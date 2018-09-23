Twitter reacts as Real Madrid edge past Espanyol

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 911 // 23 Sep 2018, 02:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

Real Madrid starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Odriozola, Casemiro, Ceballos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Isco, Karim Benzema

Espanyol starting line-up: Lopez; Vila, Naldo, Hermoso, J.Lopez; Roca, Granero; Perez, Darder, Piatti; Iglesias

Final Score: Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (Marco Asensio 41')

The 5th gameweek of LaLiga saw Real Madrid triumph over Espanyol thanks to a 1-0 scoreline at Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos entered the game having played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Primera División, whereas Espanyol had picked up a 1-0 victory versus Levante prior to this fixture.

With 41 minutes on the clock, Marco Asensio opened the scoring for Real Madrid. A shot by Luka Modric from the edge of the penalty area hit a blue and white shirt before bouncing over to the 22-year-old, who had no problems finding the bottom right-hand corner of the net with a powerful strike. The referee had to check with VAR but the goal was eventually confirmed after a minute-long wait.

The second half then went scoreless, as Real Madrid tried to cement their lead while the visitors endeavored to get back into the game through an equalizer. Consequently, they did create problems for the Spanish giants and it was not entirely a walkover for Julen Lopetegui's side.

However, they still managed to hold on to their one-goal lead for the remaining minutes to walk away with all three points in hand as they stand on the top of La Liga table having managed 13 points in five outings altogether. Their arch-rivals, Barcelona, are only one point adrift of them as they go head-to-head against Girona tomorrow.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Real Madrid get the job done 💪 pic.twitter.com/T3onMSJIp4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 22, 2018

Real Madrid in the second half pic.twitter.com/bImDKG6Pjt — OMAR 👑 (@Omaaar96) September 22, 2018

FT: Real Madrid ( 1 - 0 ) Espanyol



- Marco Asensio ⚽



Tough game & terrible performance but the 3 points are all what matters and we got to rest some key players as well so all good 👏#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Zkiutd7ooe — OMAR 👑 (@Omaaar96) September 22, 2018

Espanyol have played very well in this second half...so often that final pass has let them down, though. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 22, 2018

Quick thoughts on Espanyol game. Well fought 3 points. Madrid started well but couldn't get the second, last 20 minutes were all Espanyol. It was far closer than what Bernabeu would have liked to see. #LopeBall a sight to watch but still need to improve finishing/final play a lot — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) September 22, 2018

Madrid wins 1-0 after being dominated by Espanyol for almost the entire game, shame Espanyol wasted their chances. Weird that I don't see anyone mentioning the bad football Madrid is playing. — Mascherano (@MascheranoStats) September 22, 2018

FT: Real Madrid 1:0 Espanyol

Promising debut from Odriozola, Asensio is now evolving into more starting IX caliber player, Nacho, Ramos and Varane were great as usual. Mariano didn't receive enough supply to score tho.

Isco performed well. — EM (@ExoticModric) September 22, 2018

We had possession today in abundance, but we didn't control the game and looked like we woudlve lost. If Kroos doesn't player, we need to have Llorente to control the tempo. Thankfully Espanyol didn't capitalize and we got away with the W. — Rk (@RkFutbol) September 22, 2018

Week 5 match stats | Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol pic.twitter.com/iyI1jJd9at — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) September 22, 2018

1 - Marco Asensio has scored his first La Liga goal since February 2018 against Betis (two goals) and his first at Santiago Bernabeu in the competition since November 2017 vs Las Palmas. Necessary. pic.twitter.com/xSIcGuav86 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 22, 2018

Asensio legit ignored Mariano 3 times.... — Rk (@RkFutbol) September 22, 2018

FT: 1-0 Madrid.



A fairly flat display from both teams it must be said. Madrid can thank the crossbar from preventing the Espanyol equaliser! — totalBarça (@totalBarca) September 22, 2018

Finally we get the 3 points smh

Espanyol really pressed strongly & efficiently and were quite strong defensively as well, totally didn't seem like the side they were once before you would twerk for us every time😔

Asensio's goal made the difference & Ceballos was great today — Aarul (@Aaruls12) September 22, 2018

There are a ton of things to take away from this game and an underrated one is that we lose some serious firepower without Bale. No Ronaldo to negate that. pic.twitter.com/kIxqhJGQVn — Haysoos (@OmVArvind) September 22, 2018

Espanyol bottling is as predictable as Casemiro getting a yellow is shocking — BarcaBlaugranes (@BlaugranesBarca) September 22, 2018

Pretty lucky to come away with 3points there. Wonderful performance from Espanyol #RealMadridEspanyol — Anuj Balaji (@raul_is_king) September 22, 2018