Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Athletic Bilbao

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
1.74K   //    16 Sep 2018, 03:32 IST

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Final Score: Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (Iker Muniain 32'), (Isco 63')

Athletic Bilbao starting line-up: Simon, Martinez, Alvarez, Etxebarria, Berchiche, Garcia, De Marcos, Raul Garcia, Susaeta, Muniain, Williams.

Real Madrid starting line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Ceballos, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Bale, Benzema.

The 4th gameweek of LaLiga saw Athletic Bilbao come up trumps against Real Madrid as both the teams salvaged a point, courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline, at San Mames.

Los Blancos entered the game having clocked a convincing 4-1 win against Leganes on 1 September whereas The Lions had played out a 2-2 draw versus Huesca prior to this fixture.

With 32 minutes on the clock, Iker Muniain opened the scoring for Athletic Bilbao and gave his team the lead. Susaeta weaved his way into the Madrid box and fired the ball across the face of goal. Williams made the first contact as he steered his cross towards goal, but it appeared that Muniain had got the last touch to guide it over the line.

Eduardo Berizzo's then held on to their 1-goal lead until the end of the first half as the scoreline remained 1-0.

In the second half, Isco made it all square for Real Madrid close to the hour mark. It was Kroos and Bale who combined to tee up Isco to get the visitors' equaliser. Kroos released Bale down the right flank with a precise ball over the top. The cross from the Welshman was even better, delivering a peach of a ball on his right foot. Isco did not have to move and he made no mistake, guiding his effort past Simon from close range.

As such, Real Madrid now stand 2nd on LaLiga table, 2 points adrift of Barcelona.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Contact Us Advertise with Us