalaMadrid — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 15, 2018

2 - Isco Alarcon scored after two minutes and 56 seconds of coming versus Athletic – the second fastest goal by a substitute in La Liga this season (Real Sociedad’s Juanmi vs Villarreal, 2 min & 33 sec). Vital. pic.twitter.com/eI4nY0nEem — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 15, 2018

Barca win games without trying

Real Madrid try and still manage to drop points. Life is unfair — KB9 (@IconicCristiano) September 15, 2018

Athletic Bilbao haven't played a game in three weeks whereas most of this Madrid team have done nothing but play football in that same timespan. Fatigue has played an obviously factor in the result tonight. — Kristofer McCormack (Non World Cup Winner) (@K_mc06) September 15, 2018

Sergio Ramos vs. Athletic Bilbao:



90 Minutes

85 Touches

66/70 Passes

4/4 Long Balls

94.3% Pass Accuracy

4 Times Fouled [most]

3 Interceptions [most]

3 Key Passes [most]

2 Tackles

2 Aerial Duels Won

2 Shots

1 Clearance pic.twitter.com/4w7k7xrpsL — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 15, 2018

saw sooooo much isco slander before the game im not letting you fuckers get away with this — Haysoos (@OmVArvind) September 15, 2018

Live feeds from the Real Madrid dressing room between Perez and Lopetegui pic.twitter.com/rtniiob0rd — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) September 15, 2018

Real Madrid dropping points? pic.twitter.com/3H7801qecH — Griezmann Chief (@Griezmannility) September 15, 2018

Real Madrid have dropped two points pic.twitter.com/XbbYwVWxTu — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) September 15, 2018

And here it begins the long journey of Real Madrid losing the league yet again, it feels good at the top. pic.twitter.com/2eACmVPzYy — Madan (@PrimeArgentine) September 15, 2018

